Low-Sodium Salad Dressing Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-sodium salad dressing recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Rating: Unrated
3
Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

Rating: Unrated
3
Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.
By Carolyn Casner

Crunchy Mexican Salad with Spicy Cilantro Vinaigrette

A spicy cilantro vinaigrette gives this black bean salad Mexican flair. We used the beans for protein, but if you have cooked chicken on hand, you can use that instead. Also, if you have it, finish the salad with a quarter of an avocado for a boost of healthy fats.
By Lauren Grant

Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
Tangy and spicy, this citrus-lime vinaigrette with orange juice, jalapeno pepper, and fresh cilantro is perfect tossed with baby arugula.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

Rating: Unrated
2
Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.
By Carolyn Casner

All-Purpose Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Use this vinaigrette to dress any combination of mixed greens. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orange & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
17
Orange juice and cilantro yield a tangy dressing that you'll want to have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Take canned tuna to new heights by adding cannellini beans, red onion and dill, tossing it in a lemon-pepper-Dijon dressing and serving it over a spinach salad with canned beets.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basil Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
4
Drizzle this basil salad dressing over sliced tomatoes or cooked green beans. Or toss it into a grain salad for a pop of fresh summertime flavor.
By Katie Webster

Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
5
Here is a great, all-purpose salad dressing. The pleasing pungency of Dijon mustard makes it a good match for slightly bitter greens, such as escarole, chicory, radicchio or Belgian endive. It also makes an irresistible dipping sauce for crunchy vegetables (especially fennel) and crusty whole-wheat bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette

Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Make a larger batch of this basic vinaigrette to have on hand for salads throughout the week.
Crunchy Chicken & Mango Salad

Crunchy Chicken & Mango Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This Asian-inspired dinner salad has terrific crunch, thanks to sugar snap peas and napa cabbage. Give the dressing a kick of heat by adding a bit of sambal oelek, an Indonesian hot sauce that you can find in most large supermarkets and Asian grocery stores.
Greens with Parmesan Vinaigrette

Greens with Parmesan Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
5
Mixed Greens Salad with Blood Oranges

Mixed Greens Salad with Blood Oranges

Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushroom Salad

Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushroom Salad

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2

Creamy Curry Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2

Toss this creamy curry dressing with a salad of red-leaf lettuce, baby spinach, slivered red bell pepper, chopped hard-boiled egg and a sprinkle currants or raisins.

All Low-Sodium Salad Dressing Recipes

Spinach, Apple & Chicken Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing & Cheese Crisps

Swap out store-bought for this tangy homemade buttermilk and poppy seed dressing to take this healthy salad recipe to the next level. For an even more impressive meal, make your own crunchy cheese crisps in a snap, using phyllo dough, for a delicious accompaniment to this dinner salad. Make extra dressing to keep on hand for other salads throughout the week.
By Julia Levy

Greek Salad Dressing

This simple Greek vinaigrette is so easy to make and so finger-licking good you'll never want to go back to bottled dressing again! Drizzle it over classic Greek salad, a green salad or even use it as a marinade for grilled vegetables or chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
6
This garlicky mustard vinaigrette is great to have in your repertoire as it goes with almost anything. The recipe makes plenty so you can fix it once and then have it on hand for several days. The garlic is delicious but bold here; use fewer cloves if you want to tone it down.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Chicken, Quinoa & Veggie Bowl

With a whopping 19 grams of protein, this one-dish meal will keeping you feeling full and satisfied for hours.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Mint Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
1
This brightly flavored lemon-mint vinaigrette recipe is an ideal dressing for mixed green salads or grain salads, such a quinoa or freekah, topped with fresh fruit.
By Joyce Goldstein

Greek Salad Wraps

Zesty Greek salad packed with tomatoes, cucumber and olives--plus chickpeas for a protein punch--gets tucked into a whole-wheat wrap for a healthy vegan lunch that's easy to pack for work. It's so flavorful and satisfying, you won't miss the feta!
By Carolyn Casner

Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Give classic pasta salad a fresher, more flavorful spin. This fast pasta dish calls for avocado to replace some of the mayonnaise, which makes it extra creamy. Whole-wheat elbow macaroni and fresh vegetables lighten up this healthy pasta salad that you'll be making all summer long.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
8
Extra-virgin olive oil and lemon juice are the backbone of this dressing, but it gets a unique toasty flavor from tahini.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Raspberry Vinegar Dressing

Tangy raspberry vinegar is balanced by a touch of honey in this crowd-pleasing dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chopped shallots and Dijon-style mustard are the perfect additions to this apple-baslamic vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caribbean Couscous Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Mango, bell peppers, and black beans combine with whole-wheat couscous in this Caribbean-inspired grain salad. The ginger-lime dressing has a touch of cayenne pepper and provides just the right amount of zing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Cilantro-Avocado Dressing

Rating: Unrated
19
Use this tangy, creamy cilantro-avocado dressing on a salad of romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and black beans, with crumbled tortilla chips or toasted pine nuts on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fried Chicken Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Rating: Unrated
5
A blend of whole-wheat panko and fine cornmeal gives this healthy chicken recipe the perfect amount of crunch even though it's not deep fried. Making an easy homemade buttermilk ranch dressing recipe means you can skip bottled, which may have additives and stabilizers.
By Stacy Fraser

Caesar Salad Dressing

Rating: Unrated
4
Double this recipe to have extra dressing on hand for tomorrow night's salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hoisin-Sesame Dressing

Rating: Unrated
3
This simple dressing is seasoned with spicy-sweet hoisin sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds; toss it with shredded napa cabbage and carrots for a simple Asian-inspired slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Oregano Vinaigrette

To get the most flavor out of this easy vinaigrette dressing recipe, dried oregano is rubbed between your fingers and toasted before being whisked with the remaining ingredients.
By Joyce Goldstein

Chicken & Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

The key to this chicken salad is the homemade bacon dressing, which is made directly in the pan used to cook the bacon. Brussels sprouts are tossed with the dressing in the warm pan, allowing the residual heat to gently wilt the shredded sprouts.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Spicy Mediterranean Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Sweet raisins, honey and carrot juice balance the heat of crushed red pepper in this brightly colored vinaigrette.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Mixed Lettuce Salad with Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Oak leaf and baby romaine lettuces are so tender they're best eaten straight from the garden or at least within a day or two of picking. Mild and delicate, they pair wonderfully with peppery radishes and chopped hard-boiled eggs in this easy salad.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Apple & Cheddar Side Salad with Mustard Vinaigrette

This salad is easy and festive--the perfect healthy addition to your holiday table. The no-sugar-added dressing blends well with the sweet notes of apple and sharp Cheddar cheese, and crunchy pecans round out the dish.
By Hilary Meyer

Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
7
Maple syrup adds a touch of sweetness to this balsamic vinaigrette. Toss with a salad of apples, Cheddar and spinach, or serve over hot or room-temperature asparagus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach & Spinach Salad with Feta

This simple and refreshing salad recipe takes just 15 minutes to prepare. Each bite delivers the taste of sweet juicy peach, tangy feta, and toasted pine nuts and will leave you completely satisfied--but not over-stuffed!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grapefruit and Kiwifruit Salad

Slices of green kiwifruit, sections of ruby red grapefruit and fresh-tasting fennel--this fruit salad is bursting with flavor and gorgeous color. The crumbled bacon on top provides a pleaseant, savory taste that really compliments the sweet fruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Big Beautiful Summer Salad

This gorgeous and healthy summer vegetable salad is loaded with pretty produce, including golden beets, avocado, corn, microgreens and radishes. Chickpeas and edamame add substance, and an herb-filled buttermilk-avocado dressing makes this salad really special. Serve it on its own for a light vegetarian meal or add grilled chicken for an easy weeknight dinner.
By Liz Mervosh
