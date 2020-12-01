Low-Fat Frozen Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat ice cream and other frozen dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Pineapple Nice Cream

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream

This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Nice Cream

This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
By Karen Rankin

Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites

Dark chocolate is drizzled on chunks of banana then frozen to make this sweet snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frosted Grapes

The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream

Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
By Carolyn Casner

Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles

These fun yogurt pops studded with fresh berries make a great on-the-go breakfast for a busy morning--perfect for kids and adults alike.
By Carolyn Casner

Peach Frozen Yogurt

We like to use chopped frozen peaches, but you can use frozen berries or whatever frozen fruit you have on hand in this ultra-quick frozen yogurt that is made without an ice cream maker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
These creamy vanilla-flavored orange juice pops will transport you back to the days of standing in line at the ice cream truck. Add a couple drops each of yellow and red natural food dye to give them a more vivid orange color.
Watermelon-Yogurt Ice

Inspired by creamy watermelon sherbet, our light and refreshing dessert captures the essence of summer.

Champagne & Peach Sorbet

This spritzy peach sorbet recipe is a quick way to use up ripe fruit to make a delectable dessert. For a prettier sorbet, leave the peels on the fresh peaches. If Champagne is out of the budget, try Spanish Cava or Italian Prosecco.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Iced Lychees

In China, the creamy lychee fruit is considered good luck. Freezing turns them into a sorbet-like treat.
By Mariana Velasquez

Strawberry-Banana FroYo Cup

Bananas and Greek yogurt make this strawberry topped dessert creamy and delicious.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Sorbet

Pure vanilla extract makes this strawberry sorbet recipe special. You can use freshly picked or frozen strawberries for this perfect cooling dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sugar-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Create instant frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert in just 10 minutes by blending frozen strawberries with yogurt in a food processor. This healthy frozen yogurt recipe is sweetened with Splenda, making it a sugar-free treat. Use a different favorite frozen fruit in place of the strawberries if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Rosé Granita

Sweet strawberries and crisp rosé are a delicious match in this granita recipe. No special equipment necessary, just freeze and scrape with a fork. And don't be tempted to increase the amount of wine--too much alcohol will prevent it from freezing.
By Yossy Arefi

Berry Frozen Yogurt

Somewhere between a fruity sorbet and a creamy ice cream lies this richly flavored low-fat dessert.
By Patsy Jamieson

Peaches and Cream Ice Pops

Creamy and delicious, this popsicle will satisfy your sweet tooth while keeping you cool on a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon Sherbet

The only difference between sorbet and sherbet is that the latter has a bit of dairy. In the case of this easy summer dessert, sweetened condensed milk adds sweetness plus a touch of creaminess.
By Anna Theoktisto

Tropical Fruit Ice

This super-simple recipe makes an exotic ice with intense flavor. To turn it into a showstopper dessert, garnish with sliced fresh tropical fruit and toasted coconut. Welch's frozen passion fruit concentrate can be found in supermarkets. Substitute the same size can of other frozen juice concentrates for endless variations.
By Susanne A. Davis

Banana Pudding Pops

These banana popsicles taste rich and decadent but are low-fat and really easy to make. We especially like them with some chocolate chips added. Cool the mixture to room temperature and divide 2/3 cup mini chips among the molds before freezing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Banana Smoothie Pops

Turn a strawberry-banana smoothie, or your favorite blended concoction, into freezer pops for a cool treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Peach Sundaes

This easy dessert satisfies a sweet tooth while adding another serving of fruit, contributing vitamins and antioxidants.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Key Lime Ice

This frozen treat features the sweet-tart flavor of a Key lime pie--but with a fraction of the calories. It's festive scooped into hollowed-out lime or lemon halves; freeze until ready to serve.
By Susanne A. Davis

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Ice Pops

Cheesecake mix, graham crackers, and strawberries make this truly a cheesecake popsicle.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chunky Peach Popsicles

Make sure to reserve a portion of the peaches as you puree the mixture so the pops will be packed with icy cold, chunky bits of fruit. For a grown-up twist, try adding 1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint, lemon verbena or basil.
By Virginia Willis

Pineapple-Coconut Sorbet

A touch of coconut milk--infused with fresh ginger for a subtle kick--complements sweet pineapple and creates a luxurious consistency in this sorbet.
By Susanne A. Davis

Sorbet Shake

Your favorite sorbet and nonfat milk blend up into a sweet and fruity after-dinner treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Grapes

Roasting isn't just for turkey. Roasting fruit, in this case grapes, brings out its inherent sweetness.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Raspberry-Prosecco Pops

These pops are like a frozen Bellini, except the peach puree is swapped for raspberry in this frozen dessert recipe. Feel free to use leftover Prosecco here--the bubbles don't make it through the freezing process, but the flavor is delicious.
By Nancy Baggett

Pudding Pops

Chocolate pudding and banana cream pudding make delicious low-calorie and fat-free diabetic-friendly frozen treats. Experiment with your own favorite flavors.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Chocolate Pie Ice Pops

Creamy chocolate and crunchy graham crackers combine to create a perfectly sweet treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Frozen Yogurt

Frozen bananas need to be whirled with just a bit of yogurt to transform into a sweet frozen delight.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon-Strawberry Popsicles

Hydrating with popsicles? Our 5-year-old selves approve. These quick vegan ice pops are blended with fresh summer fruit for a grown-up version of the season's ice cream truck classics.
By Julia Clancy
