Low-Fat Ice Cream Recipes

Pineapple Nice Cream
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream
This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
Strawberry Nice Cream
This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream
This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream
Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
Peach Frozen Yogurt
We like to use chopped frozen peaches, but you can use frozen berries or whatever frozen fruit you have on hand in this ultra-quick frozen yogurt that is made without an ice cream maker.
Double-Berry Ice Cream
Frozen strawberries and raspberries team up in this 1-carb-choice sweet dessert for kids and diabetics.
Instant Mango Frozen Yogurt
It couldn't be simpler to make frozen yogurt in a food processor. In this quick Greek frozen yogurt recipe, frozen mango and Greek yogurt are blended in a food processor to create a luscious, healthy dessert. If you want to make this starting with fresh mango, dice enough to get about 4 1/2 cups and freeze in a single layer until frozen solid.
Sugar-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt
Create instant frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert in just 10 minutes by blending frozen strawberries with yogurt in a food processor. This healthy frozen yogurt recipe is sweetened with Splenda, making it a sugar-free treat. Use a different favorite frozen fruit in place of the strawberries if you like.
Berry Frozen Yogurt
Somewhere between a fruity sorbet and a creamy ice cream lies this richly flavored low-fat dessert.
Banana Frozen Yogurt
Frozen bananas need to be whirled with just a bit of yogurt to transform into a sweet frozen delight.
Honeyed Greek Frozen Yogurt
It's easy to stop at a frozen yogurt shop to buy something sweet but when you make the treat yourself, you can ensure it fits right into your meal plan. This honey flavored frozen yogurt recipe uses fat-free Greek yogurt and makes 8 servings!