Low-Fat Ice Cream Recipes

Pineapple Nice Cream

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream

This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Nice Cream

This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
By Karen Rankin

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream

Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
By Carolyn Casner

Peach Frozen Yogurt

We like to use chopped frozen peaches, but you can use frozen berries or whatever frozen fruit you have on hand in this ultra-quick frozen yogurt that is made without an ice cream maker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double-Berry Ice Cream

Frozen strawberries and raspberries team up in this 1-carb-choice sweet dessert for kids and diabetics.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant Mango Frozen Yogurt

It couldn't be simpler to make frozen yogurt in a food processor. In this quick Greek frozen yogurt recipe, frozen mango and Greek yogurt are blended in a food processor to create a luscious, healthy dessert. If you want to make this starting with fresh mango, dice enough to get about 4 1/2 cups and freeze in a single layer until frozen solid.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sugar-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Create instant frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert in just 10 minutes by blending frozen strawberries with yogurt in a food processor. This healthy frozen yogurt recipe is sweetened with Splenda, making it a sugar-free treat. Use a different favorite frozen fruit in place of the strawberries if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Frozen Yogurt

Somewhere between a fruity sorbet and a creamy ice cream lies this richly flavored low-fat dessert.
By Patsy Jamieson

Banana Frozen Yogurt

Frozen bananas need to be whirled with just a bit of yogurt to transform into a sweet frozen delight.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honeyed Greek Frozen Yogurt

It's easy to stop at a frozen yogurt shop to buy something sweet but when you make the treat yourself, you can ensure it fits right into your meal plan. This honey flavored frozen yogurt recipe uses fat-free Greek yogurt and makes 8 servings!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Cinnamon Frozen Yogurt

If you have kids (or adults who enjoy playing with their food) get them to help you stir this one up--it's fun as well as delicious. Plus it's an easy way to get some extra fruit into your diet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Bourbon Frozen Yogurt

Here we add peaches flavored with bourbon and brown sugar to vanilla frozen yogurt for a quick and delicious dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Berry Frozen Yogurt

Turn your favorite frozen berries into frozen yogurt in this quick and easy recipe--no ice cream maker required!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double Ginger Frozen Yogurt Sandwiches

Thin, crispy ginger cookies are perfect for making mini ice cream sandwiches. Double the gingery flavor with the addition of sweet and spicy crystallized ginger in the frozen yogurt. It's hard to eat just one!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Melon Frozen Yogurt

Start with frozen fruit and you'll have a delicious, fresh-tasting frozen yogurt 5 minutes later. For convenience, we have used commercially packaged mixed frozen fruit; strawberries, bananas and blueberries (alone or as a combination) are delicious, but avoid seedy fruits, such as raspberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Ice Cream

This crowd-pleasing vanilla ice cream is delicious on its own, or when topped with Dark Chocolate Sauce and Nut Praline Topping; a cherry is optional.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Frozen Yogurt

Keep frozen raspberries on hand in the freezer year-round so that, at a moment's notice, you can make this luxurious but simple dessert.
By Patsy Jamieson

Han Fro-Yo

Get into the Star Wars spirit with this healthy and delicious party treat. This 3-ingredient banana ice cream uses activated charcoal to make the frozen yogurt a striking black color to look like the carbonite Han Solo is frozen in.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Even if you don't have an ice cream maker, you can still enjoy homemade frozen yogurt that is better than store-bought. The trick is to start with unsweetened frozen fruit and whirl it in a food processor with yogurt or buttermilk.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
