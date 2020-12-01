Low-Fat Fruit Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat fruit dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Rating: Unrated
6
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Pineapple Nice Cream

Rating: Unrated
3
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Cherry Marshmallows

These cherry-flavored marshmallows perk up wintery hot cocoa with a “chocolate cherry” vibe and a festive splash of color. You'll want the horsepower of a stand mixer to make these--hand mixers aren't typically powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Riesling Baked Pears

Rating: Unrated
12
Here's an elegant yet simple twist on the autumn classic. Pears are oven-poached in Riesling wine, which is known for its floral accents and aromas and hints of honey and pear. Serve this dessert with lightly sweetened ricotta cheese. Delicious hot, room temperature or chilled.
By Marie Simmons

Chocolate-Dipped Pineapple Rings

Dried pineapple rings dipped in melted chocolate and sprinkled with chopped macadamia nuts are a healthy dessert with tropical flavor. Customize this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe by using different nuts or even dried papaya spears instead of pineapple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Drunken Prunes

The oaky taste of Armagnac, a French brandy made in Gascony, has long been paired with prunes. While Armagnac is available in vintage bottlings, nothing so extravagant is needed for this recipe. Use waterproof markers to decorate the outside of glass jars with flowers, abstract designs or a favorite line from a poem.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries

Rating: Unrated
1
Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Dairy-Free Banana Rice Pudding

Rating: Unrated
8
This rice pudding is dairy-free, but the bananas and rice milk make it so creamy and rich-tasting, no one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Pears

Roasted pears are a simple dessert on their own, or top with lightly sweetened mascarpone for a more decadent treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon Oranges

Rating: Unrated
9
This simple dessert works any time of the year, but its flavors will be the best and brightest in the winter when oranges are at their peak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broiled Mango

Rating: Unrated
1
Broiling fruit brings out its inherent sweetness. A squeeze of tart lime juice balances it out. Try this technique with pineapple as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites

Rating: Unrated
1
Dark chocolate is drizzled on chunks of banana then frozen to make this sweet snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Melon Balls in Port

Melon Balls in Port

The traditional pairing of melon and port is updated with a little lime juice.
Cherry Sorbet

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
Apple Crumble with Oats

Apple Crumble with Oats

Warm Spiced Apples

Warm Spiced Apples

Spiced Orange Compote

Spiced Orange Compote

Frosted Grapes

Frosted Grapes

Rating: Unrated
1

Apple Confit

Rating: Unrated
17

Sturdy apples are flavored with cinnamon and vanilla in this slow-cooker apple compote. Top with low-fat vanilla ice cream and a sprinkling of toasted walnuts for dessert.

All Low-Fat Fruit Dessert Recipes

Peach Frozen Yogurt

Rating: Unrated
15
We like to use chopped frozen peaches, but you can use frozen berries or whatever frozen fruit you have on hand in this ultra-quick frozen yogurt that is made without an ice cream maker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Berry Pudding

Rating: Unrated
3
A summer pudding is a British warm-weather wonder--not steamed like a sticky pudding but an easy dish that sets up thanks to the pectin in the berries. Be sure to use firm, bakery-quality bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Roasted Plums

Roasting plums concentrates their flavor and allows the added spices in this recipe to really penetrate the fruit. If you prefer, you can omit the sour cream topper and serve this dessert with vanilla frozen yogurt instead.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Fruit with Yogurt Topping

The combination of tangy yogurt, sweet pineapple, and vanilla bring out the best in fresh fruit to make this healthy dessert or snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Cherry Jello

Rating: Unrated
1
Here we flavor plain gelatin with 100% cherry juice, and stir in creamy yogurt and fresh cherries to make a special treat. Experiment with other fruit juice and fruit combinations.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Cheesecake Cobbler

Classic cherry cobbler is studded with a sweetened cream cheese swirl in this easy cherry dessert you can make any time of year.
By Sarah Epperson

Vanilla-Orange Freezer Pops

Rating: Unrated
2
These creamy vanilla-flavored orange juice pops will transport you back to the days of standing in line at the ice cream truck. Add a couple drops each of yellow and red natural food dye to give them a more vivid orange color.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple-Raspberry Parfaits

Rating: Unrated
13
You won't mind serving dessert on a busy weeknight after assembling these quick parfaits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear & Ginger Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated
2
Softened dried pears give this low-fat cheesecake much of its body. For the best taste, let it rest for 24 hours in the refrigerator.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed-Berry Champagne Ambrosia

Any combination of berries or cherries (or nectarines or peaches, for that matter) can be used in this sparkling dessert. Several colors make the prettiest presentation, but single-berry ambrosia is delicious too. Nonalcoholic champagne can be substituted for the real thing.
By Melanie Barnard

Mango Pudding

Rating: Unrated
1
Very ripe mangoes make this simple Chinese pudding sublime. Traditionally, agar-agar--a derivative of seaweed--is used as the thickener. We use more commonly available gelatin and add sweetened condensed milk for a touch of creaminess. Use a very fine sieve for the smoothest texture. The recipe can be cut in half to make 4 puddings instead of 8.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Yogurt with Blueberries

Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Whipped Berry Pudding

Rating: Unrated
3
This Finnish whipped berry pudding recipe has a unique, light and airy texture. Unlike American-style puddings made with milk, eggs and cornstarch, this is made with fruit juice, thickened with wheat farina and then lightened by beating air into it until the texture is reminiscent of marshmallow fluff. Traditionally made with lingonberry or cranberry juice, here fresh blueberries are cooked with water and the juice is strained to flavor the pudding. If you want to use bottled juice instead, skip Step 1 and use 3 to 3 1/2 cups of warm juice in Step 2.
By Darra Goldstein

Mango Tiramisù

This healthy take on a classic Italian dessert is far from traditional, thanks to ripe mangoes, agave syrup, and a creamy yogurt filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Nutella S'mores

Upgrade classic s'mores when you use chocolate-hazelnut spread instead of a chocolate bar in this quick recipe. We also added fresh strawberries and swapped graham crackers for thin lemon cookies in a fun, healthy twist.
By Breana Killeen

Blueberry Cupcakes

Rating: Unrated
10
The “secret ingredient” in these coconut-infused blueberry cupcakes--mashed potatoes--gives the cake great texture, almost like pound cake. The fluffy frosting is just fun. Because it's low in calories and fat, you can spread or pipe a generous amount on top of each cupcake to make them look extra festive. The frosting stiffens as it stands, so be sure to put it on the cupcakes right after you make it.
By Stacy Fraser

Pineapple Empanaditas

Rating: Unrated
7
These miniature empanadas, tender pastry dough wrapped around pineapple filling, are just the right size for afternoon tea.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mincemeat Tart

The filling for this Thanksgiving standard is rich, dark and spicy, yet it has a fresher flavor--and less fat--than mincemeat from a jar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Poached Pears

Cranberry juice and fresh cranberries add a double dose of zing to this sweet poached pear dessert. Served with a low-fat blend of yogurt and honey, it's a dessert you can make a day ahead of serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach-Yogurt Pops

Resist the urge to peel the peaches (or nectarines or plums) in this crowd-pleasing frozen pop recipe. The fruit's skin contributes not only flavor and color, but pectin as well, for a silky texture.
By Nancy Baggett

Papaya-Lime Sorbet

Rating: Unrated
3
In Mexico, papayas are served with a wedge of lime and a pinch of salt. This sorbet honors the sweet-tart combination and transforms it into an elegant dessert. It's like a tropical vacation in your mouth.
By Stacy Fraser

Fireside Mulled Cider

Rating: Unrated
4
Cinnamon, cloves and ginger infuse apple cider with fall flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon-Yogurt Ice

Rating: Unrated
2
Inspired by creamy watermelon sherbet, our light and refreshing dessert captures the essence of summer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Mango with Coconut

You're probably used to eating mangoes raw, but if you've never eaten them roasted, this mango dessert is one to try. A simple topping of coconut, orange peel and crystallized ginger creates a spicy, almost candylike coating which contrasts nicely with the smooth, sweet roasted fruit.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com