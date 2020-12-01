Low-Fat Chicken Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-fat chicken recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Maple-Glazed Chicken Breasts

5
Here's an easy main dish that's sure to set you on your own quest for the best syrup. Start the chicken breasts marinating on a Saturday afternoon for a quick meal later in the day, just about the time you come in from raking the last of the winter leaves off the garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

3
Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack

5
Prep all of the ingredients for this hearty soup and freeze until you're ready to cook it for a fast meal. All you have to do is pop the frozen ingredients into your multicooker and turn it on. Using a pressure cooker to make this warming pot of chili results in extra-tender chicken that's easy to shred. The addition of chopped zucchini and corn gives each bowl a nutritional boost.
By Joy Howard

Chicken-Apple Sloppy Joes

A sloppy joe is typically made with ground beef and a spicy tomato sauce, but not this one! This makeover sandwich combines lean ground chicken breast with green peppers, and is topped with sweet apple slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Teriyaki Marinated Chicken

2
Soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, garlic and ginger combine in this teriyaki-inspired marinade for grilled chicken. Try it with pork chops if you prefer. Grill fresh pineapple slices and asparagus alongside for simple side dishes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Korean Chicken Soup

5
This quick and easy spicy chicken soup recipe is made with leftover cooked chicken and is spiked with garlic, ginger and hot sauce.
By Natalie Danford

Chicken Noodle Soup with Dill

29
Chicken noodle soup is undeniably comfort food for many people (especially when they're not feeling well) and this version gets a healthful update. Whole-wheat egg noodles add fiber and nutrients and reduced-sodium chicken broth cuts the sodium. By all means use homemade chicken broth if you have it.
By Deidre Senior

BBQ Chicken Tenders

14
These crispy chicken “wings,” made with boneless, skinless chicken breast tenders, stay crispy with only a light coating of oil--no deep-frying needed. Serve as an appetizer or try them for dinner with crunchy vegetables and dip on the side.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken & Sweet Potato Grill Packets with Peppers & Onions

5
Cook your whole meal in a packet on the grill with this easy veggie-loaded recipe. The Mexican-inspired seasoning makes the chicken and veggies taste great served with warm tortillas and your favorite taco toppings for a healthy dinner.
By Joy Howard

Apple-Glazed Chicken with Spinach

3
A drizzling of lemon scented apple jelly glazes the chicken during broiling and lightly sweetens the braised spinach in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Paprika-Herb Rubbed Chicken

2
A simple combination of herbes de Provence, paprika, salt and pepper makes a flavorful rub for chicken, or try it with steak or tofu.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Best Poached Chicken

2
This simple poached chicken recipe has crazy-good flavor. The secret? Using bone-in breasts and adding white wine and herbs to the poaching liquid. Be sure that the liquid stays at a bare simmer or your meat will be tough. Strain the leftover poaching liquid and use it as you would low-sodium chicken broth in any recipe for an extra boost of flavor. Serve the poached chicken over a salad or use it to make chicken salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Garlic-Clove Chicken

Garlic-Clove Chicken

It's hard to believe this chicken recipe uses a whopping 25 cloves of garlic, but cooking garlic within the clove's casing imparts only a mild garlic flavor to foods cooked with it.
Lime-Jalapeño Chicken

Lime-Jalapeño Chicken

6
Tangy, mildly spicy and tender, this chicken is delicious with black beans and salsa. It makes a great option for a taco party.
Sweet & Savory Grilled Chicken

Sweet & Savory Grilled Chicken

6
Slow-Cooker Vietnamese Pulled Chicken

Slow-Cooker Vietnamese Pulled Chicken

3
Golden Chicken with Spicy Refried Beans

Golden Chicken with Spicy Refried Beans

9
Mediterranean Chicken Panini

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

Herbed Balsamic Chicken

This easy slow-cooker dish features chicken, green beans and sweet pepper strips cooked with herbs and balsamic vinegar. Adding a touch of tapioca to the pot results in a slightly thicker sauce that is served with the finished meal.

All Low-Fat Chicken Recipes

Spicy Tunisian Grilled Chicken

2
This spicy rub of coriander, caraway and hot pepper is lovely on grilled chicken, as we use it here, or try it on pork tenderloin or salmon. If you prefer your food less spicy, reduce the amount of crushed red pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thyme and Garlic Chicken

Thyme, garlic, a little orange juice, and a splash of balsamic vinegar flavor these moist, fork-tender chicken breasts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Chicken with Chipotle-Orange Glaze

9
Smoky chipotle peppers make this quick, citrusy barbecue sauce special. Try this recipe with shrimp or pork chops on the grill as well. Serve with Quinoa & Black Beans and fruit sorbet for dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken with Cherry-Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

5
Chopped cherries combine with cherry preserves and smoky, hot chipotle peppers for an unusual marinade and sauce for grilled chicken. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Chicken Kabobs

To snip cilantro or any fresh herb in a flash, put the leaves in a glass measuring cup and use kitchen shears to snip them into tiny pieces.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jerk Chicken Breast

The chicken in this low-calorie dinner is brushed with lemon juice and sprinkled with a garlic, jerk and thyme seasoning mixture. You can save time by substituting 4 teaspoons of bottled minced garlic for the cloves in the rub. The recipe calls for an indoor electric grill but we also show instructions for broiling and outside grilling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken en Papillote

2
Steaming “en papillote” ensures that none of the nutrients are lost during the cooking process.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Salad Tea Sandwiches

If you want to make your own chicken salad for the recipe, pick up a package of refrigerated or frozen chopped cooked chicken at the supermarket.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Cutlets with Fennel and Capers

Fresh fennel is the tasty addition to lean chicken breasts served with a light tomato sauce and capers. It's nice for the family and special enough for entertaining.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Pollo Cubano

The fresh flavors of tarragon, cilantro and lime juice enhance poached chicken breasts in this simple preparation.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Chicken Breasts with Gremolata

1
Gremolata, a mixture of herbs, garlic and lemon zest, is stuffed under the skin, contributing its extraordinary fragrance to the chicken. To ensure moist and succulent meat, the skin is left on for roasting, but removed before carving. This is an excellent treatment for all kinds of poultry; for a turkey, make a double or triple batch of gremolata. Serve with plenty of Garlic Mashed Potatoes to soak up the sauce.
By Patsy Jamieson

Beer-Barbecued Chicken

6
Here's our spin on the roast-a-chicken-on-top-of-a-can-of-beer technique that's popular with barbecue aficionados. To simplify things, we just pour a little beer inside the chicken as it cooks. The beer keeps the meat juicy and a smoky-flavored spice rub both under and over the skin gives it extra flavor. Barbecuing poultry with the skin on helps prevent the meat from drying out. To keep calories and fat in check, remove the skin before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salsa Chicken on a Stick

If you like fiery foods, give these low-carb, low-fat grilled chicken skewers a kick by making them with medium or hot salsa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Fajitas

Here, tender broiled chicken is combined with a spicy, creamy sauce and plenty of vegetables in this quick rolled sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic-Glazed Roasted Chicken Breasts

2
Glazed with balsamic vinegar and red currant jelly, these roasted chicken breasts are a snap to prepare. Bone-in chicken breasts retain more moisture than boneless, but take just a bit longer to cook. Look for small chicken breasts that yield a sensible 3-ounce portion of lean protein. If you can only find large ones, save some of the leftovers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken with Grapes & Mushrooms

1
Grapes often symbolize a plentiful harvest so this dish that joins red grapes, mushrooms and fresh tarragon with lean chicken breasts is a lovely way to celebrate fall.
By Susanne A. Davis

Chicken with Mustard & Leeks

3
A savory mustard coating keeps the chicken moist; threads of carrot and leek add color. Make it a meal: Garlic-Rosemary Mushrooms and Herbed Whole-Wheat Couscous are nice accompaniments.
By Susanne A. Davis

Chicken & Tomatillo Filling

Tomatillo-sauced chicken is a tasty filling for tamales, tacos or enchiladas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pollo Cubano

Herb-rolled chicken breasts poached in a flavorful broth make an elegant presentation when sliced and served with lime wedges. Expand on the Caribbean theme by serving this dish with rice and Sauteed Plantains.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
