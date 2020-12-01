Low-Fat Beef Recipes

Mediterranean Meatballs
Save on meal prep time by making a double batch of these delicious meatballs. Freeze them to have on hand for lunches and dinners.
Basic Meatloaf
While meatloaf purists focus on the meat, we like to look at meatloaf as a way to pack extra veggies and whole grains into a meal, as we do in this healthy, classic meatloaf recipe.
Quick Hamburger Soup
Combine extra-lean ground beef and turkey breast with vegetables and herbs in this low-calorie, low-fat, diabetic main dish soup.
Saucy Porcupine Meatballs
These meatballs are stuffed with plenty of rice, which, as it cooks, pokes out of the meatballs, making them look like prickly little porcupines. The little meatballs are cooked in a mildly tangy tomato sauce that's a sure crowd-pleaser.
Mini Corned Beef & Cabbage Shamrock Tostadas
Deli-counter corned beef and sauerkraut top a shamrock-shaped spinach wrap in this festive corned beef and cabbage-inspired appetizer for the perfect St. Patrick's Day food.
Whole-Wheat Fusilli with Beef Ragu
This chunky, full-bodied sauce is a good match for hearty whole-wheat pasta. We've augmented a little lean ground beef with mushrooms to get a rich, meaty sauce that has a minimum of saturated fat.
Thai-Style Melon & Beef Salad
We give this Thai-style beef salad a sweet twist by adding thin matchsticks of melon to the mix. Firm orange- or pale green-fleshed melon is equally good. The saltiness of the fish sauce helps to balance the sweetness of the melon.
Cowboy Steak
Rubbed with garlic, salt and pepper, this simple steak is served with a cold baked bean-flavored salad. Perfect for hot summer nights--no oven required.