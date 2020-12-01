Low-Fat Potato Salad Recipes

Curried Potato Salad
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.
New Potato Salad
This low-carb potato salad recipe, ideal for potlucks, is perfect for diabetic meal plans. With just 3 grams of fat, this summer classic makes a great addition to burgers, chicken, and other grilled favorites.
Creamy Red Potato Salad
A dressing of nonfat yogurt enriched with a little reduced-fat mayonnaise and Dijon mustard replaces the heavier dressings in more traditional potato salad recipes.
Slow-Cooker German Potato Salad
This vinegary German-style potato salad recipe is a lighter alternative to typical mayonnaise-based potato salad. And, instead of boiling, the potatoes are simmered in the slow cooker. This healthy slow-cooker potato salad recipe tastes great when served warm or at room temperature. Fingerling potatoes make it especially pretty, but any type of yellow-flesh potato cut into 1-inch pieces will work.
Creamy Classic Potato Salad
Potato salad is a perfect year-round side dish for any meal. This classic recipe uses a hard-cooked egg and fresh dill weed to add color and taste, and mild green onions to go along with the crunchy celery.
Scallion-Dill Potato Salad
In this healthy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces mayonnaise to create a creamy dressing spiked with scallions and dill.
Three-Herb Potato Salad
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. The herbs give this potato salad a fresh and bright flavor. Feel free to experiment with your favorites.
Hot German-Style Potato Salad
Most people think of potato salad as a cold side dish reserved for picnics or barbecues. Not this one! This hearty recipe pairs potatoes and onions in a slow cooker, where they cook until tender. Served warm and topped with chunks of cooked turkey bacon, this easy side dish is lovely served on a bed of baby spinach.
Potato Salad in Radicchio Cups
With a store-bought or leftover roasted chicken, this hearty curried chicken salad is ready in a snap.
Italian Potato Salad
In Italy, this potato salad is known as Russian Salad. It has a thousand versions, most of them bound with plain or garlic mayonnaise. In this one, lightly steamed vegetables are splashed with vinegar while still hot, so they absorb the pungent aroma and flavor. A lemony vinaigrette binds the vegetables together. This salad looks especially pretty when made with red-skinned new potatoes and served in a cupped leaf of red radicchio. Butter lettuce or ruffled kale makes a nice presentation too.
New Potato Salad with Cucumber & Jalapeño
This sure isn't Grandma's classic potato salad! We've reduced the fat by substituting low-fat Greek yogurt for traditional mayonnaise and we added jalapeño slices to kick things up a notch.