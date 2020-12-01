Low-Carb Fruit Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-carb fruit dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Pineapple Nice Cream

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries

Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
By Breana Killeen

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spiced Orange Compote

These juicy spiced oranges go beautifully with angel food cake or serve them on their own. This flavor of this compote improves with time so make it a day ahead or the morning of your party. Serve chilled in a clear bowl so the colors show through.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Frosted Grapes

The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops

The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

This refreshing fruit dessert pizza recipe swaps classic cookie crust with a healthier watermelon crust. Topped with yogurt sauce, your favorite berries and mint, this fresh dessert can easily be doubled for a party or halved for every day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla-Orange Freezer Pops

These creamy vanilla-flavored orange juice pops will transport you back to the days of standing in line at the ice cream truck. Add a couple drops each of yellow and red natural food dye to give them a more vivid orange color.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot Rum Balls

Quick and easy to make, these apricot-based bonbons are perfect for gifts or last-minute bake-sale contributions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut Macaroon Thumbprints with Key Lime Curd

In this healthy coconut macaroon recipe, Key lime curd brightens the center of a lightly sweetened coconut cookie. If you can't find ripe Key limes, you can substitute bottled Key lime juice, which is widely available, or try another citrus flavor like more traditional Persian limes, lemons or even bright blood oranges that will produce a coral-colored curd.
Low-Carb Blueberry Cobbler

Old-fashioned desserts like blueberry cobbler never go out of style, but this updated version has significantly fewer grams of sugar than traditional recipes. To cut carbs, gluten-free flours replace wheat flour in the biscuit topping.
Yogurt with Blueberries

Strawberry Nutella S'mores

Pineapple Empanaditas

Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

Dark Chocolate S'more Apple Dippers

You don't have to be sitting by a campfire to enjoy the taste of s'mores! Refreshing apple slices dipped in bittersweet chocolate and sprinkled with crushed graham crackers and miniature marshmallows make a delicious treat.

Fresh Blackberry Sauce

An uncooked sauce with a lovely blackberry flavor. Serve over vanilla frozen yogurt or with a slice of angel food cake.
By Melanie Barnard

Chocolate-Hazelnut Truffles

Chopped pitted dates are the secret ingredient in these healthy chocolate-hazelnut truffles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tropical Fruit Ice

This super-simple recipe makes an exotic ice with intense flavor. To turn it into a showstopper dessert, garnish with sliced fresh tropical fruit and toasted coconut. Welch's frozen passion fruit concentrate can be found in supermarkets. Substitute the same size can of other frozen juice concentrates for endless variations.
By Susanne A. Davis

Berry-Cream Cheese Tart

Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries crown this cream cheese-filled tart. This sweet treat, with eye- and taste-appeal for all, meets guidelines for diabetic food plans.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

"Cocoa-Nut" Bananas

Cocoa- and coconut-crusted bananas are a treat for the whole family.
By Mariana Velasquez

Grilled Nectarines with Mascarpone Cream

Serve these grilled nectarines with lightly sweetened mascarpone (Italian cream cheese) as a first course or a sophisticated dessert. Look for balsamic glaze near balsamic vinegar in well-stocked supermarkets or use honey for a sweeter taste.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chunky Peach Popsicles

Make sure to reserve a portion of the peaches as you puree the mixture so the pops will be packed with icy cold, chunky bits of fruit. For a grown-up twist, try adding 1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint, lemon verbena or basil.
By Virginia Willis

Chocolate-Dipped Dried Apricots

Healthful bonbons are truly a gift of love. This healthy dessert recipe for chocolate-dipped dried apricots makes a great gift or special treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jellied Raspberries

This lightly sweetened fruit dessert recipe looks beautiful with the red raspberries suspended in purple gelatin. It's not as firm as a classic jello dessert since it's not meant to be unmolded, so prepare in a large serving dish or divide the mixture among 8 small glass bowls for individual servings. The smaller portions will set quicker than the single serving dish.
By Darra Goldstein

Apricot-Almond Bars with Chocolate

Pureed dried apricots form the base of these irresistible bars, providing both moisture and sweetness. (A touch of honey is all the additional sweetening needed.) Chunks of dark chocolate are an exquisite contrast to the tangy apricots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon-Strawberry Popsicles

Hydrating with popsicles? Our 5-year-old selves approve. These quick vegan ice pops are blended with fresh summer fruit for a grown-up version of the season's ice cream truck classics.
By Julia Clancy

Vegan Watermelon Fruit Pizza

Wedges of juicy watermelon topped with nondairy coconut yogurt and berries make for a crisp and refreshing dessert. To feed a crowd, leave the wedges blank and let guests add their own toppings to the yogurt.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Raspberry Sauce

Cooked blueberries provide a base for a sauce of whole fresh berries. Serve over lemon sorbet or pound cake.
By Melanie Barnard

Star-Spangled Fruit Kebabs

Cutting naturally red and white fruits into star shapes to pair on skewers with blueberries makes a fun, patriotic fruit dessert you can feel good about eating and serving to your kids. This red, white and blue fruit "salad" will be a hit at summer barbecues, especially for the Fourth of July.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Ravioli (Ravioli Dolci)

Figs and chocolate fill these little cookies.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Candied Grapefruit Peels

A fine cup of coffee and two or three of these bittersweet confections make a fitting conclusion to a holiday meal. The peels remain soft and full of flavor because they are made with the entire peel, including the white pith. The same technique can be applied to navel oranges.
By Nora Carey

Candied Grapefruit Peel

We love to eat grapefruit, but usually toss the peel away. For this candied citrus peel recipe, look for organic grapefruit so you don't have to worry about insecticides or fungicides.
By Robb Walsh

Berry-Filled Chocolate Crepe Cups

This mini dessert recipe looks so pretty and rich, yet it only has 32 calories per serving and 1 gram of fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chile-Lime-Honeydew Pops

Chile pepper gives this frozen pop recipe an irresistible (but optional) blast of heat. Jalapeño intensifies the green of the honeydew, but a pinch of ground Aleppo chile can let you feel the burn in a more sophisticated-tasting way.
By Nancy Baggett

Margarita Apple Dippers

The margarita flavor of these apple slices will make you think you are indulging in both dessert and happy hour! These apple dippers are a lower-carb option than traditional caramel apples, which can contain up to 60 grams of carbohydrate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rhubarb-Raspberry Sauce

Bright and tangy, this sauce is delicious on sponge cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tropical Fruits with Pistachios & Coconut

Luscious tropical fruit topped with creamy coconut milk and crunchy pistachios is a simple yet delicious dessert.
By Mariana Velasquez

Strawberry-Raspberry Sauce

Turn fresh-picked strawberries and raspberries into a delightful sauce to serve with frozen yogurt, sorbet or angel food cake.
By Ruth Cousineau

Israeli Chocolate-Coated Orange Peels

Often when you drop in at someone's home in Israel, the hostess will set them out for nibbles.
By Joan Nathan
