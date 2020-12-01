Low-Carb Chocolate Recipes

Flourless Chocolate Cookies
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Kids and adults alike will love this easy peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, which--unlike most cookie recipes--doesn't call for flour. These gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy and, with only five simple ingredients, they can easily be whipped up by young chefs and enjoyed as an after-school treat. They're also perfect for a holiday party or for a cookie swap.
Dark Chocolate Truffles
Ready in under 30 minutes, this truffle recipe is easy to make and you'll love the different coating options!
Crispy Peanut Butter Balls
All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
Crunchy Chocolate and Peanut Clusters
Because these sweet, crunchy treats take just 45 minutes to prepare, they can be made on short notice. Consider doubling the recipe--stored in an airtight container in the freezer, an extra batch will last for up to 3 months.
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles
Looking for a fun cooking project to do with kids? Make chocolate truffles! In this easy vegan dessert recipe, we make a chocolate ganache filling with peanut butter and coconut milk instead of heavy cream. Make chocolate bark with the leftover chocolate and wrap it up together with a few truffles for a beautiful edible gift.
Dark Chocolate Hummus
This dessert hummus is an unexpectedly delightful treat that still packs the protein and fiber punch of traditional hummus. Try dipping banana and apple slices, pretzels, strawberries or graham crackers in this sweet, chocolaty spread.
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Salted Caramel Chocolate Bark
With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir in melted caramel then top this chocolate bark with more melted caramel and flaky sea salt--it makes a perfect gift.
Chocolate Coconut Macaroons
These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
Chocolate Nut Bark
Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.
Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies
EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.