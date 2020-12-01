Low-Carb Chocolate Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-carb chocolate recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Kids and adults alike will love this easy peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, which--unlike most cookie recipes--doesn't call for flour. These gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy and, with only five simple ingredients, they can easily be whipped up by young chefs and enjoyed as an after-school treat. They're also perfect for a holiday party or for a cookie swap.
By Ivy Odom

Dark Chocolate Truffles

Ready in under 30 minutes, this truffle recipe is easy to make and you'll love the different coating options!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crispy Peanut Butter Balls

All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Crunchy Chocolate and Peanut Clusters

Because these sweet, crunchy treats take just 45 minutes to prepare, they can be made on short notice. Consider doubling the recipe--stored in an airtight container in the freezer, an extra batch will last for up to 3 months.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles

Looking for a fun cooking project to do with kids? Make chocolate truffles! In this easy vegan dessert recipe, we make a chocolate ganache filling with peanut butter and coconut milk instead of heavy cream. Make chocolate bark with the leftover chocolate and wrap it up together with a few truffles for a beautiful edible gift.
By Joy Howard

Dark Chocolate Hummus

This dessert hummus is an unexpectedly delightful treat that still packs the protein and fiber punch of traditional hummus. Try dipping banana and apple slices, pretzels, strawberries or graham crackers in this sweet, chocolaty spread.
By Hilary Meyer

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Salted Caramel Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir in melted caramel then top this chocolate bark with more melted caramel and flaky sea salt--it makes a perfect gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate Nut Bark

Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
Boot Tracks

Patti Anderson, a professional quilter, had never entered a cooking contest before she took our challenge. This quick, no-fuss, chewy chocolate cookie is made on your waffle iron. No need to haul out the big mixer, you can mix the batter with a small hand mixer or even by hand. Kids love these!
Chicken with Quick Mole Sauce

Chocolate Snowcap Cookies

Rating: Unrated
Snickerdoodle Thumbprint Cookies with Chocolate

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

Coconut Peanut Butter Balls

All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier coconutty peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.

All Low-Carb Chocolate Recipes

Chocolate-Dipped Pecans

These chocolate-dipped pecans get an elegant finish from a sprinkling of turbinado sugar. You can use this technique with other nuts to make chocolate-covered nuts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Peppermint Mini Pies

This mini pie recipe is an easier option for a holiday dessert that will dazzle a crowd. You can prepare these mini pies through Step 6 up to a day ahead. Remove from the freezer (Step 7) just before serving to keep the whipped topping from melting.
By Lauren Grant

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies

Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Raspberry-Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

These cookies taste decadent, yet are made with ingredients that have healthful benefits: oats, almonds, fruit and chocolate. The thumbprints are versatile as well--use a different type of filling or different extracts to create a completely different cookie.
By Alyssa Moreau

Turtle Brownies

Chocolate, nuts, and caramel are certainly hard to resist so it's easy to see why turtle brownies are always a favorite. This recipe has black beans in the batter for added fiber. We won't tell if you won't--and we promise nobody will ever know!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Joy Cookies

These coconut-chocolate-almond-topped shortbread cookies are reminiscent of Almond Joy candy bars.
By JoAnne Geiger

Almond Butter-Quinoa Blondies

Rating: Unrated
People likely won't even notice that these delicately nutty, just a little chocolaty, blondies are gluten-free. They use quinoa flour, which you can find in well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores, in place of all-purpose flour. To make your own quinoa flour, grind raw quinoa into a powder in a clean coffee grinder. (Adapted from Quinoa Revolution by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate-Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

These peanut butter cookies are delicious on their own, but we make them even better by pressing a piece of dark chocolate candy into each hot cookie right after the cookies come out of the oven.
By Melissa Fallon

Meringue Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
Use these meringue mushrooms to decorate any yule log cake. The recipe makes enough to decorate your serving platter and have plenty left over for each serving of cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter & Pretzel Truffles

Rating: Unrated
These peanut butter-pretzel truffles satisfy your craving for something sweet and salty.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-White Chocolate Cornmeal Tea Biscuits

Little biscuits are flavored with dried cranberries and white chocolate for a sweet bite that's just right with coffee or as a snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Cocoa-Pistachio Energy Balls

Minced dried cherries and pistachios make these energy balls a salty-sweet snack to satisfy all your cravings. Almond butter and cocoa add substance and chocolaty appeal. Serve any time of day as a snack or dessert, or pack them for a hike.
By Katherine Martinelli

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries

Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries

Rating: Unrated
With the news that dark chocolate contains some healthful properties, there is a better excuse than ever to indulge during the holiday season. Specks of green pistachios and red dried cherries in this chocolate confection make for a festive holiday gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: Unrated
All you need are four simple ingredients to make oatmeal-packed healthier peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Chocolate Cookie Treats

These diabetic-friendly chocolaty cookies are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Chunk Cherry Cookies

These diabetic-friendly cookies combine antioxidant-rich cherries with both dark and white chocolate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

While orange adds an exotic note, much of the flavor of these simple yet sophisticated candies comes from the chocolate, so choose a semisweet or bittersweet with a flavor and level of sweetness you enjoy. The recipe makes a big batch of truffles--plenty for gift-giving. Although they should be stored in the refrigerator, they're best served after sitting at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lusciously Nutty Holiday Logs

Registered Dietitian Mary LaRock flavored these phyllo rolls with orange and dark chocolate for a winning cookie that will be a lovely addition to any holiday cookie platter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chocolate peanut butter. Try it on toast, spread on a banana or for a treat right off the spoon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gorp

Try customizing this basic recipe with your favorite dried fruits and nuts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate & Nut Butter Bites

Sweet satisfaction in seconds.
By Mariana Velasquez
