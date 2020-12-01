Low-Carb Slow-Cooker Recipes

Slow-Cooker Char Siu Pork

Rating: Unrated 2

While cooking pork in the slow cooker may not yield the crusty ends you'd get making a traditional Chinese roast pork recipe, the flavor more than makes up for it. It's worth heading to your local Asian market for dark soy sauce for this recipe (or order it online)--it's thicker than regular and less salty, with a touch of sweetness. You can make a substitute by combining regular soy sauce with a bit of molasses.