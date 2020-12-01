Low-Carb Dip & Spread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-carb dip and spread recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Everything Bagel Cheese Ball

This is not your grandma's cheese ball. It has all the flavor of an everything bagel without all the carbs and with just 3 ingredients! Want to emphasize the bagel taste? Serve it with bagel chips and some raw veggies for dipping to keep things healthy.
By Melissa Fallon

Pear-Pecan Cheese Ball

Sweet pear, salty Cheddar cheese and crunchy nuts make this healthy cheese ball recipe an alluring holiday treat. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip

Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
By Katie Webster

Garlic Hummus

This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Hot Artichoke Dip

Our healthier version of the cocktail party favorite loads up on artichokes and plenty of Parmesan cheese, garlic and lemon zest for flavor. Who says healthier can't taste better?
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meat Fondue

Everyone can have fun cooking their own steak, chicken and shrimp in only minutes. Enjoy with Ginger-Wasabi Sauce and Lemon-Pepper Aioli.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Salmon Cheese Ball

Blanketed in chopped nuts and zesty chives, this cheese ball is festive enough for even the most discerning party guests. Serve with sturdy crackers or toasted baguette slices for easy spreading.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Guacamole Chopped Salad

All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch.
By Carolyn Casner

Black-Eyed Pea Dip

In this black-eyed pea dip recipe, black-eyed peas are pureed with extra-virgin olive oil, red-wine vinegar, garlic and thyme--a nice alternative to hummus. Try this protein-rich black-eyed pea dip with your favorite fresh vegetables or baked pita chips.
By Jim Romanoff

Avocado Hummus

This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Smoked Salmon Cream Cheese

Tangy horseradish flavors this smoked salmon cream cheese. Serve it spread on rice crackers for an impromptu cocktail party snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tahini-Yogurt Dip

Serve this creamy yogurt dip with baby carrots, sliced radishes or whole-wheat pita triangles.
By Lauren Lastowka

Inspiration and Ideas

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.
Double-Tahini Hummus

Double-Tahini Hummus

You'll look like an expert with this easy hummus recipe that produces the lightest, silkiest hummus you've ever had. Chilling the cooked chickpeas ensures that when they're blended with the oil and cold tahini the hummus will come out creamy rather than oily. In a pinch, you can use the quick-soak technique (see Step 1), reduce the chilling time and still get great hummus.
Pimiento Cheese Dip

Pimiento Cheese Dip

Guacamole Chicken

Guacamole Chicken

Mediterranean Eggplant Dip with Sizzled Garlic

Mediterranean Eggplant Dip with Sizzled Garlic

Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip

Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip

Classic Hummus

It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.

All Low-Carb Dip & Spread Recipes

Traditional Greek Tahini Dip

Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.
By Jen Rose Smith

Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
By Breana Killeen

Jason Mraz's Guacamole

In this easy guacamole recipe, musician Mraz prefers California Hass or Reed avocados because they are the creamiest. Adjust the heat, tang or other flavorings to suit your tastes.
By Jason Mraz

Buffalo Cauliflower Dip

Roasted cauliflower florets take the place of shredded chicken in this vegetarian riff on Buffalo chicken dip. This veggie version of the popular game-day appetizer boosts your vegetable intake in the most creamy, delicious way possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pressure-Cooker Hummus

Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.
By Hilary Meyer

Skinny Guacamole

This delicious guacamole recipe replaces half the amount of high-calorie avocado in a traditional guacamole recipe with a stealth, low-calorie vegetable--zucchini--to cut 100 calories and 6 grams of fat so we can eat more guacamole with fewer calories. We use the microwave to cook the zucchini until it's very tender, but you can steam it on the stovetop if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kale Artichoke Dip

A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.
By Breana Killeen

Roasted Beet Hummus

This vibrant hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted beets make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Creamy Spinach Dip

Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Lemon-Dill Cashew Dip

Pureed cashews make for a lusciously creamy dip that your guests will never guess is completely plant-based. Since it keeps well, this appetizer is also a quick solution for hungry snackers. Garnish with pickled shallots and extra capers for a briny finish.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Brie Cheese with Spiced Nuts & Caramel Sauce

Topping Brie with a warm caramel sauce helps soften it without the need to bake. Serve this easy Brie recipe with whole-grain rosemary crackers or endive leaves.
By Breana Killeen

Pumpkin Hummus

Canned chickpeas and pumpkin are blended together with spice-infused oil for this variation on traditional hummus. Serve with vegetable strips.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almost Chipotle's Guacamole

Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Middle Eastern Layered Dip

This healthy dip recipe has a Middle Eastern twist--cucumbers, tomatoes, feta and olives are layered on top of a creamy base of hummus and a touch of tangy yogurt. A sprinkle of ground sumac adds a fruity, sour flavor. Look for this bright red spice (made from the tart red berries of the Mediterranean sumac bush) in Middle Eastern markets, specialty food shops and online at penzeys.com. Serve the dip with pita chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tahini Ranch Dip

Fresh spinach and herbs blended with tahini and garlic make this tahini dip recipe perfect for crudités--or try it as a vegan alternative to regular ranch dressing.
By Julia Clancy

Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Guacamole-Stuffed Eggs

Guacamole-stuffed eggs are the perfect healthy appetizer recipe for an easy, yet impressive, potluck or party dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Shrimp Sauce

Chile and horseradish add a spicy kick to this mayo- and yogurt-based yum yum shrimp sauce. This recipe comes together in a pinch for an updated shrimp cocktail appetizer--and will be devoured just as fast at any party.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

This vibrant orange hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted red peppers make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Goat Cheese & Chive Guacamole

In this easy guacamole recipe, we mix in a little creamy goat cheese for a tangy version of a classic favorite. Serve it with tortilla chips and crunchy vegetables like kohlrabi and carrots.
By Gaby Dalkin

Homemade Ranch Dressing with Veggies

Make a big batch of homemade ranch dressing to keep on hand for dipping crisp, raw vegetables anytime for a healthy snack both kids and adults will enjoy.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Red Pepper & Spinach Dip

This tasty slow-cooker dip comes together quickly thanks to frozen spinach and bottled roasted red peppers. Cheese lovers will enjoy four types of cheese--cream cheese, mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, and Parmesan--in this easy recipe that's perfect for your next party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Butternut Squash & Caramelized Onion Dip

Sweet squash gives French onion dip a colorful nutrition boost (namely, vitamins A and E). Serve with chips and crunchy crudités.
By Devon O'Brien
