Low-Calorie Pie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie pie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Peppermint Chocolate Tart

This rich chocolate tart dessert recipe is low in sugar, making it a perfect healthy finish to a heavy holiday meal.
By Summer Miller

Chocolate-Peppermint Mini Pies

This mini pie recipe is an easier option for a holiday dessert that will dazzle a crowd. You can prepare these mini pies through Step 6 up to a day ahead. Remove from the freezer (Step 7) just before serving to keep the whipped topping from melting.
By Lauren Grant

Mini Pecan Pies

The key to these decadent treats is the portion size--baking them in mini-muffin tins keeps the carbs and saturated fat in check. And maple syrup allows you to make this pecan pie recipe without corn syrup.
By Lauren Grant

Fried Apple Pie Rolls

In this healthy take on apple pie, wonton wrappers stand in for pie crust, saving you calories and the headache of rolling out dough. We like to use Granny Smith apples because they hold their shape and provide tart balance to the sweet filling. Try dipping these handheld crispy treats in whipped cream.
By Breana Killeen

Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie

If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

All-American Apple Pies

Little apple pies are baked in hollowed out shells of apples, topped with a pie crust lattice, and baked until golden brown and filling is bubbly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Hazelnut Tarts

These mini dessert tarts are sweetened with a gooey filling of fresh cranberries and brown sugar and topped with crunchy, toasted hazelnuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Berry Cobbler

This mixed berry cobbler dessert is delicious and full of fruit to satisfy your sweet cravings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basic Crustless Pumpkin Pie

This low-fat crustless pumpkin pie is a perfect dessert for the dieters at your holiday meal or people who are watching their carbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Reduced-Butter Pie Pastry

Let's face it: it's tough to make a great pie pastry without butter. However, it is possible to make a very fine pastry with a little less butter. The trick is first lubricating the flour with a little oil before adding the butter. By doing this, you can make a delicious, easy-to-roll pastry with 5 tablespoons butter instead of the more typical 8 tablespoons. This pastry works great for any fruit pie and for quiches as well. With the latter, you'll want to eliminate the sugar.
By Ken Haedrich

Almond & Pear Rose Tarts

These pretty little two-bite almond and pear tarts are perfect for party buffets, especially in the fall when pears are in season. Thinly slicing the pears lets you roll up the tarts more neatly, giving you a bakery-worthy presentation. If you have a mandoline, this is a good time to pull it out. Cold puff pastry is important to ensure you get irresistibly flaky results. Want to make this easy, healthy dessert gluten-free? Just swap in gluten-free puff pastry, found in the freezer section of most grocery stores. And don't forget to use an all-purpose gluten-free flour blend to roll it out!
By Adam Dolge

Whole-Wheat Pie Crust

This nutty whole-wheat pie crust recipe is a perfect base for fruit pie fillings and quiches. Do not overmix the dough or the crust will become tough, and chill the dough for at least one hour to ensure flakiness.
By Stacy Fraser

Inspiration and Ideas

Mini Maple Pecan Pies

Mini Maple Pecan Pies

If pecan pie is a thanksgiving "must" at your house, there's no need to skip the tradition because you're on a diabetic meal plan. These mini pies with only 19 carbs per serving let you enjoy the festive treat without a second thought.
Blueberry Tart with Walnut Crust

Blueberry Tart with Walnut Crust

For this tart a few tablespoons of maple syrup sweeten the blueberry topping and round out the flavor of the cream filling.
Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

Miniature Apple Galettes

Miniature Apple Galettes

Pineapple-Coconut Tart

Pineapple-Coconut Tart

Spoonable Pumpkin Pie

Spoonable Pumpkin Pie

Lemon Tart with Ginger-Oat Crust

You need two lemons to get enough finely shredded peel and juice for this sure-to-please dessert.

All Low-Calorie Pie Recipes

Apple-Pomegranate Galette with Fresh Thyme

This galette, or rustic tart, adds a touch of thyme flavor to apples and pomegranate seeds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Patti LaBelle's Free-Form Apple Tart

It's no secret that one of Patti LaBelle's favorite places to be is in the kitchen. We love her Free-Form Apple tart, which uses light sour cream and just a little butter to keep calories in check. Anyone can make it--the best part about this recipe is that its beauty comes from imperfection.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lattice-Topped Apple Pie

Apple pie has never been so quick to put together. After tossing unpeeled apples and spices in a baking dish, you'll assemble a quick lattice from pastry strips. This lattice topping is not woven like a traditional one--it takes less time to assemble this way but is just as eye catching!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Country Apple Tart

The pastry for this rustic tart features gets a nutty flavor from fiber-rich oat flour and flaxseed meal. Pecans top it off.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

This cherry ice cream pie is a simple summertime sweet treat! If you use frozen cherries, the pie will have a fun purple hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Pie with Creamy Filling

This healthy pie recipe is made with fresh berries, a slimmed-down zwieback crumb crust, and a tangy yogurt filling and then served with mint sprigs and a colorful low-calorie fruit glaze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry Tart with Lemon Cookie Crust

The classic, summery flavors of berries and lemon combine in this pretty tart.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Key Lime Pie with Pretzel Crust

You don't have to be in the Florida Keys to enjoy this Key Lime pie. The tart filling, made with low-fat Key Lime flavored yogurt, sits atop a crust made with pretzels and sliced almonds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin-Maple Pie

This maple-flavored pastry and pumpkin mixture is lower in fat and calories than the old-fashioned version, but it is every bit as good.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Cheesecake Tartlets

Bring these strawberry cheesecake tartlets to your next potluck and please the crowd.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Pie Crust

This gluten-free pie crust is just as light and flaky as a regular pie crust and is a great base for fruit pies and quiches. This recipe makes one crust. If you're following a recipe that calls for a top crust, be sure to double this recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Cranberry-Orange Almond Crunch Pumpkin Pie

Bran cereal, almonds, and dried cranberries make a quick but pretty topper for this crustless pumpkin pie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Split Tarts

Ready in just five minutes, this dessert for one is super-satisfying.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rustic Berry Tart

The secret to this free-form tart is the layer of ground almonds under the berries: it thickens the juices, prevents a soggy crust and delivers an exquisite background flavor for the intense berries.
By Patsy Jamieson

Fresh Berries & Kiwi Icebox Pies

These fruit pies topped with blueberries, raspberries, and kiwi are so easy to make. Just be sure to allow them enough time to set in the fridge--about an hour!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Lemon Tart

When life hands you lemons, make this bright, light lemon tart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Cream Cheese Tart

Blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries crown this cream cheese-filled tart. This sweet treat, with eye- and taste-appeal for all, meets guidelines for diabetic food plans.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Apple Tart with Baked Almond Crust

Cherries and apples bake up into a thick and bubbly filling in this delicious dessert tart. The nutty crust, dessert topping and orange zest tie it all together.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Berry Cream Tart

With this slimmed-down tart, you can enjoy the luscious flavor of banana cream pie and still stay within your diabetic meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fig-Orange Hand Pies

Forget the fork! Just pick up one of these fruit-filled pastries and bite in. Perfect for a brunch gathering, dessert, or a sweet treat with your afternoon tea.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fresh Fruit Tart

The choice of fruit topping in this tart is yours. A mix of colors is fun; try red raspberries or strawberries, yellow peaches and a burst of green kiwi.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon & Polenta Tart with Figs

For this celebratory tart recipe, a smooth, creamy, lemon-scented Greek yogurt filling, adorned with a ring of dried figs, is layered on a bed of honey-sweetened polenta. Real, Italian-style polenta is made from medium- or coarse-ground whole-grain cornmeal. Products labeled polenta, medium-ground cornmeal and corn grits (not instant) can be used interchangeably in this recipe
By Maria Speck

Frozen Raspberry Tart

A fluffy raspberry filling in a chocolate cookie crust makes a fresh, light, and colorful dessert tart.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Incredible Apple Tart

Jonathan, Rome Beauty, Winesap, and York Imperial are all great choices for the apples in this party-special tart.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
