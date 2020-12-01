Low-Calorie Ice Cream Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie ice cream recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pineapple Nice Cream

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream

This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Nice Cream

This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
By Karen Rankin

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream

Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
By Carolyn Casner

Peach Frozen Yogurt

We like to use chopped frozen peaches, but you can use frozen berries or whatever frozen fruit you have on hand in this ultra-quick frozen yogurt that is made without an ice cream maker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Sugar & Toasted Almond Ice Cream

In a world of designer ice creams, sometimes the simplest can be the best. The full-bodied flavors of brown sugar combined with nutty toasted almonds are all it takes to give this easy-to-make frozen treat a sophisticated distinction. The alcohol in the base mixture acts like an “anti-freeze,” reducing the icy texture sometimes associated with lower-fat ice cream. For a little extra indulgence, try topping a scoop with some crumbled gingersnaps.
By Jim Romanoff

Avocado Ice Cream

This is a creamy, refreshing dairy-free dessert Rick Bayless has served in his restaurant Frontera Grill for years.
By Rick Bayless

Blueberry-Cinnamon Swirl Ice Cream

Blueberries and cinnamon add flair to homemade vanilla ice cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Malt Ice Cream

Malted-milk powder and powdered nonfat dry milk add most of the body to this unbelievably creamy but low-fat ice cream. Stir in 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips or crushed chocolate wafer cookies for a chocolate-lover's delight.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Ice Cream

Although most diabetic recipes call for fat-free milk, this tasty pleaser is an exception. It's important to use whole milk so the ice cream will have enough fat for a creamy texture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Low Calorie Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt Recipes

Nothing says “it’s summer” like ice cream, sundaes, frozen yogurt, sorbet and sherbet. Yum! But full-fat, calorie-laden frozen confections can derail even the most diligent dieter. Stay on track and indulge your frozen-treat desires guilt-free with these ice cream, sundae, frozen yogurt, sorbet and sherbet recipes.
7 Nice Cream Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Our healthy vegan ice cream recipes are the perfect treat for those sweltering hot summer days. These dairy-free treats can be blended up in just 10 minutes, although some require a long freeze time, so plan accordingly. You can easily indulge your sweet tooth with these recipes, which contain little to no added sugar. Recipes like Strawberry Nice Cream and Mint Chocolate Chip Nice Cream are healthy, delicious and refreshing.
Double-Berry Ice Cream

Instant Mango Frozen Yogurt

Raspberry-Chocolate Almond Ice Cream

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

Berry Frozen Yogurt

Somewhere between a fruity sorbet and a creamy ice cream lies this richly flavored low-fat dessert.

Sweet Corn Ice Cream

Everyone loves sweet corn and ice cream in the summer. Here's a recipe for sweet corn ice cream that combines the two! This rich corn ice cream recipe is amazing on its own or with fresh blueberries or warm blueberry pie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sugar-Free Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

Create instant frozen yogurt for a healthy dessert in just 10 minutes by blending frozen strawberries with yogurt in a food processor. This healthy frozen yogurt recipe is sweetened with Splenda, making it a sugar-free treat. Use a different favorite frozen fruit in place of the strawberries if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Ice Cream

This strawberry ice cream harbors a hint of tangy orange.
By Patsy Jamieson

Melon-Mango Ice Cream

This homemade ice cream is a tropical pleaser. Still part of a diabetic meal plan, it's made with fat-free half-and-half and buttermilk instead of whipping cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coconut-Almond Frozen Greek Yogurt with Hot Chocolate Drizzle

This frozen yogurt is fun to make! The coconut and almond flavor is rich and tastes amazing when drizzled with the homemade chocolate sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

Jammy raspberries and rich chocolate combine for a delicious, tart frozen yogurt. It is quick and easy to prepare, but plan ahead if you're using fresh berries--they take a little longer to freeze. Mini chocolate chips give you the most chocolate in every bite, but any kind of chip will work--dark-chocolate lovers should try bittersweet chips.
By Marie Simmons

Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

An ice cream maker allows you to create your own frozen desserts with wholesome ingredients like fruit and yogurt. This one is a terrific alternative to commercial ice cream. It is fat-free and, even though it contains some sugar, it is very low in calories. When strawberries are not in season, frozen are a fine alternative.
By Susanne A. Davis

Milk Chocolate-Berry Ice Cream

There is nothing like homemade ice cream! This recipe is flavored with milk chocolate and fresh strawberries making it a refreshing and uniquely delicious treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple-Rum Frozen Yogurt

Jazz up store-bought frozen yogurt with this quick pineapple-rum mixture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double-Ginger Frozen Yogurt

Punch up plain frozen yogurt with a double-hit of ginger.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Prunes & Armagnac in Frozen Yogurt

Swirling Armagnac-soaked prunes into frozen yogurt is a quick and easy way to jazz it up.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Espresso Frozen Yogurt

A dose of espresso coffee turns vanilla frozen yogurt into a frozen cappucino.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Low-Fat Lemon Frozen Yogurt

Five ingredients work are all you need to make this lemon frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Instant Peach Frozen Yogurt

Frozen peaches turn into nearly instant frozen yogurt in this quick and easy recipe.
By Patsy Jamieson

Blueberry-Banana Frozen Yogurt

Pureed banana gives this mixture an especially smooth texture, and orange-juice concentrate and crème de cassis add a complementary tang.
By Patsy Jamieson

Toasted Hazelnut Frozen Yogurt

Toasted hazelnuts and hazelnut liqueur jazz up plain frozen yogurt in this quick dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Frozen Yogurt in Brandy-Snap Tulips

Brandied cookie cups are an elegant serving vessel for gingered frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Yogurt Sandwiches

Great for the kids--or the kids at heart--frozen fruit swirled into frozen yogurt and sandwiched between two crisp oatmeal cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana Split Sundae

Homemade banana and peanut butter ice cream topped with chocolate syrup and peanuts make this sundae a dessert favorite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Cinnamon Frozen Yogurt

If you have kids (or adults who enjoy playing with their food) get them to help you stir this one up--it's fun as well as delicious. Plus it's an easy way to get some extra fruit into your diet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Bourbon Frozen Yogurt

Here we add peaches flavored with bourbon and brown sugar to vanilla frozen yogurt for a quick and delicious dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Berry Frozen Yogurt

Turn your favorite frozen berries into frozen yogurt in this quick and easy recipe--no ice cream maker required!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double Ginger Frozen Yogurt Sandwiches

Thin, crispy ginger cookies are perfect for making mini ice cream sandwiches. Double the gingery flavor with the addition of sweet and spicy crystallized ginger in the frozen yogurt. It's hard to eat just one!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Melon Frozen Yogurt

Start with frozen fruit and you'll have a delicious, fresh-tasting frozen yogurt 5 minutes later. For convenience, we have used commercially packaged mixed frozen fruit; strawberries, bananas and blueberries (alone or as a combination) are delicious, but avoid seedy fruits, such as raspberries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
