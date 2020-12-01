Low-Calorie Cookie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie cookie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

Rating: Unrated
4
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Cinnamon-Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
3
This recipe takes oatmeal cookies up a notch with its cinnamony, buttery, delicious take on a much-loved classic dessert.
By Carolyn Casner

Cranberry Crumble Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
These cranberry-orange bars freeze well. Make a batch on a free afternoon and pop them in the freezer so you'll always have a healthy dessert on hand when company calls.
By Summer Miller

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
Kids and adults alike will love this easy peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, which--unlike most cookie recipes--doesn't call for flour. These gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy and, with only five simple ingredients, they can easily be whipped up by young chefs and enjoyed as an after-school treat. They're also perfect for a holiday party or for a cookie swap.
By Ivy Odom

No-Sugar-Added Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Classic oatmeal cookies without all the sugar, these better-for-you gluten-free treats get their sweetness from ripe bananas and chopped dates.
By Carolyn Casner

Mini Gingerbread House Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Holiday cookies don't get any cuter than these mini gingerbread houses that kids and adults alike will love. Use a mini gingerbread house cookie cutter to cut out all the parts (the kids will love helping with this part), then build the houses and let the kids go to town decorating. Line up your finished creations to make a gingerbread house village, eat them up or prop them up on mugs of cocoa for dipping and munching.
By Hilary Meyer

Spritz Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
It's time to break out your spritz cookie press for these festive Christmas spritz cookies! These easy Christmas cookies can be decorated with sprinkles or flavored with citrus, spices or sweet sugar glaze. And if you're looking for healthy cookies, these fit the bill thanks to whole-wheat pastry flour that keeps their texture soft while giving them a boost of fiber. For ideas on how to dress up these spritz cookies even more with different flavorings or a glaze, see Tips below.
By Ivy Odom

Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Rating: Unrated
2
These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: Unrated
191
EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Candy Cane Peppermint Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
These festive bars are easy to make for a cookie swap or holiday treats for friends and family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Soft Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
These easy and classic cookies incorporate mild-tasting white whole-wheat flour for extra fiber and nutrients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Boot Tracks

Rating: Unrated
26
Patti Anderson, a professional quilter, had never entered a cooking contest before she took our challenge. This quick, no-fuss, chewy chocolate cookie is made on your waffle iron. No need to haul out the big mixer, you can mix the batter with a small hand mixer or even by hand. Kids love these!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Stained Glass Sugar Cookies

Stained Glass Sugar Cookies

You won't believe how easy it is to make these seriously impressive cookies. Crushed hard candy melts in the center of these festive sugar cookies, making a gorgeous stained-glass effect. Use any shape cookie cutter you like, just make sure you have two--a big one for each cookie, and a slightly smaller one for the hole in the middle.
Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Vegan Gingerbread Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Coconut oil stands in for butter in this dairy-free, eggless cookie recipe for completely mouthwatering gingerbread cut-outs. Decorate cookies with a simple vegan icing or sanding sugar.
Chocolate Snowcap Cookies

Chocolate Snowcap Cookies

Rating: Unrated
2
Meringues

Meringues

Rating: Unrated
5
Sugar Cookie Cutouts

Sugar Cookie Cutouts

Almond Cream Cutouts

Almond Cream Cutouts

Cranberry-Almond Thumbprint Cookies

A dip in egg white and a quick roll in sugar adds a delightfully crisp crust to these holiday cookies. You'll have leftover jam--perfect for spreading on toast or for glazing the Cranberry Galette with Sesame Frangipane (see Associated Recipes).

All Low-Calorie Cookie Recipes

Almond Fudge Rounds

Even though this low-calorie cookie recipe is made with egg whites and plain low-fat yogurt, the cookies still taste rich and sweet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Thumbprints with Ruby Chocolate

You can fill these thumbprint cookies with jam or ruby chocolate, a naturally pink chocolate that has a tart, fruity flavor. You can find ruby chocolate (also called ruby cacao or ruby couverture) at some specialty grocery stores, including Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods, and online.
By Dorie Greenspan

Venetian Spice Cookies (Bicciolani)

Rating: Unrated
2
The intense blend of spices in these cookies is a tip of the hat to Venice's history as a conduit for the spice trade between Europe and the Far East.
By Mauro Stoppa

Cranberry Cheesecake Bars

A great dessert option for your next holiday party, these sweet cheesecake bars have an oat crust and a cranberry-orange sauce that's swirled on top and baked right in.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pecan Pie Bars

These delectable bar cookies are great for holiday cookie trays, to bring out at casual gatherings, or just to enjoy with a cup of coffee.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Fig Linzer Cookies

Linzer torte, made with a nut crust and filled with raspberry jam, is a favorite treat in Austria. This is a low-calorie, lower-fat version of that classic dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crisp Spice Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
This crisp, paper-thin cookie recipe of northern European descent makes a wonderful low calorie dessert. Just 50 calories for two cookies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brownie Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary-Orange Shortbread

Looking for a unique, diabetes-friendly desert? This shortbread, flavored with rosemary and topped with a white chocolate drizzle, is ready in just 40 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Simple Almond Cookies

For a snack or sweet dessert, enjoy one of these flourless cookies. Drizzle chocolate on top for added pizzazz.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies

Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Peppermint Checkerboard Cookies

The red and white design makes these white chocolate and peppermint cookies especially colorful for holiday cookie trays and casual gatherings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turtle Brownies

Chocolate, nuts, and caramel are certainly hard to resist so it's easy to see why turtle brownies are always a favorite. This recipe has black beans in the batter for added fiber. We won't tell if you won't--and we promise nobody will ever know!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Sugar-Added Vegan Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Soft, chewy and no added sugar! Sweeten these classic oatmeal cookies with ripe bananas and raisins or dates. Plus, a touch of nut butter adds lots of flavor and holds the cookies together while keeping them vegan and gluten-free.
By Carolyn Casner

Coffee Star Cookies

Spelt flour’s earthy flavor is a good companion to the warm spices and molasses in these cheerful cookies. Play around with the glaze and decorations to vary the look of the batch.
By Dorie Greenspan

Walnut Raspberry Thumbprints

Little oatmeal cookies are rolled in nuts, baked, then filled with jewel-colored fruit preserves for a sweet and pretty treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Butter-Quinoa Blondies

Rating: Unrated
28
People likely won't even notice that these delicately nutty, just a little chocolaty, blondies are gluten-free. They use quinoa flour, which you can find in well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores, in place of all-purpose flour. To make your own quinoa flour, grind raw quinoa into a powder in a clean coffee grinder. (Adapted from Quinoa Revolution by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate-Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
These peanut butter cookies are delicious on their own, but we make them even better by pressing a piece of dark chocolate candy into each hot cookie right after the cookies come out of the oven.
By Melissa Fallon

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

Rating: Unrated
3
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
By Molly Stevens

Mexican Chocolate Cutouts

These spicy chocolate cutout cookies are delicious and fun to make. You can decorate them with chocolate or vanilla icing--or both!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Fudgy Brownies

Rating: Unrated
22
We like to use chocolate with 60-72% cacao content in these rich, fudgelike brownies, as it imparts a deeper, fuller flavor than less-chocolaty choices. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Balls

Rating: Unrated
2
Most raw cookie dough isn't safe to eat, but this recipe for vegan edible cookie dough is designed to be eaten raw. Canned chickpeas and nut butter form the base of this dough, making it healthy too! In this recipe, we roll the dough into little bite-size balls, perfect for snacking. Keep a stash in your freezer for a healthy treat.
By Carolyn Casner
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com