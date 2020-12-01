Low-Calorie Candy & Sweets Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie candy and sweets recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Dark Chocolate Truffles

Ready in under 30 minutes, this truffle recipe is easy to make and you'll love the different coating options!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crunchy Chocolate and Peanut Clusters

Because these sweet, crunchy treats take just 45 minutes to prepare, they can be made on short notice. Consider doubling the recipe--stored in an airtight container in the freezer, an extra batch will last for up to 3 months.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffles

Rating: Unrated
2
Looking for a fun cooking project to do with kids? Make chocolate truffles! In this easy vegan dessert recipe, we make a chocolate ganache filling with peanut butter and coconut milk instead of heavy cream. Make chocolate bark with the leftover chocolate and wrap it up together with a few truffles for a beautiful edible gift.
By Joy Howard

Peppermint Mocha Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir chopped peppermint candies and chocolate-covered espresso beans into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salted Caramel Chocolate Bark

Rating: Unrated
2
With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir in melted caramel then top this chocolate bark with more melted caramel and flaky sea salt--it makes a perfect gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Nut Bark

Rating: Unrated
11
Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Candy Cane Peppermint Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
These festive bars are easy to make for a cookie swap or holiday treats for friends and family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gingerbread Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1
This gingerbread-flavored homemade marshmallow recipe is a fun, naturally gluten-free alternative to holiday cookies--and you won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought marshmallows until you taste one. Use a stand mixer to make them, though--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Cashew Truffles

These maple syrup, chocolate and cashew truffles make an elegant, sweet ending to any formal meal, and they'll be a beautiful addition to your holiday dessert tray!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Dipped Pecans

Rating: Unrated
1
These chocolate-dipped pecans get an elegant finish from a sprinkling of turbinado sugar. You can use this technique with other nuts to make chocolate-covered nuts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Marshmallows

These cherry-flavored marshmallows perk up wintery hot cocoa with a “chocolate cherry” vibe and a festive splash of color. You'll want the horsepower of a stand mixer to make these--hand mixers aren't typically powerful enough to get the job done.
By Stella Parks

Peanut Butter & Pretzel Truffles

Rating: Unrated
42
These peanut butter-pretzel truffles satisfy your craving for something sweet and salty.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
Chocolate-Dipped Pineapple Rings

Chocolate-Dipped Pineapple Rings

Dried pineapple rings dipped in melted chocolate and sprinkled with chopped macadamia nuts are a healthy dessert with tropical flavor. Customize this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe by using different nuts or even dried papaya spears instead of pineapple.
Chocolate-Dipped Gingersnaps

Chocolate-Dipped Gingersnaps

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
9
Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries

Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries

Rating: Unrated
8
Cinnamon-Sugar Microwave Popcorn

Cinnamon-Sugar Microwave Popcorn

Vanilla Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
1

You won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought ones until you taste one. They're amazing sandwiched between graham crackers for s'mores or as a topper for hot chocolate. You'll seem like a cooking genius with this easy marshmallow recipe, but rely on the horsepower of a stand mixer to make them--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.

All Low-Calorie Candy & Sweets Recipes

Apple-Cinnamon Mini Doughnuts

Rating: Unrated
2
These bite-size baked apple doughnuts have all the flavor of their fried counterparts with fewer calories. Serve plain for breakfast, with an afternoon cup of coffee or alongside whipped cream for an after-dinner treat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Frozen Chocolate-Covered Bananas

Rating: Unrated
11
Kids will love dipping bananas in melted chocolate and rolling them in coconut to make this tasty frozen treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cocoa Fudge

Homemade fudge isn't hard to make--and this version uses low-fat milk for a healthier indulgence.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon Popcorn

This simple spiced popcorn snack will satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a hearty dose of whole-grains, fiber and antioxidants.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cashew & 3-Seed Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir cashews, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and aniseed into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Burnt Sugar Lollipops

Rating: Unrated
4
No special equipment or fancy molds are needed for these gorgeous jewels--just a little patience and steady hand to pour out the hot sugar syrup. Wrap the lollipops individually in large, clear lollipop bags and seal with a silver twist-tie or a piece of ribbon. Affix them individually to the bows of your holiday presents or hang them on your tree and offer them to guests as they leave.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Pretzels

Satisfy your sweet tooth (and your salty tooth!) simultaneously with this chocolate-dipped pretzel recipe. Cocoa nibs give these chocolate-dipped pretzels an extra layer of chocolaty flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

Rating: Unrated
3
These popcorn balls are made with agave nectar and peanut butter and are spiked with chocolate covered pretzels and dried cherries for a special treat. Try making them for your Halloween party this year.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Fudge Pudding Cake

Rating: Unrated
14
Serve this dense, fudgy pudding cake with vanilla frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Grape Salad with Candied Walnuts

Traditional grape salad recipes are loaded with sugar and fat, but we made this creamy grape dessert salad recipe healthier by using reduced-fat cream cheese instead of full-fat cream cheese and using half the sugar called for in classic recipes. Bring this healthy grape salad recipe to a potluck and watch it disappear in moments.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tropical Popcorn Balls

These popcorn balls are held together with a flavorful combination of agave nectar and peanut butter. Macadamia nuts and coconut give them a delightful twist. They make a fun treat for Halloween.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

Perfect for Valentine's Day or a birthday, these chocolate-dipped strawberries are a cinch to make and are a healthy dessert. A bit of fresh lime zest adds an unexpected finish to this easy chocolate-dipped strawberry recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Trail Mix Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir pretzel pieces, raisins and peanuts into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Covered Berry Marshmallows

Rating: Unrated
2
Chocolate-and-berry-flavored marshmallows are delectable--even addictive--and these surprisingly easy candies make a great gift or special treat. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Hazelnut Truffles

Chopped pitted dates are the secret ingredient in these healthy chocolate-hazelnut truffles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Drunken Rosé Gummies

Rating: Unrated
1
Turn your favorite summer wine into a sweet treat with this easy recipe for boozy gummy bears. They're just like a cute, miniature jello shot--perfect for parties or to give as a gift.
By Carolyn Casner

Caramel Apples

Rating: Unrated
2
These fall treats have just enough caramel to give a nice hit of salty-sweet flavor in each bite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel Popcorn

Rating: Unrated
3
Homemade caramel corn isn't hard to make--whip up a batch for your Halloween party or anytime the neighborhood kids are invading your house for the night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramel-Raisin Popcorn Balls

This simple recipe for caramel popcorn balls with raisins is fun to make for Halloween.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Dried Apricots

Healthful bonbons are truly a gift of love. This healthy dessert recipe for chocolate-dipped dried apricots makes a great gift or special treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Candied Grapefruit Peels

Rating: Unrated
1
A fine cup of coffee and two or three of these bittersweet confections make a fitting conclusion to a holiday meal. The peels remain soft and full of flavor because they are made with the entire peel, including the white pith. The same technique can be applied to navel oranges.
By Nora Carey

Caramel Popcorn

Toss popped popcorn in a vanilla brown sugar syrup, then bake for a quick-and-easy sweet snack or gift.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sesame-Ginger Popcorn Balls

Caramel popcorn balls made with crystallized ginger and sesame seeds are a fun twist on the original recipe. They're sure to be a hit at your next Halloween party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Fudge Bars

Creamy, chocolaty and just like the ones from the corner store, but better.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com