Low-Calorie Bars Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie bars recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cranberry-Orange Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These sweet-tart cranberry-orange bars are a great addition to a holiday cookie tray or cool weather grab-and-go treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brownie Cookies

Rating: Unrated
1
Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turtle Brownies

Chocolate, nuts, and caramel are certainly hard to resist so it's easy to see why turtle brownies are always a favorite. This recipe has black beans in the batter for added fiber. We won't tell if you won't--and we promise nobody will ever know!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond Butter-Quinoa Blondies

Rating: Unrated
28
People likely won't even notice that these delicately nutty, just a little chocolaty, blondies are gluten-free. They use quinoa flour, which you can find in well-stocked supermarkets and natural-foods stores, in place of all-purpose flour. To make your own quinoa flour, grind raw quinoa into a powder in a clean coffee grinder. (Adapted from Quinoa Revolution by Patricia Green and Carolyn Hemming.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Cheesecake Swirl Brownies

Rating: Unrated
3
For bigger hits of chocolate goodness, use chopped bittersweet chocolate in place of the chips. Hold on to the leftover pumpkin puree--it's yummy stirred into your morning oatmeal or yogurt.
By Molly Stevens

Apple-Cinnamon Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These easy apple-cinnamon fruit bars make a big batch--perfect for fall potlucks and parties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Fudgy Brownies

Rating: Unrated
22
We like to use chocolate with 60-72% cacao content in these rich, fudgelike brownies, as it imparts a deeper, fuller flavor than less-chocolaty choices. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter Brownie Bites

These not-too-sweet mini desserts combine the flavors of peanut butter cups and chocolate cake. Quinoa flour adds protein and makes these gluten-free, but feel free to substitute white whole-wheat flour instead.
By Breana Killeen

Quick & Easy Double Chocolate Brownies

Two kinds of chocolate make these diabetic-friendly, health-minded brownies hard to resist. Enjoy them for a snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Fudgy Teff Brownies

Rating: Unrated
1
Whole-grain teff flour (made from a tiny ancient grain) has a nuance of cocoa flavor to start with, making it a natural choice for brownies. These gluten-free brownies are moist and satisfying, intensely chocolaty and have a tender texture.
By Alice Medrich

Chocolate-Covered Brownie Bites

Rating: Unrated
14
Dip bite-size pieces of brownie into melted chocolate for an easy treat to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Swirled Cheesecake Brownies

Rating: Unrated
19
Made with whole-wheat flour, these decadent-tasting brownies have a beautiful marbled cheesecake topping. Cutting them into bite-size pieces helps to keep the calorie count in check.
By Marialisa Calta

Inspiration and Ideas

Lemon Bars

Lemon Bars

Rating: Unrated
10
These updated lemon squares are sure to be the hit of any picnic or potluck. We've improved the shortbread crust by using white whole-wheat flour and a butter-canola oil blend to cut saturated fat. The velvety filling has fewer eggs and gets a flavor boost from freshly grated lemon zest.
Stone-Fruit Bars

Stone-Fruit Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
Try your favorite combination of stone fruit, such as peaches and cherries, in these easy fruit bars.
Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

Rating: Unrated
5
Nut-Free Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

Nut-Free Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

Rating: Unrated
2
Apricot-Oatmeal Bars

Apricot-Oatmeal Bars

Rating: Unrated
5
Chocolate Chip Bars

Chocolate Chip Bars

Rating: Unrated
5

Strawberry Fudge Brownies

Change up your go-to brownie recipe by adding pecans and strawberries! This delicious, diabetic-friendly treat is ready in under an hour.

All Low-Calorie Bars Recipes

Pecan-Chocolate Chip Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain chocolate chip blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Coconut-Almond Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain coconut-almond blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hazelnut-Espresso Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain hazelnut-espresso blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

PB & J Whole-Grain Blondies

Rating: Unrated
1
This whole-grain peanut butter and jam blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brownies

Rating: Unrated
1
Unsweetened applesauce replaces some of the fat in these walnut-topped brownies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Fudge Bars

Creamy, chocolaty and just like the ones from the corner store, but better.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Walnut Bars

For a good supply of lunchbox treats, make a double batch of these apple-walnut bars and freeze individual bars wrapped in foil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Granola Blondies

Rating: Unrated
1
Packed with dried cranberries and low-fat granola, these firm bars are excellent travelers, full of complex carbohydrates, vitamins and trace minerals.
By Susan Herr

Chocolate Brownies

Rating: Unrated
2
The combination of full-flavored Dutch-process cocoa and moist brown sugar produces a classic fudgy brownie that is very low in fat. If you use American-style (nonalkalized) cocoa, add 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda to the dry ingredients to neutralize the slightly sour taste from the cocoa. For a pretty effect, drizzle the bars with melted chocolate.
By Susan Herr

Orange-Spiced Mini Brownie-Cakes

These decadent orange-spiced mini brownies can be made with sugar substitute for a diabetes-friendly option.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Double Chocolate Brownies

Rating: Unrated
4
Applesauce is the secret ingredient that keeps these yummy chocolate brownies dense and chewy even without all the butter you would expect to find. We've used whole-wheat pastry flour for added fiber and nutrients and loaded the brownies with plenty of chocolate chips to keep them rich and satisfying. You won't even miss the 20 grams of fat we've lost in the makeover.
By Patsy Jamieson

Banana Brownie Skillet

This healthy whole grain chocolate dessert recipe is made in a skillet on the grill. Kids love it and its diabetic-friendly!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Date-Pecan Bars

Rating: Unrated
2
Here, graham cracker crumbs, dates and nuts are folded into beaten eggs and sugar to make a wonderfully chewy bar that's much lighter than traditional recipes.
By Susan Herr

Whole-Wheat Blueberry Bars

Rating: Unrated
7
These delicious blueberry treats feature moist fruit filling with a crunchy topping made with the same dough as the crust.
By Susan Herr

Tiramisu Brownie Parfaits

Three favorite desserts--tiramisu, brownies, and parfaits--are combined into one delicious treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tropical Fruit Bars

Chewy pineapple and papaya, tart lime and sweet coconut combine in an exotic fruit bar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon-Date Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain bacon (yes, bacon!) and date blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Cherry Bars

Dramatically dark in color, these chewy bars are studded with dried tart cherries.
By Susan Herr

Whole-Grain Blondies

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy whole-wheat blondie recipe makes a batch of plain blondies. For a classic taste, fold in toasted pecans and chocolate chips, or have fun experimenting with new blondie flavor combinations like coconut-almond, hazelnut-espresso or even bacon-date.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fig Bars

Rating: Unrated
1
Better than their store-bought cousins, these bars have a richly flavored fig filling, with a little bit of crispness to the crust.
By Susan Herr

Pretzel & White Chocolate Whole-Grain Blondies

This whole-grain pretzel-and-white-chocolate blondie recipe has half the amount of brown sugar and butter as a traditional recipe and is made with 100% whole-wheat flour. The results: scrumptious toffee-flavored treats with fewer calories and less added sugars per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com