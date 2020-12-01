Low-Calorie Muffin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie muffin recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Raspberry Muffins

The secret to the sparkling flavor of these delicately crumbed muffins is the strips of lemon zest finely ground into the sugar. Enjoy the muffins warm right from the oven.
By Marie Simmons

Flourless Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Pulsing rolled oats with eggs, banana, brown sugar and oil creates the moist dough of these chocolaty muffins without a bit of all-purpose flour. These are two-bite muffins with a dense and gooey texture. They're delicately sweet and rich, too, so baking them as mini muffins makes them a perfect snack or quick morning bite.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Pumpkin-Oat Mini Muffins

These flourless pumpkin muffins are made entirely in the blender, making cleanup a breeze. If you'd rather make 12 regular-size muffins, bake for 18 to 20 minutes and let cool for 10 minutes before turning them out of the pan.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Blueberry-Lemon Crumb Muffins

Blueberries and lemon are a natural pairing in these light and airy muffins with a delicate brown sugar crumble. If you like an extra blast of lemon flavor, use lemon extract rather than vanilla. These muffins are best with fresh blueberries, but you can substitute with frozen. Don't thaw them before you stir them into the batter.
By Hilary Meyer

Banana-Oat Muffins

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Morning Glory Muffins

These Morning Glory muffins are full of everything you'd expect in the bakery favorite-carrots, apple and raisins, topped with nuts and toasted wheat germ. If raisins aren't your favorite, substitute an equal amount of the dried fruit of your choice.
By Patsy Jamieson

Flourless Blender Zucchini Muffins

The batter for these healthy gluten-free zucchini muffins comes together in a flash in your blender. And these tasty treats are baked in a mini muffin tin, so they're the perfect snack or quick breakfast. The chocolate chips are an optional but excellent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Oat Muffins

These diabetic-friendly, Blueberry-Oat Muffins, sweetened with brown sugar and honey, are best when served still warm from the oven.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.
By Melissa Pasanen

Inspiration and Ideas

Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins

Gluten-Free Morning Glory Blender Muffins

These gluten-free muffins use finely ground rolled oats in place of flour. That gives the fruit- and nut-studded muffins a tender texture and fluffy crumb. To make the muffins even easier, everything is combined in the blender so you can blend, pour, bake and enjoy.
Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins

Cinnamon-Ginger Spiced Pear Muffins

These perfectly spiced muffins are diabetic-friendly.
Irish Soda Bread Muffins

Irish Soda Bread Muffins

Healthy Blueberry Muffins

Healthy Blueberry Muffins

Vegan Flourless Blender Blueberry Mini Muffins

Vegan Flourless Blender Blueberry Mini Muffins

Egg and Vegetable Muffins

Egg and Vegetable Muffins

Corn Muffins

Call on these hearty cornmeal muffins to help boost a soup, stew, chili, or salad into a filling meal.

All Low-Calorie Muffin Recipes

Blueberry-Ricotta Muffins

These muffins are made with blueberries and light and creamy ricotta cheese and dipped in a sweet orange glaze. Perfect for a quick snack or a breakfast on-the-go, they're ready in just 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini Mini Muffins

Shredded zucchini provides moisture and texture to these two-bite muffins, while chocolate chips add just the right amount of sweetness. A perfect quick breakfast or after-school snack, these muffins freeze well, so make a batch ahead of time for busy days.
By Carolyn Casner

Winter Squash Muffins with Cranberries

Grated winter squash, such as butternut or acorn, adds a bit of sweetness and keeps these tender muffins moist in this easy recipe. Shredded zucchini is a good substitute in summertime.
By Molly Stevens

Berry Morning Muffin

These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana Bran Muffins

Banana bran muffins are great to have on hand for breakfast on-the-go!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Best of Bran Muffins

This healthy muffin recipe contains flaxseeds and canola oil, which are both high in heart-healthy, omega-3 fatty acids.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Blueberry Muffins

These blueberry muffins may not have eggs or milk, but they are light, fluffy and loaded with sweet fruity flavor. Flaxseed acts as an egg replacement in these vegan muffins that are perfect for a quick breakfast, Sunday brunch or late-night snack. Be sure to add the blueberries in with the dry ingredients, or they'll turn the batter purple.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Orange Breakfast Cakes

Yes, you can pull off baked goods on busy mornings! With a make-ahead batter and filling, these breakfast muffins go from fridge to table in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Cheddar Quinoa Muffins

In this savory quinoa muffin recipe, grated apple adds moisture, quinoa adds protein and sharp Cheddar cheese makes these healthy muffins a perfect pairing for soups and stews. To make these quinoa muffins gluten-free, use a gluten-free flour blend in place of the whole-wheat flour.
By Ivy Manning

Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins

Kids in the Massachusetts Farm to School program used smart recipe swaps when they created these strawberry muffins: applesauce to replace some of the oil lowers calories, and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour brings added fiber and more nutrients.
By Adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Greek Pizza Muffins

All the flavors of a Greek pizza make these savory muffins bite-size treats for adults and kids alike.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Bran Muffins

By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to entice children to enjoy a fiber-rich treat.
By Patsy Jamieson

Peaches & Cream Mini Muffins

Mini muffins are perfect for grab-and-go snacking. Try this recipe with fruity peaches and cream cheese chunks--they bake up in just 35 minutes and are perfect for sharing with family, friends, and coworkers!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Applesauce-Date Muffins

These easy, tasty applesauce-date muffins are rich in fiber, low in saturated fat and perfectly portable, making them great for breakfast or snack time.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Spiced Bran Muffins with Dried Apricots

The daily recommendation for grains is to make half of them whole-grains. These bran muffins--flavored with banana, apricot and delicious spices--are a tasty and creative way to incorporate whole-grains into your diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These tasty rhubarb muffins have a sweet streusel topping and are ready in 45 minutes. Use regular rolled oats which have more texture than quick-cooking or instant rolled oats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Savory Prosciutto Muffins

Chopped onion caramelized in butter gives these muffins a sweet and savory flavor. The prosciutto adds a hit of salt and richness. Serrano ham or other cured ham can be used in place of the prosciutto, if preferred.
By Marie Simmons

Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins

These gluten-free muffins are full of fruit and guaranteed to be a family favorite. Choose your blueberries wisely. Plump, juicy berries with a deep-blue hue are best.
By Hilary Meyer

Blueberry-Orange Muffins

Small wild blueberries, which tend to be more tart than cultivated berries, are wonderful for baking. Forage them yourself or look for them with other frozen fruit in your supermarket.
By Patsy Jamieson

Apricot-Pecan Muffins

Apricots, oats, pecans, and a touch of allspice are a winning combination in these easy-to-make muffins.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Fig Ginger Muffins

These muffins are the perfect start to any day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Muffins

The secret to these delicious low-calorie muffins is a combination of moist, rich pumpkin and flavorful buckwheat. They're also rich in fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raisin-Carrot Muffins

Wheat germ and carrots add to the fiber for these diabetic-friendly muffins. Serve them for breakfast or brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach Crumble Muffins

These muffins are just peachy. White whole-wheat flour takes the place of white flour in these healthier crumble-topped muffins.
By Devon O'Brien
