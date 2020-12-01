Low-Calorie Rice Recipes

Creamy Wild Mushroom Toast Points

Serve these rich and savory mushroom toasts as a healthy appetizer with a fork and knife. Wild mushrooms give the topping the best flavor, but any type of mushroom will work in this healthy recipe for creamy wild mushroom toast points. This recipe makes more Cream Sauce without the Cream than you'll need for the mushroom toasts. Refrigerate or freeze the extra sauce and use it in place of heavy cream in any sauce or soup that calls for cream.