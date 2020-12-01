Low-Calorie Rice Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie rice recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Brown Rice

Rating: Unrated
4
Here's the only recipe you need to make perfect brown rice every time! This healthy whole grain is great on its own as a side dish, or use it in your favorite recipes calling for cooked brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Red Peppers Stuffed with Kale & Rice

Rating: Unrated
15
You can vary the filling by substituting robust mustard greens or collards, or milder greens, such as spinach, escarole or Swiss chard. (Cook the greens until just tender in Step 2.)
By Marie Simmons

Basmati Rice & Curry Casserole (Chana aur Sarson ka Saag Biryani)

Rating: Unrated
9
Biryanis are rice-based casseroles that combine a saucy meat, vegetable or legume curry with basmati rice, whole spices, nuts and raisins. This particular dish is a nutritional powerhouse, thanks to the mustard greens and chickpeas. Look for the specialty spices--cardamom pods, saffron and garam masala--in the spice section of well-stocked supermarkets or online at penzeys.com.
By Raghavan Iyer

Black Sticky Rice

Black sticky rice, a delicious whole-grain alternative to white rice, is purplish black in color and has a chewy texture. This recipe gives you a simple method for how to make black sticky rice. Look for it in natural-foods stores in the bulk department or with other whole-grain rice.
By Naomi Duguid

Creamy Wild Rice Pilaf

This recipe takes rice pilaf to the next level. It's full of creamy, melt-in-your melt flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nina's Mexican Rice

Rating: Unrated
14
The key to nutty and flavorful Mexican rice is cooking the rice first in oil until it is nicely golden.
By Bruce Aidells

Chicken, Mushroom & Wild Rice Casserole

Rating: Unrated
32
In Minnesota, chicken, mushrooms and wild rice are often bound together in a casserole with cream of mushroom soup. We forgo the sodium-rich canned soup and make a light, creamy sauce that gets depth of flavor from dry sherry and Parmesan cheese. If you already have cooked chicken, use 4 cups and skip Step 2.
By Jessie Price

Mexican Cauliflower Rice

Rating: Unrated
1
Restaurant-style Mexican rice (sometimes called Spanish rice) gets a healthy, low-carb makeover in this recipe that swaps white rice for riced cauliflower. Cooked with other flavorful ingredients like tomatoes, jalapeño and cilantro, this makes the perfect, festive side for taco night.
By Carolyn Casner

Coconut Rice with Snow Peas

Rating: Unrated
1
The long grain rice in this recipe is cooked with a blend of coconut milk and water. Toward the end of the cooking time, fresh snow peas are placed in the pot on top of the rice to steam quickly. The creamy coconut rice is topped with some toasted nuts and voilà--an easy side dish that pairs well with any number of entrees.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini Rice Casserole

Rating: Unrated
55
We pack extra vegetables into this cheesy baked rice casserole. Plus we substitute brown rice for white, reduce the cheese by half and swap turkey sausage for pork sausage. If you're bringing it to a potluck, plan to reheat it before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Rice Pilaf

This healthy rice pilaf combines wild rice with brown rice for a nutty, delicious side dish that pairs perfectly with roasted salmon, chicken or pork. Bonus: Nutrient-rich wild rice has a higher protein content than many other whole grains.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Japanese Shiitake & Vegetable Rice (Takikomi Gohan)

Dashi gives this vegetable rice recipe its savory depth. Rinsing the rice may seem like an extraneous step but it removes some of the surface starch for fluffier rice. And soaking the rice in seasoned dashi before cooking infuses the dish with more flavor.
By Andrea Nguyen

Inspiration and Ideas

Wild Rice with Shiitakes & Toasted Almonds

Wild Rice with Shiitakes & Toasted Almonds

Rating: Unrated
3
Toasted almonds enhance the nutty flavor of wild rice in this simple yet luxurious side dish. You could give it an Asian twist by substituting sesame oil for the butter and adding a drizzle of soy sauce.
Lamb & Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

Lamb & Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

These traditional Lebanese lamb-and-rice stuffed grape leaves are fragrant with mint, marjoram, cinnamon, cumin and allspice. Serve with lemon wedges and plain yogurt for dipping.
Wild Mushroom & Barley Risotto

Wild Mushroom & Barley Risotto

Rating: Unrated
9
Butternut Squash Pilaf

Butternut Squash Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
4
Red Lentil, Quinoa, and Flaxseed Pilaf

Red Lentil, Quinoa, and Flaxseed Pilaf

Herbed Basmati Rice

Herbed Basmati Rice

Brown Rice Pilaf

Turn everyday brown rice into delicious brown rice pilaf with the addition of currants and sliced almonds.

All Low-Calorie Rice Recipes

Barley Risotto with Fennel

Rating: Unrated
16
This convenient alternative to traditional stovetop risotto uses healthy, fiber-rich whole grains--either barley or brown rice--seasoned with Parmesan cheese, lemon zest and oil-cured olives. The gentle, uniform heat of a slow cooker allows you to cook a creamy risotto without the usual frequent stirring.
By Patsy Jamieson

Minted Peas & Rice with Feta

Rating: Unrated
7
The flavors of fresh mint and feta enliven this instant brown rice. Toss any leftovers with some cooked shrimp for a satisfying, easy lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Wild Mushroom Toast Points

Rating: Unrated
1
Serve these rich and savory mushroom toasts as a healthy appetizer with a fork and knife. Wild mushrooms give the topping the best flavor, but any type of mushroom will work in this healthy recipe for creamy wild mushroom toast points. This recipe makes more Cream Sauce without the Cream than you'll need for the mushroom toasts. Refrigerate or freeze the extra sauce and use it in place of heavy cream in any sauce or soup that calls for cream.
By John Ash

Herb & Tomato Risotto Mix

Prepare your own delicious risotto mix with this easy recipe. Keep it on hand for up to 3 months and cook it as needed when you're looking for a quick, tasty side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Eggplant, Lamb & Rice Casserole

Rating: Unrated
1
Cinnamon and a hint of cloves bring out the flavor of the lamb. Serve with crusty bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spanish Rice with Pigeon Peas

About the size of regular peas, pigeon peas are grown in the south and are available both fresh and canned. You can find them in Hispanic food specialty stores. This one-skillet side dish combines the peas with Spanish rice and is ready in just 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant Pot Brown Rice

Rating: Unrated
1
Ever wondered how to cook brown rice quickly and easily? Cook it in your Instant Pot (or other pressure cooker)! This Instant Pot brown rice recipe is as basic as it gets. Cooking brown rice in an Instant Pot is easy, and you get the same toothsome texture and nutty flavor you get by cooking it on your stove--without the fuss.
By Robin Bashinsky

Whole-Grain Rice Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
7
Great-tasting whole-grain pilafs are available these days, and they are a step up (nutritionally speaking) from the original San Francisco treat, but unfortunately they are usually loaded with sodium. Our version combines whole-wheat pasta, onions and brown rice for delicious results with less sodium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Pumpkin and Mushroom Risotto

Rating: Unrated
2
Fresh mushrooms and curry powder provide layers of flavor to this risotto, which gets creaminess from pumpkin and from slow-simmering the arborio rice in the traditional risotto method.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lentil-Sausage Casserole

Rating: Unrated
3
Lentil soup is the base for this sausage and spinach casserole. Make it a meal: Serve with a simple green salad tossed with red-wine vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Grain Sushi Rice

Although white sushi rice is traditional, this brown sushi rice base is blended with other grains and lentils. Traditional vinegar and sugar seasoning are omitted in this whole-grain brown sushi rice recipe so that the natural taste of the whole grains shines through. Any lentils work--French green lentils hold their shape best.
By Bun Lai

Spiced Corn & Rice Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
1
This corn-flecked rice pilaf has a distinctive Indian flavor, thanks to the addition of cumin seeds, cinnamon and cardamom. It makes a delicious accompaniment to grilled meats and poultry.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Rice Pilaf with Lime & Cashews

In southern India, this fragrant dish is served during the harvest season. We've made it the traditional way using white rice (though brown rice is nutritionally superior, it is rarely used in India because the oils in the bran cause it to deteriorate faster, reducing its shelf life). If you are committed to eating only whole grains, you can use brown basmati rice (see Variation).
By Raghavan Iyer

Asian Brown Rice

Crunchy water chestnuts and red bell pepper stirred into nutty brown rice is the perfect accompaniment for grilled teriyaki-marinated pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Rice-&-Noodle Pilaf

Rating: Unrated
1
A delicious accompaniment to roast meat or vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Five-Minute Pilaf

Brown rice dressed up with frozen veggies, reduced-fat pesto and a sprinkling of nuts is an eye-catching and nutritious side dish to go with your favorite broiled or grilled meat, poultry, or fish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Caramelized Onion Risotto

Browning the onions slowly in olive oil helps bring out their natural sweetness, adding a hint of wonderful caramel flavor to the rice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Rice with Roasted Corn, Peppers & Onions

This filling rice casserole, loosely based on paella, features seared corn, roasted peppers, garlic and red onions. If you like, include diced zucchini or chopped green beans as well. A flavorful roasted garlic mayonnaise makes a luxurious topping.
By Deborah Madison

Sticky Rice with Peas

Glutinous rice is a type of short-grained rice that becomes sticky when cooked, though doesn't contain any gluten.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Fried Rice

Leftover rice becomes an instant vegetarian main course with the addition of a few vegetables in this gingery fried rice. Use whatever vegetables you have hanging out in your crisper drawer--the wider variety of colors, the better.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Rice & Greens

Whole grains and greens in one easy side dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Garlic Mayonnaise

Try this garlicky cayenne-spiced mayonnaise instead of traditional store-bought versions. It makes a delicious dip for steamed vegetables or a sandwich spread, or add a dollop to paella or crab cakes.
By Deborah Madison

Wild Rice Salad

Double this salad and add leftover cooked chicken or pork for a great lunchbox treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com