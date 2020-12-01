Low-Calorie Pasta Side Dish Recipes

Tomato & Kale Pesto Pasta

Rating: Unrated 1

This 25-minute pasta side dish goes well with chicken or fish and can be served either warm or at room temperature. Kale and basil create a fresh-tasting pesto that is packed with protein and taste, thanks to the addition of chickpeas. We like shaved Parmesan sprinkled on the top, but feel free to add toasted pine nuts or walnuts for some crunch.