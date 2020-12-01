Low-Calorie Pasta Side Dish Recipes

Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous
Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
Lemon Herbed Orzo Pasta
This quick and easy lemony and herb pasta dish makes a delicious side. Try adding chicken or shrimp for a more complete meal.
Vegetarian Quinoa & Squash Casserole
An aromatic mixture of garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, allspice and cayenne flavors this vegetarian quinoa and squash casserole recipe. Frozen squash is a super-easy topping.
Tomato & Kale Pesto Pasta
This 25-minute pasta side dish goes well with chicken or fish and can be served either warm or at room temperature. Kale and basil create a fresh-tasting pesto that is packed with protein and taste, thanks to the addition of chickpeas. We like shaved Parmesan sprinkled on the top, but feel free to add toasted pine nuts or walnuts for some crunch.
Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing
Give classic pasta salad a fresher, more flavorful spin. This fast pasta dish calls for avocado to replace some of the mayonnaise, which makes it extra creamy. Whole-wheat elbow macaroni and fresh vegetables lighten up this healthy pasta salad that you'll be making all summer long.
Penne with Brussels Sprouts & Bok Choy
This tasty recipe of multi-grain pasta and Brussels sprouts makes a scrumptious side for roasted turkey, baked ham, or roast beef.
Couscous With Zucchini & Cherry Tomatoes
Enjoy the benefits of good-for-you whole-wheat couscous with this quick and easy grain side dish. Fresh cherry tomatoes, crisp-tender zucchini, and earthy thyme are a perfect accompaniment to the delightful, nutty taste of the couscous.
Mock Noodle Kugel
In this healthy version of the traditional noodle favorite, spaghetti squash serves as a low-carb alternative to pasta.
Herbed Orzo
Orzo may look like rice, but it's actually a type of pasta. In this quick side dish recipe, it's served with cherry tomatoes and feta cheese and is flavored with citrus and herbs.
Couscous with Currants
Roasted garlic and lemon dress this couscous salad. Currants and tomatoes add sweet counterpoints to the tangy dressing. This dish is best served at room temperature.
Broccoli Rabe & Orzo Salad
Lemon, oregano and feta add zing to broccoli rabe tossed with whole-wheat orzo.
Orzo & Grape Salad with Feta & Mint
This brightly flavored, healthy orzo pasta salad recipe is a bright, refreshing and easy side dish to pair with chicken or lamb. Great served warm, room temperature or cold, this healthy pasta salad recipe is also delicious when made with quinoa instead of orzo.