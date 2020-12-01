Low-Calorie Pasta Side Dish Recipes

Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous

Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
By Katie Webster

Lemon Herbed Orzo Pasta

This quick and easy lemony and herb pasta dish makes a delicious side. Try adding chicken or shrimp for a more complete meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegetarian Quinoa & Squash Casserole

An aromatic mixture of garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, allspice and cayenne flavors this vegetarian quinoa and squash casserole recipe. Frozen squash is a super-easy topping.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Tomato & Kale Pesto Pasta

This 25-minute pasta side dish goes well with chicken or fish and can be served either warm or at room temperature. Kale and basil create a fresh-tasting pesto that is packed with protein and taste, thanks to the addition of chickpeas. We like shaved Parmesan sprinkled on the top, but feel free to add toasted pine nuts or walnuts for some crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Give classic pasta salad a fresher, more flavorful spin. This fast pasta dish calls for avocado to replace some of the mayonnaise, which makes it extra creamy. Whole-wheat elbow macaroni and fresh vegetables lighten up this healthy pasta salad that you'll be making all summer long.
By Carolyn Casner

Penne with Brussels Sprouts & Bok Choy

This tasty recipe of multi-grain pasta and Brussels sprouts makes a scrumptious side for roasted turkey, baked ham, or roast beef.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Couscous With Zucchini & Cherry Tomatoes

Enjoy the benefits of good-for-you whole-wheat couscous with this quick and easy grain side dish. Fresh cherry tomatoes, crisp-tender zucchini, and earthy thyme are a perfect accompaniment to the delightful, nutty taste of the couscous.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mock Noodle Kugel

In this healthy version of the traditional noodle favorite, spaghetti squash serves as a low-carb alternative to pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Herbed Orzo

Orzo may look like rice, but it's actually a type of pasta. In this quick side dish recipe, it's served with cherry tomatoes and feta cheese and is flavored with citrus and herbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Couscous with Currants

Roasted garlic and lemon dress this couscous salad. Currants and tomatoes add sweet counterpoints to the tangy dressing. This dish is best served at room temperature.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli Rabe & Orzo Salad

Lemon, oregano and feta add zing to broccoli rabe tossed with whole-wheat orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orzo & Grape Salad with Feta & Mint

This brightly flavored, healthy orzo pasta salad recipe is a bright, refreshing and easy side dish to pair with chicken or lamb. Great served warm, room temperature or cold, this healthy pasta salad recipe is also delicious when made with quinoa instead of orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Grain Rice Pilaf

Great-tasting whole-grain pilafs are available these days, and they are a step up (nutritionally speaking) from the original San Francisco treat, but unfortunately they are usually loaded with sodium. Our version combines whole-wheat pasta, onions and brown rice for delicious results with less sodium.
Cauliflower & Couscous Pilaf

Pilaf is usually made with rice plus nuts, fruit, vegetables or even meat. In this version we use couscous instead of rice, so it's nearly instant, and add a sweet accent of orange and currants.
Couscous Tabbouleh

Couscous with Mushrooms & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Greens and Couscous

Nutty Orzo and Vegetables

Gingered Couscous with Chickpeas

Whole-wheat couscous is as fast and easy to prepare as regular couscous. Here, it makes a delightful simple side dish or stuffing for baked winter squash halves.

