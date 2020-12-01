Low-Calorie Quinoa Recipes

Basic Quinoa

This foolproof recipe for perfectly cooked quinoa is fast and easy! Use cooked quinoa as a simple healthy side dish, in a salad or as a base for a delicious main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Quinoa & Squash Casserole

An aromatic mixture of garlic, paprika, cumin, coriander, allspice and cayenne flavors this vegetarian quinoa and squash casserole recipe. Frozen squash is a super-easy topping.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Quinoa-Summer Squash Casserole

As this layered slow-cooker squash casserole recipe cooks, the liquid from the tangy tomatillo salsa and summer squash is absorbed by the quinoa, adding tons of flavor to the final dish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Butternut Squash and Quinoa Pilaf

Quinoa, butternut squash, and almonds combine to make this hearty vegetarian side dish. It's perfect for a family dinner or to delight your vegan friends on Thanksgiving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quinoa-Stuffed Delicata Squash

With its pretty striped skin and uniform shape, delicata squash is a beautiful vessel for serving up this healthy quinoa stuffing. Serve this recipe as a stunning side dish or a vegetarian main with a big leafy green salad alongside.
By Molly Stevens

Red Lentil, Quinoa, and Flaxseed Pilaf

Look for red lentils and quinoa at a large supermarket or a store that carries a wide selection of legumes and grains. Pairing them with flaxseeds boosts the nutrition of this pilaf.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rice-Cooker Quinoa

Your rice cooker excels at cooking much more than rice alone. Indeed, it can make batches of grains tender and fluffy for make-ahead meals. Fill the cooker with the quinoa, water and salt, and let it do the work while you focus on other kitchen tasks.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa Cakes with Smoked Salmon

These crisp quinoa cakes spiked with smoked salmon and topped with lemony sour cream make a lovely appetizer.
By Maria Speck

Turkey & Quinoa Stuffed Grape Leaves

Anything but traditional, these grape leaves are stuffed with ground turkey and quinoa flavored with bits of sun-dried tomatoes, olives, lemon zest and plenty of herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa with Latin Flavors

Cilantro, lime and scallions lend a bright finish to delicate quinoa. This versatile side pairs well with seafood, poultry or pork.
By Patsy Jamieson

Spicy Tomatillo Quinoa

In this easy quinoa recipe, tomatillos work double-duty: some are pureed to flavor the cooking liquid, others are chopped and stirred in raw for color and texture. Serve with grilled chicken, steak or fish, and a dollop of sour cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herb & Vegetable Quinoa

Grilled fresh asparagus, zucchini and summer squash are mixed with quinoa in this thyme- and parsley-flavored side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

