Low-Calorie Quinoa Recipes

Instant-Pot Quinoa

Basic quinoa is the starting point for all sorts of healthy recipes: Buddha bowls, salads, pilafs, stir-fries, breakfast bowls and more. Cooking quinoa in an Instant Pot--or any other multicooker--really requires just 1 minute of active time, so once you press a button you can turn your attention to whatever else is on your menu. Quinoa also keeps well, so make a big batch and you'll be enjoying quinoa salads for days.