Low-Calorie Pork Recipes

Pork Zuppa

This rich Italian soup, made with ground pork and potatoes, is sure to satisfy everyone who tries it. Using a slow cooker makes this recipe easy to execute.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Chops with Creamy Mushroom Sauce

These seared pork chops are topped with a rich and creamy mushroom sauce that gets flavored with fresh herbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Golden Baked Pork Cutlets

These quick breaded pork cutlets made with just a few ingredients are so delicious everyone will be wishing they helped make them. Cutting the super-low-fat pork tenderloin into long fillets makes it quick-cooking. Serve with a medley of steamed vegetables and a side of mashed potatoes for a taste of nostalgia.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin

This cranberry-rosemary stuffed pork tenderloin recipe looks gorgeous with the cranberry- and rosemary-flecked stuffing bursting from the juicy browned pork loin. Don't be scared by the task of double butterflying a pork loin--the process is fairly simple.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Macaroni with Sausage & Ricotta

A bit of sausage goes a long way in flavoring the creamy ricotta tomato sauce in this healthy and quick pasta recipe. Serve with a green salad and crusty Italian bread.
By Giuliano Hazan

Mustard-Maple Pork Tenderloin

Pork tenderloin is about as lean as it comes so it's a great healthy option, but it shouldn't be overcooked as it can dry out. Maple and mustard make a sweet-and-savory mahogany-colored sauce. A delicate note of sage gives it a wintery touch. Fresh thyme or rosemary also work if you prefer. Serve with barley, roasted squash and a Pinot Noir.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Oven-Fried Pork Chops

These whole-wheat panko breadcrumb-coated pork chops get just as crispy as fried chops, but they're healthier. Oven-frying saves you fat and calories while producing chops that are crispy on the outside, yet juicy inside. Serve with steamed broccoli and baked sweet potato for a satisfying weeknight dinner.
By Hilary Meyer

Pork Loin Roast with Pepper Jelly Glaze

Chef Frank Brigtsen, of Brigtsen’s restaurant in New Orleans, makes homemade pepper jelly to glaze thick pork chops for Réveillon. He recommends two ways to simplify for the home cook: go for store-bought jelly and, instead of chops, a pork loin roast.
By Frank Brigtsen

Pork Chops with Balsamic Sweet Onions

Balsamic onions and raisins add a burst of sweet and savory flavor to pan-seared pork chops. Round out this healthy dinner recipe with sweet potatoes and green beans.
By Julia Levy

Italian Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Vegetables & Quinoa

For the best flavor in this easy roasted pork tenderloin dish, start marinating the pork the night before or get it going before you head off to work in the morning. Then, when you get home, all that's left to do is roast the pork and vegetables and prepare the quinoa for this easy healthy dinner. This recipe makes extra quinoa--use the leftovers as a base for easy meal-prep lunches, salads, stir-fries later in the week.
By Katie Webster

Pork Chops with Garlicky Broccoli

A little Parmesan in the pork chops' crunchy coating makes it extra-flavorful. The broccoli is simple yet special--try it alongside just about anything you're cooking, but it pairs perfectly with the pork here for a satisfying healthy dinner ready in just 30 minutes.
By Liz Mervosh

Instant-Pot Mojo Pork

In Cuba, lechon asado (roast pork) is marinated in mojo, a citrus-herb sauce. In this Instant-Pot pork recipe, the pressure cooker infuses similar flavor into pork shoulder. No pressure cooker? Braise the meat in a large pot in a 300 degrees F oven for 4 to 5 hours.
By Breana Killeen

Italian-Style Beef & Pork Meatballs

This foolproof meatball recipe makes enough to stash away for another day. They’re great to have on hand for easy dinners (see 3 ways to use them, below), but also make good impromptu appetizers.
Cranberry Pork Loin Chops

In addition to pork, you can use the tangy orange-and-cranberry sauce side dish recipe over grilled chicken or fish too.
Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney

Air-Fryer Pork Chops

Classic White Bean & Ham Soup

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

Pork Tenderloin "Rosa di Parma"

It's not unusual to find a Parmigiano-Reggiano-stuffed roasted pork tenderloin like this served at special family celebrations in the Italian province of Parma, but it's often made with beef. This version doubles down on the pork by stuffing it with prosciutto along with the cheese. You can certainly use Italian prosciutto, but consider cured American hams like La Quercia's Tamworth Prosciutto.

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg

Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables

In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can--its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment--Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.
By Robb Walsh

Mushroom-Sauced Pork Chops

Mushroom soup and fresh mushrooms give earthy flavor to pork chops in this slow-cooker recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hawaiian Pork

Take your guests on a culinary trip to the islands with this Hawaiian-inspired pork recipe. The tenderloin is roasted with pineapples, sweet peppers and onion in a mouthwatering sauce flavored with soy, lime juice and ginger. Add a bit of fresh cilantro to each serving and you'll be eating like the island locals!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork, White Bean & Kale Soup

Kale is matched up here with white beans and chunks of lean pork tenderloin to create a soup that's satisfying and quick to make. Smoked paprika gives the soup a Spanish flair so some warm bread and sliced Manchego cheese would go well on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice"

Cut carbs and calories by using cauliflower "rice" instead of regular rice in this 30-minute pork paprikash recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic-Lime Pork with Farro & Spinach

In this easy main dish recipe, pork chops are paired with farro and spinach in a zesty peanut butter-lime sauce. This one-skillet meal will be on the table in under 30 minutes and requires minimal cleanup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Moroccan Bulgur & Pork Casserole

Fragrant with North African spices and made hearty with chunks of lean pork, this bulgur pilaf casserole recipe is ready to go in the oven in just 25 minutes. Vary the dish by substituting shrimp, Pacific cod fillets or chunks of boneless, skinless chicken thighs for the pork.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Red Wine-Braised Pork

This basic braised pork shoulder recipe is a great foundation for all sorts of meals. Try it in our creamy cavatelli pasta (see Associated Recipes), stuffed into a sandwich with provolone and peppers or on top of a pizza.
By Charlie Foster

Prosciutto & Asparagus Strata

This breakfast strata recipe, loaded with onions, leeks and asparagus, is a great way to serve eggs to a crowd for brunch. This healthy breakfast casserole is lightened up by using less bread, low-fat milk and more vegetables. The egg mixture and vegetables can be made ahead, but plan to put the strata in the oven to bake about 1 hour before you want to serve it.
By Julee Rosso

Cauliflower, Pancetta & Olive Spaghetti

Don't ditch your pasta-cooking water! The flavorful liquid retains a touch of the pasta's starch, which helps your sauce cling to the pasta in this healthy pasta recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with Honey-Almond Green Beans

Pork tenderloin just got even better with the addition of a crispy layer of bacon.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-&-Fennel Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Roasted apples, fennel and red onion are the perfect foil to roasted pork tenderloin. Make it a meal: Stir sauteed broccoli rabe into quick-cooking barley to serve alongside.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chorizo-Stuffed Pork Tenderloin

This mouthwatering pork tenderloin is stuffed with chorizo, cheese and spinach. Once you master stuffing a pork tenderloin--you just cut the tenderloin almost in half lengthwise, pound it, fill it and tie it closed with kitchen string--you won't want it any other way. Serve with sautéed red peppers tossed with capers, parsley and sherry vinegar and roasted potatoes. To double this recipe, use 2 skillets or brown the tenderloins one at a time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chili-Glazed Pork Roast

A simple brown sugar and spice rub gives this pork dinner an intense flavor. The sugar caramelizes during roasting to create a delicious glaze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Picadillo

Picadillo, with its lively sweet-and-sour taste, is a classic Cuban dish that almost every family has a version of. It's traditionally made with ground beef, but because beef is expensive and in very short supply, Cubans use pork instead in this easy recipe. Picadillo is a great party dish, since it reheats well. Serve with rice or polenta.
By Darra Goldstein

Chinese Pork & Vegetable Hot Pot

The richly flavored red braises characteristic of Chinese cooking make warming winter meals that can be adapted to a slow cooker. Typically, seasonings of anise, cinnamon and ginger distinguish these dishes. Pork shoulder becomes meltingly tender during the slow braise. Serve over noodles or brown rice, with stir-fried napa cabbage.
By Patsy Jamieson

Spicy Pork & Green Bean Stir-Fry

This vibrant, lip-tingling Sichuan stir-fry is ready in just 20 minutes. Reddish-brown Sichuan peppercorns--which are technically a dried berry husk--have a tart and slightly woodsy flavor beneath their slow-burning heat. Look for them in Asian markets or the bulk section of natural-foods stores.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Marmalade-Horseradish-Rosemary Glazed Ham

Orange marmalade, whole-grain mustard, and horseradish are combined with fresh rosemary to make a sensational glaze for this delicious ham. It's a perfect main dish for a holiday gathering or family reunion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sauerkraut & Sausage Casserole

One bite of this hearty sausage casserole recipe--full of sauerkraut, apples and kielbasa--and you'll be transported to a tiny pub in the Alsace region of northern France. Serve with extra mustard if you like.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pulled Pork with Caramelized Onions

Traditional pulled pork is barbecued, which gives it a smoky flavor. But the slow cooker happens to be the absolute easiest way to cook pulled pork--and you can get a hint of smoke by adding chipotle chile. Serve the pulled pork with potato salad, collard greens and grits. Or make it into a sandwich and serve it on a bun with coleslaw.
By Judith Finlayson

Panko-Crusted Pork Chops with Asian Slaw

Panko breadcrumbs and a high-heat oven lend satisfying crispiness to pork chops without frying. The miso-flavored chops pair with coleslaw, here updated with snow peas, red bell pepper and Asian flavors like ginger, to round out this healthy 400-calorie meal that's ready in under an hour.
By Carolyn Casner

Pork Chops with Roasted Cauliflower and Onions

This quick one-skillet vegetable and pork main dish recipe makes a great weeknight dinner. Look for pre-cut cauliflower florets in the produce aisle of your grocery store to cut down on prep time, and your dinner will be on the table in just 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
