Low-Calorie Pizza Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie pizza recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Buffalo Chicken Cauliflower Pizza

Rating: Unrated
4
Cauliflower rice, egg and shredded mozzarella combine to make an easy low-carb pizza crust. Top the gluten-free pizza with tangy Buffalo sauce, chicken and blue cheese for a flavorful dinner or game-day favorite. Fresh celery is added at the end for cool crunch.
By Hilary Meyer

Zucchini Pizza Casserole

Rating: Unrated
3
Got a bumper crop of zucchini? Try this crowd-pleasing casserole-meets-pizza dish, which can easily be made gluten-free. A layer of tender shredded zucchini is topped with all the classics: sauce, cheese, pepperoni and sliced bell pepper. Experiment with your own favorite toppings, but make sure you don't overload the crust or it will be too wet.
By Hilary Meyer

Caramelized Onion & White Bean Flatbread

Rating: Unrated
14
Here we top pizza with herbed mashed beans, sliced plum tomatoes, sweet caramelized onions and some shredded Gouda for a tasty flatbread that will have you rethinking pizza toppings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Cauliflower Pizza

Rating: Unrated
11
In this healthy, gluten-free cauliflower “pizza” recipe, shredded cauliflower is mixed with mozzarella and oregano to make a flourless crust that echoes the flavor of a traditional pizza pie. The Meyer lemon, olive and sun-dried tomato topping adds a sophisticated Mediterranean flavor, but feel free to try more traditional pizza toppings, such as marinara sauce and mushrooms--even pepperoni.
By Molly Stevens

Garlic, Sausage & Kale Naan Pizzas

Rating: Unrated
3
We love sausage, but it can be high in sodium. In this fast, healthy dinner, we make our own turkey sausage with crushed red pepper, garlic, fennel seeds, paprika and just a touch of salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Two-Ingredient-Dough Margherita Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1
You won't believe how quick and easy it is to make this healthy pizza. Thanks to a two-ingredient dough that combines self-rising flour and Greek yogurt, there is no need for a rise time. Just roll, top and bake, and you'll have a delicious dinner on the table in under half an hour.
By Carolyn Casner

Delicata, Rosemary & Blue Cheese Pizza

Topping your pie with squash brings a big vitamin A boost to this pizza—it provides 120% of your Daily Value per serving. The delicata contributes extra fiber, too, thanks in part to its edible skin. We make the oven a multitasker to get this winter pizza on the table fast. The crust bakes on the bottom rack while the vegetables roast. Once the pizza is assembled, a blast from the broiler crisps the edges and melts the cheese.
By Breana Killeen

Asparagus & Smoked Mozzarella Pizzettes

Rating: Unrated
1
These cute mini pizzas are topped with asparagus, walnuts, mint, orange and smoked mozzarella cheese for what may sound like a crazy combination of pizza toppings, but try it for yourself. The mix puts a downright delicious spin on pizza night.
By Laraine Perri

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

Upgrade pizza night with this recipe makeover that combines two all-time favorites--pizza and chicken Parm--into one quick and easy pizza (no dipping and breading required!).
By Carolyn Casner

Wild Mushroom Pizza with Arugula & Pecorino

Rating: Unrated
2
Make no mistake, this healthy pizza recipe is all about the mushrooms; lemon oil and arugula add just enough citrus and spiciness to accent without overwhelming. To that end, Sardinian or Tuscan Pecorino cheese (milder than Pecorino Romano) is called for, but other mellow grating cheeses, such as Parmigiano-Reggiano, will work.
By Cathy Whims

Steak and Mushroom Phyllo Pizza

Phyllo dough comes to life as thin, flaky pizza crust in this tasty pizza topped with red onion, mushrooms, sirloin steak, and mixed fresh herbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Corn & Broccoli Calzones

Rating: Unrated
19
These calzones are stuffed with a summery combination of corn and broccoli, but you can use whatever you have in your fridge. Part-skim ricotta and mozzarella make our pizza pockets lower in saturated fat. Plus a whole-wheat crust adds a nutty flavor and extra fiber. Serve with your favorite marinara sauce for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Quick Toaster-Oven Pizza

Quick Toaster-Oven Pizza

Have you ever tried making pizza with a tortilla before? It's super easy and makes a great vegetarian lunch. Just pop it in the toaster oven until the cheese is melted and the edges of the tortilla are browned.
Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

We gave classic barbecue chicken pizza a healthy twist with hidden shredded zucchini in the sauce. It's a great way to sneak extra veggies into both you and your children's diet!
EatingWell's Pepperoni Pizza

EatingWell's Pepperoni Pizza

Rating: Unrated
19
Tortilla Pepperoni Pizza

Tortilla Pepperoni Pizza

Brussels Sprouts and Goat Cheese Flatbread

Brussels Sprouts and Goat Cheese Flatbread

Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomato Stuffed Pizza

Spinach & Sun-Dried Tomato Stuffed Pizza

Rating: Unrated
11

Green Pizza

Rating: Unrated
35

Why not use cooler-weather vegetables like broccoli and arugula as an unconventional pizza topping? The arugula adds a slightly bitter, peppery taste--for a milder flavor, use spinach instead. Serve with wedges of fresh tomato tossed with vinegar, olive oil, basil and freshly ground pepper.

All Low-Calorie Pizza Recipes

Pepperoni Cauliflower Pizza

You won't believe how easy it is to make this cauliflower pizza crust. Riced cauliflower combines with mozzarella cheese and a little egg to hold it together. The result is a delicious gluten-free crust that's crisp on the outside and soft on the inside. Top with the classic flavors of pepperoni, onion, pepper and more cheese for a lower-carb pie everyone will love.
By Hilary Meyer

Sausage, Pepper & Mushroom Pizza

Rating: Unrated
2
This sausage, pepper and mushroom pizza is just a little more work than calling for delivery (but not by much), but there's no tipping required when you make it yourself. Plus you get it fresh from your oven, and with whole-wheat dough and a generous amount of vegetables on top it's far better for you.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese Pizza

Tangy goat cheese adds loads of flavor to this easy pizza meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flatbread with Pesto & Mozzarella

This flatbread pizza serves two and is ready in under 30 minutes. Its topped with a homemade basil and almond pesto, sliced tomatoes and fresh mozzarella.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

White Pizza with Clams

Here's an easy homemade pizza recipe that is a take on white clam pizza, which was first made famous by Frank Pepe of Pepe's Pizzeria in New Haven, Connecticut. Look for fresh clam strips in the seafood department. You can find them ready to use out of their shells at most large supermarkets. If you don't want to use fresh, we also like the briny flavor and convenience of canned chopped clams.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Wheat Pizza with the Works

With pizza-style Canadian bacon and a four-cheese blend to boost the seasonings, this mouthwatering pizza is loaded with flavor but has only 216 calories and 6 grams of fat per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Taco Pizza

Rating: Unrated
1
Grilling pizza mimics the rustic flavor of a wood-fired oven. It cooks fast, though, so make sure you have all your ingredients prepped and ready to go for speedy flipping and topping. For this grilled pizza recipe we've topped the pie with classic taco toppings, including beans and salsa. Once you've mastered the method, you can use it as a template for how to grill pizza--just swap out the taco ingredients for your favorite toppings.
By Adam Dolge

Broccoli Rabe & Chicken White Pizza

The bold flavors of garlic, crushed red pepper and lemon make up for the fact that this white chicken pizza recipe has less sodium than a typical pizza. Not a fan of bitter greens? Opt for broccolini or broccoli instead. To save time, look for prepared whole-wheat pizza dough at your supermarket, fresh or frozen, made without partially hydrogenated oils.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Everything Pizza

This whole-grain pizza has everything on it--sauce, beef, bacon, veggies, olives, and cheese. Feel free to substitute different types of meat or vegetables to suit your taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Italiano Pizza

Fans of white pizza will love this version featuring chicken, veggies, fresh basil and Alfredo sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pizza Roll-Up Bento Lunch

Rating: Unrated
16
This easy pizza-inspired roll-up is a kid-pleaser. Make crunchy vegetables more appealing by selecting colorful varieties like orange and purple cauliflower--and don't forget the dip! Keep 'em smiling with watermelon cut into fun shapes with cookie cutters.
By Stacy Fraser

Polenta Pizza with Mushrooms & Arugula Salad

This healthy homemade pizza for two is small enough that it can be made in the toaster oven, if your toaster oven has a "broil" function.
By Lori Zanini RD, CDE

Pita "Pizza"

Pearl mozzarella isn't just for snacking! Try slicing it to top an individual pita pizza with fresh tomato and basil. A little goes a long way.
By Katie Webster

Thai Chicken Pizza

Rating: Unrated
16
Serve this Thai twist on pizza as is or with optional toppings, such as thinly sliced basil, cilantro, chopped peanuts and/or crushed red pepper on the side.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chorizo and Kale Flatbread Wedges

You can feel good about eating pizza when you enjoy these satisfying sausage and Manchego cheese flatbread wedges.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef-Mushroom Pizza

This delicious dinner, ready in just 30 minutes, uses reserved beef and cooking juices from the Wine-Braised Beef Brisket recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Cauliflower-Crust Pizzas

This gluten-free pizza recipe uses muffin tins to create perfectly portioned mini pizzas perfect for lunch or dinner. Cauliflower acts as the base of the crust while the classic toppings of bell pepper, black olives, pepperoni and ooey-gooey cheese promise to satisfy your strongest pizza cravings.
By Karen Rankin

Mushroom-Sausage Flatbreads

Low-fat wraps topped with turkey sausage, mushrooms, tomatoes and a trio of peppers make a tasty addition to any diabetic meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Breakfast Mini Pizzas

Rating: Unrated
6
Pizza's not just for dinner! Here we combine two kid favorites--mini pizzas and scrambled eggs--for a breakfast treat adults and kids will both love.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bunny Pizza

You'll hop for joy when you see how easy it is to make a bunny-shaped pizza for family night. It's a classic cheese pizza, dressed up as a fun springtime treat. How cute!
By Mary Claire Britton

Bistro Pizza

Sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and three kinds of cheese are a delightful combination in this quick-and-easy, 15-minute pizza recipe. You'll love the fried egg on top!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

Rating: Unrated
3
Eggplant Parm is spun into a pizza with grilled eggplant, marinara, fresh basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear & Blue Cheese Flatbread

Rating: Unrated
5
The classic combination of pears, walnuts and blue cheese isn't just for salad. Toss the same ingredients onto purchased whole-wheat pizza dough and make your own gourmet flatbread at home. Any type of ripe, firm pear will work--red pears look great.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salami & Spinach Stromboli

Rating: Unrated
3
Traditional stromboli recipes are stuffed with tons of mozzarella cheese and Italian cured meats. In this healthy stromboli recipe we fill whole-wheat pizza dough with plenty of spinach and a judicious amount of salami: the results are still delicious. Serve with your favorite marinara sauce on the side for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com