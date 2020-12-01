Low-Calorie Burger Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie burger recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe loaded with feta, spinach and Mediterranean spices. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain Greek yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
By Hilary Meyer

Zucchini-Chickpea Veggie Burgers with Tahini-Ranch Sauce

This vegan burger recipe is one you'll want to make again and again. Savory chickpea and zucchini patties are topped with a creamy, herb-flecked tahini ranch sauce, juicy tomato slices and peppery arugula for a satisfying and healthy homemade veggie burger. Serve them on buns or stuff them in pitas. We recommend making extra sauce--it's a great dip for veggie sticks and, thinned with a little water, it makes a wonderful salad dressing.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Mushroom-Quinoa Veggie Burgers with Special Sauce

These hearty mushroom, black bean and quinoa veggie burgers are a healthy and satisfying homemade alternative to store-bought veggie burgers. And they take just 25 minutes of active time to prep, so while they're special enough for entertaining, they're quick enough for weeknight dinners.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Greek Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
By Breana Killeen

Falafel Burgers

Pureed chickpeas, seasoned with the characteristic flavors of falafel, make excellent veggie burgers. We use a two-stage method for cooking the patties, first browning them in a skillet and then finishing them in the oven. Garnish the burgers with tzatziki or tahini sauce (see associated recipes), pickled red onions, lettuce and tomatoes.
By Sylvia Fountaine

California Turkey Burgers & Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Inspired by an option at the West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger, this turkey burger recipe keeps the carbs in check with a lettuce wrap instead of a bun. The side of sweet potato fries bakes while you prep the burgers, so this entire healthy dinner is ready in under 30 minutes.
By Joyce Hendley

Caprese Turkey Burgers

If you're a fan of caprese salads, you'll love this healthy turkey burger recipe. The patties are seasoned with Italian spices, then topped with juicy tomatoes drizzled with balsamic, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella. We've doubled down on the basil in this recipe by mixing it into the mayo and using whole leaves to top the burger, but if you prefer less basil flavor, you can swap out the basil leaves for spinach or arugula. Serve this summery burger with a simple side salad for a healthy dinner that's full of fresh flavors.
By Carolyn Casner

Lentil Burgers

Walnuts and fresh marjoram accent these vegan lentil burgers. Substitute oregano for marjoram if you like. Serve with a smear of whole-grain mustard and roasted sweet potato wedges.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Greek Turkey Burgers

Sharp raw garlic, fresh herbs and tangy feta cheese superbly flavor these turkey burgers. Since the patties are air-fried with very little oil, there's room to add a bit of olive oil to the meat to keep the patties from drying out. Serve with air-fried zucchini fries (see associated recipe).
By Robin Bashinsky

Classic Beef Burgers with Cauliflower Buns

These juicy burgers skip the traditional bread bun in favor of a savory grain-free cauliflower bun that contains a bit of Cheddar cheese. A mixture of onions, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce gives the burger patties tons of flavor, and the addition of a tangy special sauce completes the package for a burger with serious personality. Note: If you would like to make these burgers gluten-free, be sure to check the ingredients for the ketchup and Worcestershire sauce to make sure they're gluten-free.
By Carolyn Casner

Cilantro Bean Burgers with Creamy Avocado-Lime Slaw

Lighten up your burger! Bean patties have less saturated fat and more fiber than beef patties. They're also cheaper and easier to cook indoors--and we promise they're just as satisfying, especially with the mouthwatering creamy slaw on top.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Honey-Mustard Turkey Burgers

Burgers made with ground turkey are a lean alternative to beef burgers, providing you choose turkey ground from the breast. Regular ground turkey, which is a mixture of light and dark meat and some skin, contains almost as much fat as lean ground beef. A honey-mustard mixture keeps these low-fat patties moist and succulent.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Edamame Lettuce Wrap Burgers with Peanut Sauce

Edamame make these homemade veggie burgers mean, green protein machines. Peanut sauce, curry paste and quick-pickled carrots give them Thai-inspired flair.
Quick Tuna Burgers

Turn a couple cans of tuna into a zesty tuna burger with this quick recipe. If you can't find good whole-wheat hamburger buns, whole-wheat English muffins are a great substitute. The burger mixture might seem a little soft going into the pan, but once the first side is cooked, you'll be able to flip them easily. Serve with steamed broccoli or sweet potato fries.
Plant-Based Smashed Burgers

Green Chile Turkey Burgers

Mozzarella-Stuffed Turkey Burgers

Korean Turkey Burgers with Kimchi

Jalapeño Popper Burgers

We've taken a simple burger recipe and made it pop with an easy three-ingredient jalapeño cheese topping. Ground sirloin is lean ground beef made exclusively from the center loin cut. It has less connective tissue than regular ground beef for a super-tender burger.

All Low-Calorie Burger Recipes

Whiskey Venison Burgers

These delicious burgers are made with lean ground venison dressed up with coffee, cocoa powder, chili powder and whiskey. Try them at your next cookout.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwestern Beef & Bean Burger Wraps

Kids and adults alike will love these quick, zippy burgers. The beans make the burgers a little fragile, so be careful when taking them off the broiler pan. Make it a meal: serve a green salad and frozen mango slices for dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Avocado-Bun Turkey Sliders

Instead of being served on traditional buns, these turkey sliders are sandwiched inside mini avocados for a clever (and low-carb) meal--because why put avocado on your burger when you can put your burger on an avocado? Quick pickled onions are a pretty and tasty topping, and chipotle mayo seals the deal. Bonus: The burgers are cooked on a baking sheet, so it's easy to whip up a whole batch.
By Carolyn Casner

Hawaiian Turkey Sliders

Grilled pineapple tops flavorful turkey burgers to give this easy slider recipe Hawaiian flair.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Indian Edamame Quinoa Burgers

This bunless quinoa burger recipe with an easy yogurt sauce is a staff favorite. Experiment with different seasonings in place of the ginger and garam masala‚ such as garlic and cumin for Middle Eastern flair or garlic and chili powder for a Southwestern spin. Serve with a spinach salad and naan or chapati bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Bison Burgers

Feta and spinach not only add great flavor to these Greek-inspired burgers, but also provide moisture and texture to lean ground bison. The yogurt sauce is a perfect condiment, with much less fat than regular mayonnaise.
By Bruce Aidells

Cranberry & Herb Turkey Burgers

Our usual problem with turkey burgers is the dry, chewy texture of the cooked meat. The usual solution is to add fat, but a little sautéed onion, dried cranberries and soaked couscous work even better without larding down this healthy main course. With sage and thyme, call it a summery answer to Thanksgiving dinner. If you like, serve with homemade Blueberry Ketchup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blue Cheese Portobello Burgers

Blue cheese and slow-cooked onions turn a grilled portobello into an indulgent portobello burger. Ruby port--a sweet fortified wine--gives extra depth of flavor to the caramelized onions.
By David Bonom

Turkey Burgers with Mango Chutney

Mango chutney and grilled red onion flavor this quick turkey burger. Serve with grilled baby red potatoes and a frosty beer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Burgers with Green Goddess Sauce

In this easy salmon burger recipe, ditch the bun and serve the burger over a bed of salad greens topped with a creamy green goddess dressing. The secret to this perfect salmon burger? Handling the fish delicately, seasoning lightly and not overcooking the salmon.
By John Ash

Southwestern Pumpkin Burgers

Colorful, spicy and fragrant, these delicious burgers are right in style with the contemporary fondness for Southwestern foods, especially when served with Fresh Tomato Salsa.
By Ken Haedrich

Turkey Sausage & Peppers Burger

If you love the classic flavors of the Italian sausage and peppers sandwich, this healthy burger recipe, inspired by that flavor combination, is for you. If you don't have a grill basket, fold a 24-inch piece of heavy-duty foil in half and crimp up the edges to create a lip; this will prevent the vegetables from sliding through the grill rack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Cordon Bleu Burger

The classic flavors of Chicken Cordon Bleu--ham, Swiss cheese and thyme--inspired this easy chicken burger. We like using regular ground chicken, which is a blend of thigh and drumstick meat, to help keep this burger juicy, but feel free to use 100% ground chicken breast if you'd like a leaner burger. You'll cut 20 calories and 1 gram saturated fat. Serve with roasted broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry-Beef Burgers

Whatever the season, burgers remain America's favorite sandwich. When it is too cold to grill outdoors, broil the patties or use an indoor grill. In addition to the standard fixings--ketchup, salsa, onions and tomatoes--make your burgers more nutritious by adding dark greens, such as watercress or spinach.
By Patsy Jamieson

Pecan & Mushroom Burgers

Filled with toasted pecans, vinegar-splashed mushrooms and bulgur, these burgers have an earthy, nutty character that pairs perfectly with the luxurious Blue Cheese Sauce.
By Ken Haedrich

Turkish Lamb Pita Burgers

Heavy on exotic spices, this decadent sandwich is a great way to familiarize yourself with the joys of Turkish cooking. Lean turkey blended with lamb lightens the mix. Stuff the patties into warm pita bread or roll the mixture into meatballs and serve with the yogurt sauce on the side as an hors d'oeuvre.
By Bruce Aidells

Spinach and Feta Turkey Burgers with Cucumber Relish

Savory turkey burgers get a Mediterranean twist with spinach, feta cheese, and a tangy cucumber relish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kimchi Pork Burgers

This amped-up burger recipe swaps out beef for ground pork: it gives you similar nutrition (protein, iron, zinc) but has a milder flavor to allow this recipe's bold Asian flavors to sing.
By Adam Dolge

Wasabi Salmon Burgers

Bring out the flavors of salmon with a Japanese-inspired infusion of ginger, sesame oil and wasabi. If you serve these patties on whole-wheat buns, consider reduced-fat mayonnaise and sliced cucumbers as condiments. Or skip the buns and set the patties atop a vinegary salad of greens, carrots, radishes and sprouts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Burgers

In this healthy burger recipe, dried cherries are mixed into ground beef to reduce fat and increase antioxidants. Serve the burgers with your favorite garnishes. And, if you think that ketchup is made only from tomatoes, think again! Tart cherries are simmered in this delicious healthy ketchup recipe to make a fine condiment for just about any poultry or meat. Try the leftover ketchup with grilled chicken or pork, or as a dip with sweet potato fries.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chickpea Burgers

These chickpea burgers are similar to falafel, but with the added whole-grain goodness of brown rice and wheat germ. Serving them on pita breads with thick slices of tomato and a dab of plain yogurt continues the Middle Eastern theme, but if you want to take it even further, drizzle with a little sauce made with minced garlic and tahini thinned with water and lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

"Fajita" Burgers

This healthy burger recipe features a spicy fajita burger slathered with a spicy chipotle mayonnaise and topped with roasted Anaheim peppers and a delicious slaw. Serve it on an oblong bun.
By Bruce Aidells

Spanish Pork Burgers

This Spanish-themed burger is boldly flavored with sautéed onions (which keep it moist), paprika, garlic and green olives. The creamy mayonnaise spread is tangy with lemon and a hint of earthy saffron.
By Bruce Aidells

Grilled Bison-Mushroom Burgers

Adding smoky, umami-packed ground mushrooms to grilled burgers builds flavor and keeps things juicy while bumping up the patty size. This burger is super-tasty made with ground beef too, but we love bison as a sustainable alternative packed with rich flavor. Look for it in the meat section of well-stocked supermarkets.
By Julia Clancy
