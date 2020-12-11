Low-Calorie Beef Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie beef recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

American Goulash

American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

Mini Meatloaves with Green Beans & Potatoes

This healthy meatloaf recipe and side dishes are all made in the oven on two sheet pans so that everything's ready for the dinner table at the same time. The potatoes go into the oven first to start roasting while the mini meatloaves and green beans are prepped and added to the oven partway through.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

Slash the calories and carbs of traditional stuffed peppers by swapping white rice for cauliflower "rice." The riced cauliflower is hearty and won't turn to mush during baking. Use an assortment of red, yellow, orange and green peppers to make an appealing presentation.
By Carolyn Casner

Firehouse Enchiladas

Our take on this popular Mexican dish certainly does not disappoint. Packed with protein and easy to make, this recipe is the perfect dinner solution.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs

Now here's a healthy beef short ribs slow-cooker recipe you can serve to company--even on a holiday. Serve with mashed celeriac or mashed potatoes, steamed green beans and a bold Italian red wine that has a touch of sweetness (think amarone or brunello).
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff

This slow-cooker Beef Stroganoff recipe brings together tender beef and fresh mushrooms served over hot noodles with a creamy sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Serve with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings. If you're serving only four for dinner, cook 8 ounces of spaghetti and freeze the leftover sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hungarian Beef Goulash

This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

Spaghetti Lover's Soup

This easy slow-cooker soup has all the great flavors of your favorite dish of spaghetti with beef sauce, without a lot of fussy preparation.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Skillet Chili Mac

Poblanos add a kick of heat to this chili mac recipe. If that's not your thing, swap in green bell peppers to tone down the heat in this easy pasta dish, which mashes up mac and cheese and chili into a seriously satisfying skillet dinner.
By Stacy Fraser

Inspiration and Ideas

30 Beef Dinners with 500 Calories or Less

30 Beef Dinners with 500 Calories or Less

Make dinner tonight with one of these beef recipes. Each recipe contains 500 calories or less per serving while having plenty of protein, thanks to the beef. Whether you’re using ground beef, skirt steak or beef brisket, these dinners will leave you feeling full. Recipes like Grilled Flank Steak & Corn with Green Goddess Butter and Scallion-Ginger Beef & Broccoli are delicious, satiating and a perfect addition to your weekly meal rotation.
Slow-Cooker Carne Picada Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Slow-Cooker Carne Picada Tacos with Avocado Salsa

Loosely translated as "minced meat," the traditional texture of carne picada ranges from finely chopped to ground. Here we start with brisket, which becomes nice and tender in the slow cooker, then shred and chop the meat before serving. The seasoning is flavorful but not too spicy. Blistered jalapeños added at the end will satisfy the heat-lovers in the family. Pile the brisket into warmed corn tortillas, with lettuce, the jalapeños, cheese and avocado salsa for a healthy dinner that'll wake up your taco night routine.
Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Slow-Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches

Slow-Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

Slow-Cooker Brisket Sandwiches with Quick Pickles

Make your BBQ or cookout easy with this slow-cooker beef brisket recipe. Rauchbier, a smoky German beer, gives this fork-tender brisket real pit-barbecue flavor, but you can use any beer that suits your taste, or even substitute beef broth, to achieve mouthwatering results. While the brisket is cooking, whip up the quick pickle recipe and stir together a garlic mayo to top off the sandwiches.

Hearty Beef Chili

For a fall open house, make this beef chili in the slow cooker. As guests arrive, set out chips and cheese and let them help themselves to a bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Beef & Carrot Tagine with Almond Couscous

Feel free to experiment with the spices in this simple slow-cooker beef stew--keep cumin and cinnamon in the mix, but try adding cardamom and ginger for greater depth of flavor. Both the stew and the almond couscous are very easy to prep, and the active time is just 20 minutes. Recipe adapted from Slow Cook Modern.
By Liana Krissoff

Broccoli, Mushroom & Beef Stir-Fry

This healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak Burritos

Here's a burrito inspired by San Francisco's super burritos that come packed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, guacamole and salsa. We've kept this home-style version a bit simpler to make and a whole lot healthier with brown rice, whole-wheat tortillas and a more reasonable serving size. We recommend wrapping it in foil--the traditional way to serve it--so you can pick the burrito up and eat it without it falling apart, peeling back the foil as you go. Serve with a cold beer and vinegar-dressed slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Texas Beef and Beans

A hearty beef and beans dish has Texas-sized flavor. Just put the ingredients in your slow cooker, press the button, and you're done until dinner time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheesy Beef Enchilada Casserole

This veggie-packed beef enchilada casserole is mild, so put out hot sauce and chopped jalapeños if you're feeding heat-seekers. The quick and easy dinner recipe makes extra cheese sauce--save it to make One-Pot Mac & Cheese with Cauliflower & Brussels Sprouts later in the week (see Associated Recipes) or serve it with steamed vegetables, such as broccoli, for an easy side dish.
By Katie Webster

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

Mounding a classic Philly cheesesteak mixture in a colorful bell pepper and melting cheese on top is an easy way to skip the bread and cut the carbs.
By Carolyn Casner

Long-Life Noodles with Beef & Chinese Broccoli

Noodles are a key part of Chinese New Year celebrations because they symbolize long life. We love this recipe for the tradition because it's super-customizable based on your tastes. Try swapping in chicken for the steak. Can't find Chinese broccoli? Use broccolini instead. Or swap out the mushrooms and broccoli altogether for snow peas and carrots.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Quick Beef & Barley Soup

Quick-cooking barley and sirloin help get this beef-and-barley soup on the table in a snap--and it doubles easily. If leftovers get too thick in the fridge, add a little broth when you reheat it. Serve with crusty bread and a glass of malbec.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

This easy inside-out ravioli lasagna is the ultimate weeknight comfort food--no layering or mixing bowls required. Feel free to swap in ground turkey for the beef. Look for fresh mozzarella balls (also called "pearls") in the specialty cheese section of your grocery store.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Hearty Vegetable Beef Stew

The slow cooker makes this veggie-packed beef stew super-easy and extra-savory.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ragù alla Bolognese (Classic Bolognese Meat Sauce)

This is a version of the famous meat sauce of Emilia Romagna, of which Bologna is the capital. Giuliano Hazan's family is from Emilia Romagna, and he learned to make Bolognese sauce from his mother, Marcella, who learned it from her grandmother, Mary. Its classic pairing is with homemade tagliatelle or pappardelle but it's also very good with rigatoni, shells or any substantial pasta shape, preferably one with ridges, that has nooks and cavities to trap the sauce. Adapted from How to Cook Italian by Giuliano Hazan; Scribner, 2005.
By Giuliano Hazan

Braised Brisket with Carrots & Prunes

Inspired by tzimmes, a vegetable stew featuring dried fruit and commonly served for the Jewish New Year, we added carrots and prunes to this braised brisket for a sweet-and-savory flavor.
By Adam Dolge

Chinese Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy

All of the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor.
By Grace Young

Chili Cornbread Casserole

Here's a fun way to serve chili and cornbread together. Don't let the ingredient list intimidate you--this casserole is easy to make and a real crowd pleaser.
By Jessie Price

Beef Pad Thai

We've bulked up the serving size of beef pad thai by adding in lots of healthy veggies like matchstick carrots, snap peas and scallions. Look for whole-grain brown-rice pad thai noodles to add an additional 3 grams fiber to each serving.
By Katie Webster

Sopa de Albóndigas (Honduran-Style Meatball Soup)

While meatball soup can be traced back to ancient Persia, Spanish colonizers brought it to the Americas. In Honduras, this soup is made with chayote, tomatoes, potatoes and zucchini. Serve it with a salad for a full meal. 
By Sandra Gutierrez

Asian Beef Noodle Bowls

With a lime wedge served on the side, these Asian noodle bowls are packed with flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beefy Italian Vegetable Soup

This one-pot, easy-to-make soup is so full of beef and vegetables that it could almost be called a stew. Beans, mushrooms, kale, chunks of tomatoes and beef sirloin will fight for space on each spoonful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Lasagna

This classic beef lasagna recipe is easy to make and will be ready to eat in just over an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Broccoli, Beef & Tater Tot Hotdish

Hotdish may be a Minnesota tradition but everyone, everywhere, should add this cheesy casserole to their fall dinner rotation.
By Hilary Meyer

Horseradish-Crusted Beef Tenderloin

Luxurious beef tenderloin shines when treated to a simple horseradish-mustard rub and roasted for a nicely seared and flavorful crust. Add 5 to 10 minutes to the roasting time for well done.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna

Satisfy your craving for cheesy, indulgent lasagna with this noodle-less version. Roasted eggplant slices stand in for noodles in this low-carb, gluten-free lasagna.
By Carolyn Casner

Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Chili

Sweet potatoes pair wonderfully with this simple chili recipe. Add one more chipotle pepper if you want to spice up this healthy sweet potato recipe.
By Hilary Meyer
