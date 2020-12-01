Low-Calorie Cream Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie cream soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Cream of Mushroom & Barley Soup

This sophisticated take on creamy mushroom soup is rich with earthy porcini mushrooms and has the added goodness of whole-grain barley.
By Jessie Price

Cream of Turkey & Wild Rice Soup

Got leftover cooked chicken or turkey? Cook up a pot of soup! This recipe is a healthier twist on a classic creamy turkey and wild rice soup that hails from Minnesota. Serve with a crisp romaine salad and whole-grain bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Turnip Soup

In this recipe, the humble turnip is transformed into a rich turnip soup made creamy with just 1 tablespoon of butter. Serve it as a starter or side soup. The mini salad on top is optional, but we love the bit of texture from the greens and pop of flavor from the vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zuppa Toscana

This creamy soup is packed with savory flavor from Italian sausage and bacon. But don't worry, we tucked in healthy ingredients too, like kale and white beans, for added nutrition and fiber to round out a healthy dinner or packable lunch.
By Hilary Meyer

Cream of Broccoli Soup

This simple and healthy cream of broccoli soup recipe gets its flavor from a mixture of aromatic vegetables, including leeks and celery. Using an immersion blender (or regular blender) gives it a smooth, creamy texture. Enjoy this easy homemade cream of broccoli soup as a comforting appetizer or pair it with a sandwich or salad for lunch or dinner.
By Marianne Williams

Broccoli-Cheese Chowder

This satisfying remake of broccoli chowder benefits from the creamy texture of cooked potatoes and smooth, tangy reduced-fat sour cream instead of getting its richness from as much as a cup each of cream and cheese. Not only is the flavor vibrant, but a single serving gives you over half of the daily recommendation for vitamin C.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Butternut Squash Soup

Just a touch of brown sugar sweetens this simple soup that gets its creaminess from pureed squash and fat-free evaporated milk.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Hungarian Mushroom Soup

Mushroom-soup lovers, this soup is for you! Russet potatoes make it hearty, and dill and paprika add plenty of flavor. We skip the generous amount of full-fat sour cream and butter typically used in creamy mushroom soups. Serve with a green salad and warm pumpernickel bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leek & Potato Soup

Our lightened version of classic potato-leek soup uses just a touch of reduced-fat sour cream to make it rich and creamy.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Parsnip & Apple Soup

This creamy parsnip and apple soup recipe has amazing flavor from the combination of curry powder, coriander, cumin and ginger. Be sure to use fresh curry powder when making this soup. Not sure if yours is fresh? Open the jar: the aroma should meet your nose immediately. Serve with flatbread or whole-wheat rolls.
By Ivy Manning

Italian Peasant Soup with Cabbage, Beans & Cheese

A well-stocked pantry is a good starting point for making a hearty homemade soup like this one--just add some fresh vegetables, bread and cheese and you've got dinner (and tomorrow's lunch).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli, Cannellini Bean & Cheddar Soup

White beans pureed into this broccoli soup make it extra creamy so you don't need heaps of cheese to do the job. Serve with a crunchy whole-grain roll and a glass of winter ale.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Make Cauliflower Soup with Smoked Gouda

This healthy cauliflower soup recipe topped with a hearty serving of crunchy homemade whole-wheat croutons makes a filling low-calorie dinner.
Make Creamy Recipes Healthy

Here's a formula for making "cream sauce without the cream" to use as a low-calorie replacement for calorie-rich cream sauces in your favorite soups.
Wild Mushroom Soup

This creamless--but creamy--mushroom soup recipe showcases the savory flavor of fresh morel mushrooms. If you can't find fresh or dried morels, try other dried mushrooms, such as dried shitakes or creminis, but be sure to use at least one ounce dried mushrooms to keep the luscious flavor in this healthy soup. Serve with crusty garlic bread.

Creamy Green Chile Chicken Soup

Here's a favorite Southwestern chicken soup recipe featuring the exquisite New Mexican green chile (but poblano peppers work well too). Traditional versions of this creamy green chile chicken soup recipe are made with heavy cream or half-and-half, but our recipe for this healthy chicken soup is made creamy with thickened low-fat milk.
By Dave DeWitt

Jerusalem Artichoke-Potato Soup with Crispy Croutons

With just the tiniest touch of half-and-half, this healthy potato soup recipe is incredibly creamy and rich-tasting--in large part due to the addition of Jerusalem artichokes. Serve as a starter before a fall or winter dinner alongside a hearty green salad.
By Annie Peterson

Manhattan Cod Chowder

This healthy fish chowder recipe with a tomato base is a lighter alternative to creamy soups. If you prefer a stronger-flavored fish in your chowder recipe, try salmon or swordfish instead of the cod. Serve the chowder with oyster crackers, hot sauce and a baby kale Caesar salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cream of Celery Soup

This quick and easy cream of celery soup is full of flavor, thanks to lemon, tarragon and fennel, which complement the vegetal flavor of the celery. A bit of cream makes it rich but not too heavy. This healthy soup would be a wonderful starter for a special meal--it's particularly nice with salmon.
By Robin Bashinsky

Sour Cream Mushroom Soup

This healthy version of cream of mushroom soup uses reduced-fat sour cream and low-fat milk to make it creamy while keeping the fat in check. Fresh tarragon and nutmeg flavor it nicely.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Cream of Mushroom Soup

This creamy vegan mushroom soup is thickened with walnuts, which give the soup a creamy texture--no cream required! Add sautéed mushrooms and walnuts on top for garnish and a little crunch, and a scattering of fresh chives for even more flavor.
By Katie Webster

Red Lentil & Caramelized Onion Soup

Fresh lime juice balances out the creamy, mellow sweetness of this pureed lentil and carrot soup. Caramelized onions, crisp snow peas, cilantro and sliced hard-boiled eggs are a flavorful and beautiful topping. Serve with warm whole-wheat naan or roti bread.
By Bharti Kirchner

Creamy Succotash Soup

This colorful and light soup combines succotash (corn and lima beans) along with carrots and asparagus for a hearty bowl that makes a great light main dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mexican Corn Soup

Chicken shares the spotlight with corn in this well-seasoned soup. Blending part of the corn with the chicken broth is an easy way to thicken the soup and boost the flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Fish Chowder

Low-fat milk and mashed potatoes make this chowder so rich and creamy you won't miss the actual cream. Farm-raised tilapia and abundant Pacific cod--both with tender, flaky textures--are ocean-friendly choices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheddar-Ale Soup

Our cheese- and beer-lover's potato soup has only a fraction of the fat and sodium of a traditional recipe. We use low-fat milk and only a little oil and keep the flavor strong with zesty, sharp Cheddar cheese. Precooked diced potatoes, which you can get at many supermarkets, keep this recipe super speedy. Regular diced red potatoes also work--you'll just need to increase the cooking time.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Turkey Soup

Use your slow cooker to make a creamy soup that's loaded with lean turkey, potatoes, and mushrooms.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup

Inspired by creamy turkey and wild rice soup recipes, this vegetarian mushroom soup recipe is a whole lot lighter and gets a rich flavor boost from caramelized leeks. Serve with a green salad with sherry vinaigrette and crusty bread to sop up any bits left in the bowl.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spiced Cauliflower Soup

The toasted spices in this creamy cauliflower soup recipe make this dish warm, rich and flavorful. You can deepen the color further by making it with a head of orange cauliflower, sometimes labeled “Cheddar.”
By Molly Stevens

Chicken Chili with Hominy

Traditional Mexican techniques combine with spicy Southwestern chic for a creamy white (chicken) chili. The chili is thickened with corn tortillas, which also contribute to its rich corn flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Asparagus Soup

This creamless but still creamy soup is a great lunch or summer-night dinner on its own--but you can also spoon it over lump crabmeat, cooked shrimp or cubed tofu for a heftier meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Pumpkin Soup

With exceptional flavor and creamy texture, this soup (made with soymilk), will please tastebuds. Plus, the pumpkin makes it pretty!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Artichoke & White Bean Soup

Pureed artichokes and beans become luxuriously rich and creamy in this quick and simple soup. Make it a meal: Garlic-Tomato Toasts and a simple salad turn this blender soup into a tasty dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Corn & Red Pepper Bisque

Use the freshest and sweetest ears you can find for this corn and red pepper bisque. We use just a bit of reduced-fat sour cream in this soup to give it a creamy body, without the heavy cream usually used in a bisque.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Fresh Corn Chowder

Turkey bacon gives this creamy corn chowder a fabulous flavor without adding a lot of saturated fat. The soup has less than 190 calories per serving so it's an excellent choice if you are watching your weight. If you don't have fresh corn, frozen will work just as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Artichoke Soup

Whisking an egg yolk at the end yields a creamy, decadent result in this lemony artichoke soup. Make it a meal: Make Tomato-Basil Finger Sandwiches while the artichokes are simmering and dinner is ready in a snap!
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Creamy Corn Soup with Crispy Bacon

Using fat-free milk and reduced-sodium chicken broth makes this classic corn soup a healthier option, but still allows for a creamy taste. Sprinkle some bacon on top for a punch of extra flavor and crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
