Low-Calorie Potato Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie potato salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Curried Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. To hard-boil the eggs while your potatoes are steaming, place them directly on top of the potatoes in the steamer basket. They'll be perfectly hard-boiled when the potatoes are tender.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lebanese Potato Salad

?Dressed with a tangy lemon vinaigrette and fresh mint, this invigorating--and dairy-free--potato salad makes the perfect summer potluck contribution.
By Carolyn Malcoun

New Potato Salad

This low-carb potato salad recipe, ideal for potlucks, is perfect for diabetic meal plans. With just 3 grams of fat, this summer classic makes a great addition to burgers, chicken, and other grilled favorites.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mama's Potato Salad

Tossed with mayo, celery, hard-boiled eggs, onion and relish, this is one of the most simple and traditional potato salad recipes around. Sprinkling the still-warm potatoes with vinegar infuses them with more flavor than if you had added the vinegar to the dressing.
By Virginia Willis

Greek Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, tomatoes, feta and olives. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New Potato-Cabbage Salad

Traditional potato salad is kicked up a notch with the addition of turkey bacon, crunchy cabbage and carrots, and a tangy dressing flavored with cider vinegar and mustard.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Red Potato Salad

A dressing of nonfat yogurt enriched with a little reduced-fat mayonnaise and Dijon mustard replaces the heavier dressings in more traditional potato salad recipes.
By Patsy Jamieson

Slow-Cooker German Potato Salad

This vinegary German-style potato salad recipe is a lighter alternative to typical mayonnaise-based potato salad. And, instead of boiling, the potatoes are simmered in the slow cooker. This healthy slow-cooker potato salad recipe tastes great when served warm or at room temperature. Fingerling potatoes make it especially pretty, but any type of yellow-flesh potato cut into 1-inch pieces will work.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Warm Potato Salad with Bacon-Mustard Dressing

This updated take on German potato salad is a sophisticated addition to any holiday spread. Granny Smith apples are a good choice, as they hold their shape when roasted.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Warm Chicken Sausage & Potato Salad

This super simple bistro-style salad is substantial with potatoes, arugula and chicken sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Classic Potato Salad

Potato salad is a perfect year-round side dish for any meal. This classic recipe uses a hard-cooked egg and fresh dill weed to add color and taste, and mild green onions to go along with the crunchy celery.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Three-Herb Potato Salad

Three-Herb Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. The herbs give this potato salad a fresh and bright flavor. Feel free to experiment with your favorites.
Scallion-Dill Potato Salad

Scallion-Dill Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces mayonnaise to create a creamy dressing spiked with scallions and dill.
Beef & Potato Salad with Smoky Chipotle

Beef & Potato Salad with Smoky Chipotle

Spicy Chili Crisp Potato Salad (Liang Ban Tu Dou)

Spicy Chili Crisp Potato Salad (Liang Ban Tu Dou)

Creamy Potato Salad

Creamy Potato Salad

Sweet Potato Salad

Sweet Potato Salad

King Crab & Potato Salad

Bright lemony dressing graces this summery combination of green beans, snappy radishes, earthy red potatoes and crab. All you need is crunchy bread and a bottle of A to Z Pinot Gris.

All Low-Calorie Potato Salad Recipes

Hot German-Style Potato Salad

Most people think of potato salad as a cold side dish reserved for picnics or barbecues. Not this one! This hearty recipe pairs potatoes and onions in a slow cooker, where they cook until tender. Served warm and topped with chunks of cooked turkey bacon, this easy side dish is lovely served on a bed of baby spinach.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Salad of Greens, Italian Sausage & Potatoes

For a milder flavor, substitute escarole or Swiss chard for the mustard greens or kale (add them with the potatoes).
By Marie Simmons

Warm Sausage & Potato Salad

This hearty warm turkey sausage and potato salad is a great choice for lunch on a cold day. Feel free to substitute pork kielbasa for the turkey sausage, if you'd like.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Potato Salad

This egg-free version of the summertime staple is so creamy no one will ever guess it's vegan. Tossing the potatoes with dressing while they are still warm helps them absorb the flavors. Serve at room temperature or chilled.
By Carolyn Casner

Steak & Purple-Potato Salad

This hearty steak and potato salad is inspired by salpicón, a favorite dish in Chile. The purple potatoes add vibrant color but you can substitute any young “new” potatoes that are harvested early in the season--even small fingerlings would work. Serve on a bed of spicy mesclun greens to round out the meal. This recipe can easily be doubled.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Two-Toned Potato Salad

Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes create a beautiful color contrast in this chilled potato salad recipe. Try it for your next picnic or barbecue--the mustard-mayo dressing and sprinkling of chopped turkey bacon will guarantee you get plenty of requests for seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Calorie-Trimmed Potato Salad

Silken tofu stands in for mayonnaise in this otherwise-classic potato salad recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak & Potato Salad with Horseradish Dressing

The classic combination of steak and potatoes gets a summer makeover with the addition of fresh grilled corn and green beans. Reserve some of the tangy horseradish dressing if you like and toss it with lettuce as a bed for the steak salad. Serve with a glass of cold pilsner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Potato Salad

Fresh parsley and dill add depth to this creamy potato salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frisee & Fingerling Potato Salad

Add roast potatoes to your greens in this healthy salad recipe. Frisée holds up well to the warm olive-and-caper dressing, but any sturdy green, such as curly endive or escarole, works too.
By Hilary Meyer

Potato Salad in Radicchio Cups

With a store-bought or leftover roasted chicken, this hearty curried chicken salad is ready in a snap.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zesty Dill Potato Salad

Red potatoes are a perfect choice in this salad because they keep their shape when sliced and they add color. Leftover meat or chicken may be added to this salad for a main dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Potato Salad

In Italy, this potato salad is known as Russian Salad. It has a thousand versions, most of them bound with plain or garlic mayonnaise. In this one, lightly steamed vegetables are splashed with vinegar while still hot, so they absorb the pungent aroma and flavor. A lemony vinaigrette binds the vegetables together. This salad looks especially pretty when made with red-skinned new potatoes and served in a cupped leaf of red radicchio. Butter lettuce or ruffled kale makes a nice presentation too.
By Ann Lovejoy

New Potato Salad with Cucumber & Jalapeño

This sure isn't Grandma's classic potato salad! We've reduced the fat by substituting low-fat Greek yogurt for traditional mayonnaise and we added jalapeño slices to kick things up a notch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Middle Eastern Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, a cumin-spiked vinaigrette coats the potatoes, zucchini and baby spinach. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Potato Salad

Tossing the just-cooked potatoes with some vinegar infuses them with flavor while the cool. Our homemade mayonnaise creates the base for a light and tangy dressing.
By Patsy Jamieson

Smoked Trout, Potato & Arugula Salad for Two

In this sophisticated dinner salad recipe, tender, new potatoes and early summer arugula add a dynamic duo of creamy and peppery texture and flavor to the smokiness of the trout. You can hard-boil the eggs ahead of time, but in a pinch, just add them into the pot with the cooking potatoes. They're just as tasty served warm in this salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Potato Salad

Our take on this potato salad has a light creamy dressing made with nonfat yogurt and low-fat mayonnaise and gets a unique hit of richness and flavor with the addition of pureed roasted garlic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pea & New Potato Salad (Nye kartofler og rte Salat)

Very fresh produce is the key to this easy side dish: walnut-size new potatoes, fresh peas, scallions and sweet, early-summer radishes. Danes insist on the freshest, newest potatoes possible (those from Bjäre peninsula of Skåne, in southern Sweden, are coveted with cultlike devotion). Look for them in farmers' markets in spring and early summer.
By Joyce Hendley

New Potato & Pea Salad

Try using a variety of colorful potatoes in this pretty spring dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
