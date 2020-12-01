Low-Calorie Pasta Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie pasta salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

Rating: Unrated
6
Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean salad--packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade Greek vinaigrette--for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.
By Carolyn Casner

Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad

Rating: Unrated
7
The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.
By Ruth Cousineau

Pesto Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
A creamy pesto sauce turns this simple pasta salad into a delightful dinner. Adding broccoli to the pasta cooking water just before the pasta is done is a convenient way to briefly cook it so that it turns a vivid shade of green and softens slightly.
By Carolyn Casner

Mexican Pasta Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Rating: Unrated
8
Everyone will love this Mexican-inspired pasta salad recipe. We lighten up the creamy dressing with avocado for a healthier version of a picnic favorite.
By Breana Killeen

Smoked Salmon Pasta Salad

This easy pasta salad with smoked salmon and peas and a creamy buttermilk-herb dressing takes just 20 minutes to make. Frozen peas are cooked right in the same pot as the pasta, and the dressing is whipped up in the serving bowl, saving you time and dishes! It's the perfect fresh and healthy dinner to add to your weeknight rotation and would also be lovely for a luncheon or brunch. But given how easy it is, it could also be an elegant take-to-work lunch.
By Robby Melvin

Tex-Mex Pasta Salad

A light and creamy green-salsa dressing highlights this easy pasta salad with Southwestern flavors.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
You might not think to use hummus as a pasta sauce, but the creamy dip makes the perfect backdrop to the bold flavors of this healthy Mediterranean-inspired pasta salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Buffalo Chicken Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This creamy crowd-pleasing pasta salad features the tantalizing flavors of Buffalo chicken with a healthy dose of vegetables. Bring it to your next potluck or picnic, or whip it up for game day.
By Hilary Meyer

Broccoli, Ham & Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
7
A great make-ahead entree, this lightened-up pasta salad is loaded with broccoli and peppers. Smoky ham and sweet raisins give it plenty of punch. Enjoy the leftovers for a fuss-free lunch. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

Rating: Unrated
2
Pasta salad is a classic summer side dish, but adding protein (leftover grilled chicken is perfect here) and extra greens makes it a super-satisfying lunch. We use baby spinach, but arugula or baby kale works too. Top with a bright and tangy basil vinaigrette just before serving. The great news is that these easy meal-prep lunches take just 20 minutes to prepare--that's 4 days of lunches in less than 30 minutes.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Vegetable & Tuna Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
This delicious pasta salad recipe is made with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and chunk light tuna, which is lower in mercury than white albacore tuna. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving. If you're looking for an environmentally sustainable canned tuna option, check the label--tuna that was caught by troll or pole-and-line is considered the best choice, according to Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch Program. Or look for the blue Certified Sustainable Seafood label from the Marine Stewardship Council.
By Stacy Fraser

Greek Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
This quick, healthy Greek pasta salad recipe is tossed with all the elements of a Greek salad--plus chickpeas for added protein. This pasta salad holds well in the refrigerator or a cooler and tastes even better as the pasta absorbs the tomato-infused vinaigrette. Serve with pita chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Broccoli Rabe & Orzo Salad

Broccoli Rabe & Orzo Salad

Lemon, oregano and feta add zing to broccoli rabe tossed with whole-wheat orzo in this low-calorie pasta salad.
Mexican Pasta Salad with Creamy Avocado

Mexican Pasta Salad with Creamy Avocado

Everyone will love this Mexican-inspired pasta salad recipe. We lighten up the creamy dressing with avocado for a healthier version of a picnic favorite.
Vegetable & Tuna Pasta Salad

Vegetable & Tuna Pasta Salad

Curried Chicken & Pasta Salad

Curried Chicken & Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
11
Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Couscous & Chickpea Salad

Couscous & Chickpea Salad

Chicken & Blueberry Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
16

Yes, blueberries and pasta. The addition of poached chicken and feta cheese makes this dish into a light and satisfying summer supper that's also great for a potluck. If you already have some leftover chicken, skip Step 1 and add shredded chicken in Step 4.

All Low-Calorie Pasta Salad Recipes

Broccoli & Feta Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This vegetarian pasta salad recipe is perfect for your next potluck or as an easy side dish. The broccoli keeps it nice and crunchy and the chickpeas add protein. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Peas & Ham Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This creamy pasta salad recipe with peas, ham and mushrooms is lower in calories and fat compared to a classic pasta salad. Using whole-wheat pasta and loading it with plenty of vegetables makes it as nutritious as it is delicious. If you have fresh-shelled peas on hand, use those instead of frozen peas. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Lemon Shrimp & Orzo Salad

Consider making a double batch of this easy pasta salad--it's delicious the next day. The orzo will absorb the dressing as it sits, so add a little more olive oil and lemon juice if you'd like.
By Adam Dolge

Melon & Chicken Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Melon, prosciutto and dried cranberries pair well together in this chicken pasta salad recipe. Fresh grilled chicken breast is best, but you can save time by using roasted or grilled chicken from the supermarket. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Spinach & Dill Pasta Salad

Edamame gives this veggie-packed vegan pasta salad a bit of feel-full protein. Serve topped with extra freshly ground pepper, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Tortellini Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
A tomato-rich dressing boosts the flavor and lowers calories and fat in this tortellini salad (the dressing is also great on green salads or grilled fish). Roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes add a good dose of vitamins A, C and fiber.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bow Ties with Chicken, Red Peppers & Artichokes

Rating: Unrated
3
Simple ingredients like chicken, bell pepper and artichokes result in a sophisticated warm pasta salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southern Pasta Salad with Black-Eyed Peas

Rating: Unrated
1
This isn't any ordinary picnic pasta salad. Coffee and molasses add rich notes to the tangy dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Picnic Bento Lunch

Rating: Unrated
1
Get all the flavors of al fresco dining wherever you are. This easy and healthy packable lunch idea includes all your picnic favorites for a satisfying meal to take to work.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Broccoli Rabe & Orzo Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
Lemon, oregano and feta add zing to broccoli rabe tossed with whole-wheat orzo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sugar Snap Pea & Cherry Tomato Pasta Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Try this colorful pasta salad, full of crunchy snap peas and juicy tomatoes, at your next summer potluck.
By Lee Ann Cox

Broccoli & Tortellini Salad with Arugula Pesto

Rating: Unrated
5
A quick homemade arugula pesto dresses this simple broccoli and tortellini salad recipe. Serve with fresh sliced tomatoes drizzled with olive oil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts

Rating: Unrated
9
Quintessential Greek flavors--feta, lemon and dill--combine perfectly in this hearty salad. To complete the Mediterranean mood, try pairing it with a Greek Retsina or a Portuguese Vinho Verde.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Poblano Pasta Salad

Pasta salad with a kick! This pasta salad can be made with healthy whole-grain pasta and the spice comes from the poblano chile peppers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asian Sesame Noodles with Shrimp

This easy shrimp and noodle bowl can be prepared in just 30 minutes. It's served cold, and can be chilled up to two hours before eating.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basil and Tomato Pasta Salad

This Italian-inspired side salad recipe is delicious served with grilled meats or chicken at a cookout.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Southwest Pasta Salad

Crunchy colorful vegetables are the highlight of this soutwestern-inspired pasta salad, which can be served at room temperature or chilled. The creamy dressing is made with spinach, cilantro and almonds, and has a touch of zesty crushed red pepper--be prepared for a flavor explosion in every bite!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seared Tuna Pasta Salad

This refreshing entree is perfect for a warm summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Salmon Penne Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Brush some of the peppy raspberry-mustard dressing on the salmon as it cooks, and toss the rest with the salad before serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spring Pasta with Escarole

This easy pasta recipe stars spring vegetables--classic asparagus as well as escarole, a member of the chicory family with a slightly bitter flavor. Escarole cooks quickly and is ideal for wilting into soups and pasta dishes. It can also be eaten raw in salads. It looks like green-leaf lettuce but its leaves are sturdier and a bit curly; you can find it the produce section of large supermarkets.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Fresh Macaroni Salad

To lighten up this macaroni salad recipe, we use a blend of light mayonnaise and fat-free yogurt. It's full of unexpected veggies--snap peas, broccoli florets, and roasted red peppers--and if you opt to add hard cooked eggs, you'll get an extra boost of protein!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orzo Chicken Salad with Avocado-Lime Dressing

Rating: Unrated
2
The creamy quick-blend dressing is just the thing to top this inspired Southwest pasta salad. Both can be made a day ahead.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork & Noodle Salad

It's amazing what an intriguing, nutty flavor just one teaspoon of sesame oil brings to this cold pork noodle bowl recipe. Find it in the Asian ingredients aisle of your supermarket.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Edamame, Vermicelli and Watercress Salad

Served on a bed of watercress and topped with a slightly spicy sesame dressing, this fresh-tasting edamame and vermicelli salad is a perfect side dish for whatever meat or fish you've got on the grill.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
