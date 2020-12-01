Low-Calorie Chicken Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie chicken salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Avocado Ranch Chicken Salad

Avocado makes an exceptionally creamy and healthful dressing for this chicken salad. A bit of ranch dressing with pickled jalapeño adds a tangy spin to the lunchtime classic. Serve it on a slice of whole-wheat toast for an open-face sandwich or in a lettuce cup for a low-carb lunch.
By Breana Killeen

Creamy Pesto Chicken Salad with Greens

For a healthy variation on creamy chicken salad, we've replaced half the mayonnaise with basil pesto. Serve over greens or make it into a sandwich for a healthy lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Buffalo Chicken Salad

In this Buffalo wings-inspired chicken salad, Greek yogurt replaces more than half of the mayonnaise. We like the flavor of Frank's RedHot hot sauce, but Sriracha and Tabasco are delicious options too. Serve this healthy chicken salad as an open-face sandwich or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Mustard Chicken Salad

A simple dressing, using yogurt rather than mayo, moistens the chicken in this tasty lightened-up chicken salad. Plus, it's flavor-packed thanks to a quick-to-fix honey mustard. Whip up a batch while you're meal prepping for easy, packable lunches.
By Lauren Grant

Italian Pesto Chicken Salad

Prepared pesto is the secret ingredient in this lightened-up, healthy creamy chicken salad recipe. For the prettiest dressing, go for a bright-green colored pesto. Serve the salad open-face on toasted bread or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Cobb Salad with Chicken

This healthy chopped salad is a great way to use up leftover cooked chicken. You can reserve the remaining hard-boiled egg half for a snack.
By Rachel Meltzer Warren, M.S., RDN

Chicken Salad-Stuffed Avocados

Looking for a clean, packable lunch for work? This healthy homemade chicken salad served inside an avocado instead of with bread is just the ticket. Plus, this recipe makes enough for ready-made lunches for the week! If you have leftover cooked chicken on hand, skip Step 1 and use about 2 1/2 cups shredded chicken in Step 2.
By Hilary Meyer

Mason Jar Chicken Salad with Japanese Hibachi Dressing

This vibrantly colorful and healthy make-ahead salad is sure to become a go-to weekday lunch, though it's pretty enough to serve to guests. Fresh ginger gives a pleasant bite to the toasted sesame salad dressing, which is inspired by the dressings served at Japanese hibachi restaurants.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad

This scrumptious and healthy salad combines elements of Caesar salad, pasta salad and chicken salad for an easy weeknight dinner that comes together in less than 30 minutes (and most of the prep can be done ahead). Use your blender to whip together the tangy buttermilk-based dressing, which would also be great on a salmon or chickpea salad.
By Pam Lolley

Buffalo Chicken Salad

All the flavor of Buffalo chicken wings is packed into this irresistible, healthy salad. But unlike chicken wings, you can eat a big serving of this healthy Buffalo chicken salad recipe for just 291 calories.
By David Bonom

Apple & Grilled Chicken Salad with Cheddar Toasts

This hearty grilled chicken salad recipe highlights the classic combination of sharp Cheddar and sweet crunchy apples. For a fabulous starter anytime you entertain, simply skip the chicken.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Salad with Pecans & Dried Cherries

This healthy chicken salad recipe is sweet and crunchy thanks to the addition of heart-healthy pecans and fiber-rich dried cherries. If you have cooked chicken breast on hand, skip Step 1 and use about 3 cups chopped chicken in Step 3.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spring Vegetable Salad with Chicken & Buttermilk-Herb Dressing

The buttermilk dressing for this easy and healthy chicken salad recipe calls for using dried herbs, which gives you a more intense flavor blast and cuts down on prep time. But if you prefer the flavor of fresh, use 3 tablespoons fresh for each 1 tablespoon dried. Using leftover cooked chicken further speeds prep in this 20-minute dinner recipe.
Creamy Tarragon Chicken Salad

Reduced-fat sour cream and mayo make a sumptuous, creamy dressing for a considerably lightened take on chicken salad. Oven-poaching the chicken in broth intensifies its flavor and keeps it moist and succulent. Combined with sweet grapes and aromatic tarragon, this is an elegant version of chicken salad that's wonderful on a bed of mixed greens or a sandwich with nutty whole-grain bread.
Thai Chicken Salad

Broccoli-Bacon Chicken Salad

Spinach & Artichoke Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

Curried Chicken Salad

Chilling the poached chicken breasts in the cooking liquid ensures moist, succulent results in this curried chicken salad. Stuff into whole-wheat pita pockets with shredded lettuce.

Mushroom, Squash & Chicken Salad with Sesame Dressing

In this healthy main-course chicken salad recipe, dandelion greens and curly chicory pair marvelously with a wildly flavorful mushroom-sesame dressing, roasted chicken thighs and succulent roasted squash. Toss the salad with the dressing just before serving so the greens don't get too wilted.
By Katie Webster

Classic Dill Chicken Salad

We lightened up the creamy dressing in this healthy chicken salad recipe with a combo of mayonnaise and plain Greek yogurt. Dill, grapes, celery and walnuts make up this classic chicken salad but feel free to experiment with your favorite fruit, vegetables and herbs. Serve it open-face on toasted bread or scoop it on top of fresh salad greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Feta, Corn & Chicken Salad with Smoky Tomato Dressing

This hearty chicken salad recipe is full of grilled sweet corn, scallions, salty feta, escarole, pine nuts and spicy chicken. Smoked paprika gives the tomato dressing a bacon-like flavor.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Poached Chicken Salad

A healthier twist on a classic, this recipe uses Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise. Serve over fresh greens to make it a delicious lunch or simple dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Salad with Bow Ties & Mustard-Sesame Dressing

Ginger “juice” and Dijon mustard add a unique intensity to this chicken pasta salad. Make it a meal: Apricot-Almond Clafouti is a delicious finish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
