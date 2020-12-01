Low-Calorie Sandwich Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie sandwich recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
10
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
By Katie Webster

Avocado-Egg Toast

Rating: Unrated
4
Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Spanakopita Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

These grilled cheese sandwiches give you all the flavors of the Greek spinach pie, spanakopita, without dealing with fussy layers of phyllo--perfect for an easy weeknight dinner. The creamy flavor-packed filling works well in more than just a sandwich: try it in a calzone or on top of a roasted cauliflower steak too.
By Adam Dolge

Chicken Shawarma with Yogurt Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
The key to cooking juicy chicken without a spit in this healthy recipe is high heat and dark meat. The yogurt in the marinade gives the chicken both its tender texture and its alluring char. More yogurt in the sauce, along with crunchy cucumbers and herbs, keeps the flavors bright.
By JJ Goode

Slow-Cooker Italian Beef Sandwiches

Oregano, roasted red pepper, and garlic bring flavor to the forefront in this recipe. Let it marinate and cook in the slow cooker for a few hours, and then place on a bun with provolone cheese for an incredibly delicious meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.
By Liz Mervosh

Slow-Cooker Brisket Sandwiches with Quick Pickles

Rating: Unrated
2
Make your BBQ or cookout easy with this slow-cooker beef brisket recipe. Rauchbier, a smoky German beer, gives this fork-tender brisket real pit-barbecue flavor, but you can use any beer that suits your taste, or even substitute beef broth, to achieve mouthwatering results. While the brisket is cooking, whip up the quick pickle recipe and stir together a garlic mayo to top off the sandwiches.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Butternut Squash Soup with Apple Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
2
Layering apple slices into grilled cheese sandwiches adds a little crunch to a favorite soup dipper. And creamy butternut squash soup with ginger, cumin and turmeric is a nice change of pace from grilled cheese's usual tomato soup partner. Serve the duo for a comforting and easy weeknight dinner for the family. The soup keeps well in the fridge, so save leftovers for lunch or dinner later in the week.
By Breana Killeen

Italian Vegetable Hoagies

Rating: Unrated
25
This delightfully easy, and somewhat messy, sandwich packs a punch with sweet balsamic vinegar, artichoke hearts, red onion, provolone cheese and zesty pepperoncini. We love it for dinner as well as lunch. If you're packing the hoagies to take along, keep the ingredients separate and assemble right before eating to avoid soggy bread. Serve with tomato and cucumber salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

Rating: Unrated
3
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Whole-Wheat Veggie Wrap

Rating: Unrated
3
Use whichever veggies you have on hand to fill up this veggie wrap. The avocado and hummus help hold the wrap together--and provide heart-healthy fat and fiber.
By Katie Webster

Zesty Sloppy Joes

This version of the favorite ground beef sandwich is livened up with jalapeño peppers and chili powder.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

White Bean & Avocado Toast

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas

Piled-High Greek Vegetable Pitas

The bright, fresh flavors of the Mediterranean come alive in these easy vegetarian pitas. Give yourself enough time to make the roasted vegetables called for in the recipe--or make them a day or two in advance for a healthy meal that takes less than 30 minutes to prepare. These pitas would also work well with whatever leftover cooked veggies you have on hand. No need to warm the roasted veggies up; this recipe tastes great chilled or at room temperature.
Mediterranean Lettuce Wraps

Mediterranean Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Open-Face Italian Chicken Sandwiches with Avocado Slaw

Open-Face Italian Chicken Sandwiches with Avocado Slaw

Portobello "Philly Cheese Steak" Sandwich

Portobello "Philly Cheese Steak" Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
52
Crab Roll

Crab Roll

Rating: Unrated
10

Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich

In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.

All Low-Calorie Sandwich Recipes

Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.
By Lauren Grant

Chicken-Apple Sloppy Joes

A sloppy joe is typically made with ground beef and a spicy tomato sauce, but not this one! This makeover sandwich combines lean ground chicken breast with green peppers, and is topped with sweet apple slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tijuana Torta

Rating: Unrated
20
A Mexican-style torta is just like a burrito, except the “wrapper” is a hollowed-out roll instead of a tortilla. Here it's filled with mashed spiced black beans and a quick guacamole. Take this vegetarian version to another level (and add calcium) by melting Monterey Jack cheese onto the bean side of the sandwich. Serve with: Grilled corn on the cob or Spanish rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Rating: Unrated
16
Blackened salmon is great in a sandwich with a spread of mashed avocado and low-fat mayonnaise plus peppery arugula leaves, cool tomato slices and zesty red onion. We grill our Cajun-style salmon so there is no need for any added cooking oil. Catfish makes an excellent stand-in for the salmon but you'll want to use a grill basket if you have one to keep the fish from breaking apart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Pita Sandwich

This quick lunch recipe is loaded with heart-healthy omega-3s thanks to the canned sockeye salmon. If you're bringing this sandwich for lunch, keep the salmon salad separate and stuff the pita just before eating.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Greek Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce

Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek chicken pita recipe--they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these Mediterranean sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.
By Lauren Grant

Taco Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Philly Cheese Steak Sloppy Joes

Rating: Unrated
5
Two of our favorite comfort-food sandwiches join forces in these family-friendly dinner sandwiches. We found that softer buns make this easier to eat, and it's all the better when wrapped takeout-style in a sheet of foil.
By Katie Webster

Avocado Egg Salad Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
3
Lighten up classic egg salad by swapping in creamy avocado instead of using mayonnaise. Sandwich it between toasted whole-wheat bread and you've got an easy, packable lunch ready for work or school.
By Carolyn Casner

Salsa Scrambled Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
Breakfast tacos are a great gluten-free alternative to the classic eggs and toast. Serve this easy scrambled egg recipe with a banana for a boost of potassium.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Peanut Butter-Banana English Muffin

Rating: Unrated
1
Peanut butter and banana are the original power couple. Top a simple toasted English muffin with the duo, then sprinkle everything with a hit of ground cinnamon for a healthy breakfast of champions.
By Breana Killeen

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

Rating: Unrated
4
This chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine. Whisk together this easy Caesar salad dressing, toss with the grilled chicken and romaine and wrap it all together for a delicious lunch or dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lentil Burgers

Rating: Unrated
9
Walnuts and fresh marjoram accent these vegan lentil burgers. Substitute oregano for marjoram if you like. Serve with a smear of whole-grain mustard and roasted sweet potato wedges.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuna Salad Sandwich with Sweet Relish

Rating: Unrated
2
This sweet twist on a classic tuna-salad sandwich is a healthy high-protein lunch that even your kids will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Tuna Melt

Rating: Unrated
26
In this updated tuna melt recipe, we go light on the mayo and top it with fresh tomato slices and shredded sharp Cheddar. This allows us to use considerably less cheese while ensuring that there's great cheese flavor in each gooey bite of this healthy tuna melt recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato-&-Avocado Cheese Sandwich

Parmesan cheese is such a bold flavor, you only need 1/4 cup to add a big punch to this vegetarian toaster-oven sandwich. Get a serving of fruit too, when you enjoy the sandwich with a fresh pear.
By Katie Webster

Seitan BBQ Sandwiches

Rating: Unrated
1
Enjoy classic BBQ flavor with filling vegan seitan, or wheat meat. The sliced seitan needs time in a hot pan to turn brown and crispy; let it sear before coating it with the tangy ketchup mixture for the best texture. A side of sweet potato chips makes the perfect pairing for a fast weeknight meal.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
Using kale leaves instead of bread to wrap your filling makes this healthy chicken lunch recipe low-calorie (and lower in carbs!). If you can't find lacinato (aka Tuscan) kale, try cabbage for your wrap.
By Carolyn Casner

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Cream Cheese & Veggie Roll-Up

Rating: Unrated
2
With sliced vegetables, a whole-wheat tortilla and baby spinach, these roll-ups make the perfect healthy lunch for your kids to take to school.
By Carolyn Casner

Open-Face Spinach & Olive Melts

These open-face sandwiches are a breeze to make and a pleasure to eat! Fresh spinach, fruity olives, and Dijon mustard are broiled on English muffin halves and topped with mild melted Gouda cheese--just 15 minutes from start to finish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rainbow Veggie Wraps

Rating: Unrated
1
There's definitely a sushi vibe to these kid-friendly wraps, which are stuffed with vegetables, cheese and hummus and then rolled and sliced. Serve them with store-bought green goddess, a creamy herb-filled dressing, to take it up a notch with ease. They look impressive but they're easy enough for kids to assemble themselves for an easy lunch or dinner.
By Joy Howard

Classic Hamburger

Rating: Unrated
5
Slow-cooked onions add moisture and flavor to these lean beef burgers. A quick blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, relish and vinegar makes a perfect tangy, sweet and creamy “special sauce” for this burger. We love the dill relish here, but use sweet relish if you prefer it. Serve with sweet potato fries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com