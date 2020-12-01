Low-Calorie Pancakes Recipes

Find healthy, delicious low-calorie pancakes recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Pancakes

Make classic light and fluffy pancakes vegan with this easy recipe. Try them topped with your favorite nut butter, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

Apple Ricotta Pancakes

These healthy apple pancakes puff to perfection thanks to the right combination of ingredients, including a mixture of double-acting baking powder and baking soda (using both ensures the batter will spread out evenly and rise well). Ricotta cheese makes pancakes moister than using milk alone, and it packs nearly four times more protein than whole milk. Walnut oil is full of healthy fats and has a rich, nutty flavor, and white whole-wheat flour packs in more fiber than all-purpose flour. A bit of buttermilk adds a nice tang to these flapjacks. All in all, it adds up to a healthy breakfast that's sure to impress.
By Devon O'Brien

Quick Mixed Berry Pancake Sauce

In this healthy, quick pancake sauce recipe, berries--such as strawberries, blueberries and raspberries--are microwaved until hot and thickened. Serve along with maple syrup, or skip the syrup altogether and enjoy the natural sweetness from the berries.
By Stacy Fraser

Cranberry Pancakes

Start your day off right with these easy pancakes, packed with cranberry's sour spike. One of you can make the coffee and heat the maple syrup while the other makes the pancakes. It's instant relationship bliss.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gingerbread Pancakes

These spicy gingerbread pancakes are delectable served with maple syrup, Vanilla Cream or Warm Lemon Sauce.
By Ruth Cousineau

Oatmeal Pancakes with Maple Fruit

Have a full house and need a breakfast idea? Here's a quick pancake recipe that serves eight! Everyone at your table will enjoy these filling oatmeal-buttermilk pancakes, topped with fresh fruit and a decadent cinnamon-maple sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

German Apple Pancake

A judicious use of butter and sugar gives this classic German apple pancake--also known as a Dutch baby--less than a third of the fat and considerably fewer calories than the original breakfast treat. The topping--sautéed apples glazed with apple-cider syrup--is wonderful on oatmeal, waffles and frozen yogurt too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of sugar. Compared to most store-bought mixes or a classic recipe, this recipe saves about 30 calories, 3 grams saturated fat and 4 grams total sugar per serving, plus you'll dish up 2 extra grams of fiber. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes

Dried blueberries give these pancakes a rich blueberry flavor and pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fluffy Oat Bran Pancakes

Folding beaten egg whites into the batter is the secret to this light-as-a-feather, heart-healthy pancake recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Puffed Oven Pancake

Apple pie spice is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves or ginger. If you don't have any on hand, you can substitute cinnamon and a dash of cloves in the recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.
Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes

Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes

Depending on the type of protein powder you pick, you might need to reduce the amount of liquid in this protein pancake recipe. Whey-protein pancakes need less liquid than those made with soy, hemp or pea protein. Serve with yogurt and a DIY fruit sauce (warmed frozen berries with a pinch of sugar).
Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes

Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes

Avocado Pancakes

Avocado Pancakes

Strawberry Pancakes

Strawberry Pancakes

Warm Apple Pancake Topping

Warm Apple Pancake Topping

Pumpkin Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain pumpkin pancake recipe produces fluffy cakes with a beautiful orange hue from pureed pumpkin and light crunch from toasted pecans. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.

All Low-Calorie Pancakes Recipes

Healthy Pancakes

EatingWell reader Kathy Moseler of Barrington Hills, Illinois, contributed this convenient recipe to our Kitchen to Kitchen department. The pancakes are made with 100 percent whole-wheat flour and get an additional fiber boost from flaxseed meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Oat Pancakes

Serve these honey-sweetened wheat-and-oat buttermilk pancakes with sliced fresh fruit and your favorite flavored yogurt instead of the strawberry syrup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Triple-Grain Flapjacks

Cornmeal, rolled oats, and wheat flour are the trio of grains in these pancakes. Chopped dried cherries or cranberries are also good choices in place of the optional blueberries or currants.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Apple Pancakes

These pancakes are like breakfast apple pies--complete with apple pie spice and applesauce. Serve them for a weekend breakfast or brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Best Blueberry Pancakes

Serve with maple syrup, Lemon-Mint Cream or Blueberry Syrup.
By Patsy Jamieson

Gingerbread Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, pumpkin pie spice, applesauce and molasses for the unmistakable gingerbread flavor. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Egg & Avocado Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Part crepe, part pancake, this easy breakfast wrap is filled with healthy morning favorites. Scrambled eggs, avocado and salsa are all rolled up inside the pancake to give you a neat grab-and-go breakfast for busy mornings.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain blueberry pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of added sugar. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Spiced Oatmeal Pancakes with Sauteed Apples

These mini whole-wheat and oatmeal pancakes are a satisfying way to start your day. They're flavored with yummy spices and topped with warm, sautéed apples and maple syrup. Close your eyes and you may just think you're eating apple pie for breakfast!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chinese Chive Pancakes

In this traditional Chinese pancake recipe, chives are added for a pretty green hue and savory flavor. Serve as an appetizer with a soy dipping sauce or use like a tortilla for chicken or pork that's been marinated in ginger and soy sauce. The amount of water needed for the dough will vary depending on the type of flour and the humidity.
By Grace Young

Pumpkin-Ricotta Pancakes

These fluffy pumpkin pancakes are topped with a honey, mint, and orange mixture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pear-Ginger Pancakes

The combo of pear and ginger enhances both the pancakes and the simple-to-make syrup in this diabetic-friendly breakfast recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Chocolate Pancakes

Pancakes are great for breakfast, but these mini chocolate pancakes--topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar--are a special treat that will wow everyone at your table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Savory Pancakes with Sausage, Cheddar & Wild Rice

Change up your Sunday morning pancake routine with this savory pancake recipe studded with sausage crumbles and shredded sharp Cheddar. Serve these healthy pancakes with fried eggs and slices of fresh tomato.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Oat Pancakes

These whole-wheat and oat pancakes are filling and a great choice for a weekend breakfast. The pear sauce with a hint of maple adds the crowning touch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry-Pecan Pancake Mix

Say goodbye to frozen pancakes or box mixes: dried blueberries give this pancake mix rich blueberry flavor and the pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain apple-cinnamon pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of added sugar. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Shredded Root Vegetable Pancakes

Red beets and golden carrots look especially festive in these zesty horseradish-and-bacon-flecked cakes. Avoid parsnips, which need to be cored, in this recipe, as trying to shred the smaller cored pieces might result in nicked knuckles. Try the pancakes with seared steaks or make them bite-size for a beautiful appetizer.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lemon-Poppy Seed Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain lemon-poppy seed pancake recipe gets a protein boost and an amazing texture from the addition of part-skim ricotta cheese. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Puffed Cherry Pancake

This puffed cherry pancake is similar to an Apfelpfannkuchen--a puffy German pancake full of apples. Dust it with confectioners' sugar or drizzle with maple syrup for a special breakfast treat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Orange Whole-Wheat Pancakes

Boost your breakfast with vitamin C and potassium by topping your whole-grain pancake stack with segmented oranges, which are an excellent source of both.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Apple-Bacon Pancakes with Cider Syrup

If you like apple pancakes and you like bacon, you'll love the taste of these sweet, smoky pancakes. Any kind of apple works well. A quick cider syrup drizzled on top enhances the apple flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Pancakes

Make classic light and fluffy pancakes gluten-free with this easy recipe. Try them topped with yogurt, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

Chocolate Pancakes

For a touch of romantic whimsy, cook the pancakes and stamp them into hearts with a heart-shaped cookie cutter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
