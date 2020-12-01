Low-Calorie Blueberry Recipes

Turkey with Blueberry Pan Sauce

Rating: Unrated 4

Blueberries have just the right mix of acid and pectin so that they're terrific in both sweet and savory dishes. They work especially well with thyme--and so this easy turkey sauté can be a delight whenever the berries are in season. To make this dish into a meal, dress some quick-cooking barley with lemon and pepper and offer steamed green beans on the side.