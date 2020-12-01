High-Fiber Muffin Recipes

Find healthy, delicious high-fiber muffin recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Baked Banana-Nut Oatmeal Cups

Muffins meet oatmeal in these moist and tasty grab-and-go oatmeal cups. Feel free to swap out the pecans for any other nut--walnuts would be great--or omit them altogether. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your fridge or freezer for quick and easy breakfasts all week. Reheat in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Carolyn Casner

Low-Carb Blueberry Muffins

Just because you're watching carbs doesn't mean you can't have the classic breakfast pastry. In place of all-purpose flour, nutty almond and coconut flours make these muffins fluffy while slashing carbs. A bit of brown sugar blunts the tartness of fresh blueberries. Make these ahead for a grab-and-go breakfast for the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Healthy Carrot Cake Muffins

Carrot cake meets muffins in this healthy breakfast recipe. Whole-wheat pastry flour along with plenty of carrots and toasted walnuts add fiber while applesauce keeps the muffins moist and helps cut back on sugar.
By Marianne Williams

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Banana-Oat Muffins

Whip up a batch of these diabetic-friendly Banana-Oat Muffins for a quick and easy snack or add them to complete a balanced breakfast. These muffins can be eaten over several days or frozen and enjoyed for up to a month.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Cranberry Muffins

These lemony cranberry-studded muffins crunch lightly with cornmeal and are topped with a kiss of sugared lemon zest. They're great warm from the oven, but also keep well for a few days and freeze beautifully.
By Melissa Pasanen

Banana-Blueberry Muffins

The slight acidity of buttermilk tenderizes and moistens baked goods while allowing you to cut way back on butter or oils. Here, it also lends a slight tanginess to the winning combination of bananas and blueberries.
By Jim Romanoff

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

What could possibly make pumpkin muffins even better? Mini chocolate chips! Our healthy pumpkin chocolate chip muffins are made with white whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour and are sweetened with just the right amount of brown sugar to make them sweet without being cloying.
By Carolyn Casner

Savory Breakfast Muffins

If you're tired of sweet breakfast muffins or just looking for a savory breakfast, try these--you'll love the smoky flavor from the Canadian bacon and the fresh-tasting combination of red bell pepper and scallions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey- & Goat Cheese-Filled Fig Muffins

Sweet figs and a filling of tangy goat cheese give a surprising twist to these hearty breakfast muffins. Make a batch of these on the weekend and enjoy them for breakfast all week long. If you're not a fan of goat cheese, try them with cream cheese instead.
By Maria Speck

Coconut-Carrot Morning Glory Muffins

These carrot-flecked, whole-grain morning glory muffins can be made ahead for breakfast or a snack so you can hit the ground running on a busy morning. Add a nonfat latte and your day will be off to a healthy start. Or make this coconut-carrot morning glory muffin recipe for a special brunch. Look for coconut oil, in jars or tubs, near other cooking oils in large supermarkets, in the natural-foods section, or in natural-foods stores.
By Katie Webster

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These whole-grain rhubarb-oat muffins are full of flavor. Sprinkled with a sweet and nutty topping, they're a great choice for a grab-and-go breakfast or an afternoon snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

17 High-Fiber Muffins Packed with Fall Flavors

17 High-Fiber Muffins Packed with Fall Flavors

Celebrate the flavors of fall with these high-fiber muffin recipes. These muffins are packed with seasonal ingredients like carrots and apples and have at least 3 grams of fiber per muffin. Fiber is a great nutrient that’s been associated with health benefits like healthy gut bacteria and helping you lose weight. Try upping the fiber in your diet with delicious recipes like Carrot & Banana Muffins and Blueberry-Maple Muffins.
Date-Oat Muffins

Date-Oat Muffins

Toasting the oats for this hearty muffin enhances their nutty flavor; orange zest contributes a citrus fragrance that plays well with the sweet dates.
Apple Spice Muffins

Apple Spice Muffins

Orange-Date Pumpkin Muffins

Orange-Date Pumpkin Muffins

Blueberry-Maple Muffins

Blueberry-Maple Muffins

Pineapple Upside-Down Muffins

Pineapple Upside-Down Muffins

Berry Morning Muffin

These easy muffins are full of antioxidant-packed raspberries and strawberries. Walnuts provide a welcome crunch and are a great source of monounsaturated fat, which research shows lowers LDL (bad) cholesterol.

All High-Fiber Muffin Recipes

Winter Squash Muffins with Cranberries

Grated winter squash, such as butternut or acorn, adds a bit of sweetness and keeps these tender muffins moist in this easy recipe. Shredded zucchini is a good substitute in summertime.
By Molly Stevens

Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins

Kids in the Massachusetts Farm to School program used smart recipe swaps when they created these strawberry muffins: applesauce to replace some of the oil lowers calories, and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour brings added fiber and more nutrients.
By Adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Bran Muffins

By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to entice children to enjoy a fiber-rich treat.
By Patsy Jamieson

Applesauce-Date Muffins

These easy, tasty applesauce-date muffins are rich in fiber, low in saturated fat and perfectly portable, making them great for breakfast or snack time.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Spiced Bran Muffins with Dried Apricots

The daily recommendation for grains is to make half of them whole-grains. These bran muffins--flavored with banana, apricot and delicious spices--are a tasty and creative way to incorporate whole-grains into your diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rhubarb Oat Muffins

These tasty rhubarb muffins have a sweet streusel topping and are ready in 45 minutes. Use regular rolled oats which have more texture than quick-cooking or instant rolled oats.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins

These gluten-free muffins are full of fruit and guaranteed to be a family favorite. Choose your blueberries wisely. Plump, juicy berries with a deep-blue hue are best.
By Hilary Meyer

Apricot-Wheat Germ Muffins

Nutty toasted wheat germ and tangy dried apricots give these muffins a homey, satisfying flavor. Plumping dried fruit before adding it to the batter keeps the muffins moist.
By Patsy Jamieson

Peanut Butter-Cinnamon English Muffin

Add slices of banana on top for a tasty variation on this morning muffin.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry Rich Muffins

Dried blueberries or cherries enhance the fruitiness of these wholesome berry muffins. If it is more convenient, use frozen berries instead of fresh.
By Patsy Jamieson

Herb-Bran Muffins

Customize these muffins by using your favorite herb, and then pair them with a frittata or omelet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fig Nugget Muffins

Perfect for a lazy Sunday morning, these not-too-sweet grain-rich muffins have a surprise center “nugget” of gooey honey and figs, eliminating the need for jam or butter. Freeze leftovers for a midweek breakfast treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cider-Glazed Fig-Apple Cupcakes

You can serve these cake-like lemon-scented, fruit-packed whole-grain muffins for dessert or brunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot & Banana Muffins

Packed with flavorful and wholesome ingredients, these carrot-banana muffins make a good snack or breakfast.
By Patsy Jamieson

Parsnip Muffins

Try these sweet and earthy parsnip muffins next time you're craving the carrot counterpart.
By Elizabeth Schneider

To-Go Chocolate Muffin

Use a frozen, low-calorie chocolate muffin to reduce your breakfast prep time, and add a blast of flavor. Serve with soy milk and applesauce for a complete breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
