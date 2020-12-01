Heart-Healthy Chocolate Recipes

Find delicious heart-healthy chocolate recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Kids and adults alike will love this easy peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, which--unlike most cookie recipes--doesn't call for flour. These gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy and, with only five simple ingredients, they can easily be whipped up by young chefs and enjoyed as an after-school treat. They're also perfect for a holiday party or for a cookie swap.
By Ivy Odom

Crispy Peanut Butter Balls

All you need are four simple ingredients to make healthier crispy peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Dark Chocolate Hummus

This dessert hummus is an unexpectedly delightful treat that still packs the protein and fiber punch of traditional hummus. Try dipping banana and apple slices, pretzels, strawberries or graham crackers in this sweet, chocolaty spread.
By Hilary Meyer

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Salted Caramel Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir in melted caramel then top this chocolate bark with more melted caramel and flaky sea salt--it makes a perfect gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Nut Bark

Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vanilla Candy Cane Peppermint Bars

These festive bars are easy to make for a cookie swap or holiday treats for friends and family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Boot Tracks

Patti Anderson, a professional quilter, had never entered a cooking contest before she took our challenge. This quick, no-fuss, chewy chocolate cookie is made on your waffle iron. No need to haul out the big mixer, you can mix the batter with a small hand mixer or even by hand. Kids love these!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Snowcap Cookies

This fudgy chocolate crinkle cookie recipe is a hit with chocolate lovers. Bake the cookies right after rolling them in confectioners' sugar: if they sit, the sugar absorbs into the dough and the rich chocolaty cookies lose their snowcapped look.
By Virginia Willis

Inspiration and Ideas

Almond Fudge Rounds

Almond Fudge Rounds

Even though this low-calorie cookie recipe is made with egg whites and plain low-fat yogurt, the cookies still taste rich and sweet.
Chocolate Cookie Icing

Chocolate Cookie Icing

This easy chocolate cookie icing recipe is healthier than traditional chocolate icing recipes as it has substantially less sugar. Unlike chocolate icing used for decorating cakes, this thinner icing is perfect for drizzling on cookies or to fill thumbprints.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate-Dipped Pecans

Chocolate-Dipped Pecans

Chocolate-Peppermint Mini Pies

Chocolate-Peppermint Mini Pies

Warm Chocolate Pudding

Warm Chocolate Pudding

No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies

Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.

All Heart-Healthy Chocolate Recipes

Glazed Chocolate-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

You don't have to have pumpkin pie to still enjoy pumpkin and spice in a Thanksgiving dessert. Pumpkin helps keep this cake tender and moist while, delicate spices add the classic Thanksgiving flavors.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Chocolate-Dipped Pineapple Rings

Dried pineapple rings dipped in melted chocolate and sprinkled with chopped macadamia nuts are a healthy dessert with tropical flavor. Customize this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe by using different nuts or even dried papaya spears instead of pineapple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries

Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries

With the news that dark chocolate contains some healthful properties, there is a better excuse than ever to indulge during the holiday season. Specks of green pistachios and red dried cherries in this chocolate confection make for a festive holiday gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Balls

All you need are four simple ingredients to make oatmeal-packed healthier peanut butter balls that kids and grownups will love. Make this easy recipe for a bite-size treat, on-the-go snack or easy homemade gift. You can swap the peanut butter for almond butter or even sunflower seed butter if you need a nut-free snack for school.
By Devon O'Brien

Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites

Dark chocolate is drizzled on chunks of banana then frozen to make this sweet snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Cookie Treats

These diabetic-friendly chocolaty cookies are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Chunk Cherry Cookies

These diabetic-friendly cookies combine antioxidant-rich cherries with both dark and white chocolate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bittersweet Chocolate-Orange Truffles

While orange adds an exotic note, much of the flavor of these simple yet sophisticated candies comes from the chocolate, so choose a semisweet or bittersweet with a flavor and level of sweetness you enjoy. The recipe makes a big batch of truffles--plenty for gift-giving. Although they should be stored in the refrigerator, they're best served after sitting at room temperature for about 5 minutes. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Banana-Cocoa Soy Smoothie

With plenty of protein from both tofu and soymilk, this banana-split-inspired breakfast smoothie will keep you satisfied until lunchtime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick & Easy Double Chocolate Brownies

Two kinds of chocolate make these diabetic-friendly, health-minded brownies hard to resist. Enjoy them for a snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate & Nut Butter Bites

Sweet satisfaction in seconds.
By Mariana Velasquez

Double Chocolate Cupcakes

This Double Chocolate Cupcake recipe is perfect for the ultimate chocolate lover. Topped with Chocolate Frosting, these diabetic-friendly cupcakes are delicious and impossible to resist.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hazelnut-Mocha Buche de Noel

Bûche de noël is a traditional dessert served in France at Christmastime. This version features a hazelnut-flavored cake and a mocha frosting.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Graham Crackers

Chocolate-dipped graham crackers make a satisfying after-dinner treat. Customize this chocolate-dipped graham cracker recipe by topping with your favorite dehydrated fruit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Nut & Honey Biscotti

This crunchy Italian cookie recipe isn't traditionally very sweet, so just a touch of honey adds flavor along with mild sweetness. Dipping them in chocolate makes them extra special.
By Joanne Chang

Hot Cocoa Microwave Popcorn

When it's chilly outside, enjoy the best of two spectacular snacks with this delicately sweetened popcorn treat made in the microwave.
By Devon O'Brien

Pumpkin Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Classic chocolate chip cookies get a fall update by mixing in pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice. Not only are these pumpkin cookies even more flavorful than regular chocolate chip cookies, they're also oh-so-soft and cakelike. Use chocolate chunks for big gooey bites of chocolate or opt for mini chocolate chips to ensure a bit of chocolate in each bite.
By Carolyn Casner

S'mores Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir graham cracker pieces and mini marshmallows into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger-Spiced Chocolate Cake

No ordinary chocolate cake, this family pleaser gets its exquisite flavor from buttermilk and two kinds of ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dark Chocolate Meringue Drops

These meringue cookies have a puffy, fragile exterior and a moist, soft interior. They deliver an enticingly bold, knock-your-socks-off bittersweet chocolate experience. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon-Banana Cake with Chocolate Ganache

This moist cake flavored with cinammon and bananas is the answer to your dessert cravings. Drizzled in Chocolate Ganache, this cake is diabetic-friendly and sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cocoa Fudge

Homemade fudge isn't hard to make--and this version uses low-fat milk for a healthier indulgence.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
