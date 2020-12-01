Heart-Healthy Pasta Recipes

Find delicious heart-healthy pasta recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.
By Adam Hickman

Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta

You'll only have to dirty one pot in this easy pasta recipe that cooks chicken and vegetables right along with the noodles. Plus, by using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Killeen

Vegan Mushroom Stroganoff

The rich mushroom sauce in this vegan version of classic beef stroganoff gets thick and creamy thanks to vegan sour cream.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Asian Broccoli and Beef

Skip the high-sodium take-out meal and make this flavorful slow-cooker broccoli and beef dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian-Style Turkey & Penne Skillet

This delicious one-skillet pasta meal-for-two is ready in just 35 minutes! Turkey--seasoned with a spicy Italian-seasoning blend--is served with tomato sauce and wilted spinach over multi-grain pasta.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp scampi is a favorite dish at many Italian restaurants but our version takes just 20 minutes to prepare, so it's perfect for a weeknight dinner at home. Large shrimp are cooked with garlic and then served over linguine pasta with a buttery-wine sauce--it's so good your family may think you ordered takeout!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Chicken with Orzo Salad

Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean salad--packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade Greek vinaigrette--for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemony Linguine with Spring Vegetables

Instead of cooking pasta in a huge pot of water, here we use just 3 1/2 cups for this one-pot pasta recipe. When the pasta is al dente, most of the water has evaporated and the bit that's left is thickened with the starch that cooks off the pasta. With just a few add-ins like lemon and Parmesan cheese you have a delicious silky sauce. Want to use up your veggie stash in the freezer? Swap in 8 ounces frozen spinach for fresh.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken & Vegetable Penne with Parsley-Walnut Pesto

Homemade pesto may seem daunting, but in this quick pasta recipe you can make a simple sauce in minutes while the pasta water comes to a boil. You can substitute frozen green beans and cauliflower for fresh; in Step 4, cook the frozen vegetables according to package directions before tossing with the pasta and pesto.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon

Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water--its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.
By Breana Killeen

Shrimp-Stuffed Pasta Shells

When choosing dry white wine for enhancing this deluxe dish, pick a Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay in the $8 to $10 range.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegetarian Lo Mein with Shiitakes, Carrots & Bean Sprouts

A hit of Sriracha gives a sweet and spicy edge to this healthy vegetarian recipe. Traditional lo mein is made with fresh lo mein noodles, which can be found in Asian markets. You can also use fresh or dried linguine noodles--fresh linguine is in the refrigerated section of some grocery stores. This easy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes, so it's perfect for weeknights.
By Grace Young

Inspiration and Ideas

Using light dairy sour cream makes a creamy, but low fat, sauce for this quick and easy chicken dinner.
You won't miss the scrambled eggs and fish sauce in this vegan version of the Thai favorite because the flavorful sauce hits just the right balance of sweet, spicy and umami.
Five-Spiced Pork and Soba Noodle Bowls

This Asian-inspired, one-bowl meal is chock full of vegetables, tender pork strips and soba noodles. Just before serving, the broth base is enhanced by the addition of a little orange juice.

All Heart-Healthy Pasta Recipes

Classic Lasagna

Here's an old-fashioned meat-and-cheese lasagna made lighter. Whole-wheat lasagna noodles taste great in this recipe, plus they help boost the fiber to 9 grams, which is more than a third of the recommended daily intake and especially good news for a healthy heart.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Cauliflower Fettuccine Alfredo with Kale

In this date-night-worthy vegan fettuccine Alfredo recipe, cooked cauliflower transforms into a rich, luscious sauce when it's blended with softened cashews. A high-speed blender will give you the creamiest results. Opt for whole-wheat fettuccine to add fiber to this vegan pasta recipe.
By Erin Alderson

Basil-Lemon Shrimp Linguine

Basil, considered to be a royal herb in ancient Greece, provides color and flavor in this quick, diabetic-friendly seafood and pasta recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger Shrimp & Vermicelli Salad

This spinach and pasta salad, topped with shrimp and a fruit salsa, is a complete meal. Large pieces of ginger-soy marinated shrimp and tropical fruit salsa with pineapple, mango, kiwifruit and mandarin oranges are gently tossed with baby spinach leaves and long strands of pasta in this tropical-inspired dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Bolognese

Beans stand in place of ground beef in this hearty vegetarian sauce that's ready when you are--thanks to the crock pot. The prep is quick and easy to do in the morning before heading off to work. When you get home, just cook up some whole-wheat pasta to serve it over and dinner is ready. If you have leftovers, freeze them for an easy meal another day.
By Hilary Meyer

Inside-Out Lasagna

Here we take basic lasagna ingredients--ricotta cheese, pasta and tomatoes--and skip the layering and long baking time to make a super-quick and satisfying meal for the whole family. To cut down on prep time, look for presliced mushrooms. For meat lovers, brown some crumbled turkey sausage along with the onions and garlic. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Springtime Cacio e Pepe

Rating: Unrated
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pesto Shrimp Pasta

Rating: Unrated
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Penne with Tuna

Need a quick pasta dish that's flavorful and colorful? This penne pasta dinner-for-two combines leeks, baby spinach, tuna and sun-dried tomatoes--and it's ready in just 20 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lasagna-Stuffed Zucchini

Swap vegetables for noodles in this healthy lasagna-inspired recipe. Stuffing zucchini boats with chicken sausage, tomato, ricotta and herbs gives you all the flavors of lasagna without all the carbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom & Asparagus Fettuccine

Mushrooms add flavor and a meaty texture to this vegetarian pasta dinner. Evaporated fat-free milk makes a rich sauce that's lower in fat than the traditional recipe so you can feel good indulging in this creamy fettuccine recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

Give classic pasta salad a fresher, more flavorful spin. This fast pasta dish calls for avocado to replace some of the mayonnaise, which makes it extra creamy. Whole-wheat elbow macaroni and fresh vegetables lighten up this healthy pasta salad that you'll be making all summer long.
By Carolyn Casner

Spicy Jalapeno-Shrimp Pasta

Get dinner on the table in 30 minutes with this healthy, one-dish spicy shrimp and pasta meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken and Mushroom Manicotti

Mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheeses make a scrumptious filling for these hearty shells. To fill pasta shells with the cheese mixture, use a spoon that will fit inside each shell without tearing it.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Pasta Primavera

Ready in under an hour, this pasta and veggie dish is perfect for any night of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bow Tie Pasta with Chicken and Broccoli

Light mayonnaise makes an easy sauce for the chicken and pasta. It also helps keep the fat and calories down in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti alla Carbonara

Rating: Unrated
By Patsy Jamieson

Whole Wheat Pasta with Chicken & Broccoli

Lunch on the go doesn't have to be boring or typical. This Whole Wheat Pasta with Chicken & Broccoli is quick to prepare and full of flavor. Plus, it's made with whole wheat pasta to keep you satisfied longer.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Lasagna

Silken tofu seasoned with cheesy-tasting nutritional yeast makes a flavorful vegan substitute for ricotta and Parmesan. Whole-wheat noodles and lots of veggies make this version healthier than a typical lasagna.
By Carolyn Casner

Thai-Inspired Pork & Rice Noodles with Cucumbers

Rating: Unrated
By Lauren Grant

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

Rating: Unrated
By Devon O'Brien

Shrimp & Pesto Pasta

Rating: Unrated
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tarragon Chicken Linguine

This quick and easy recipe features chicken, broccoli and pasta all topped in a light sauce. It's a complete healthy meal in just 25 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spicy Tomato & Arugula Pasta

The simplicity of this healthy pasta recipe makes it good family fare. For a touch of heat, mild Anaheim chiles are augmented with crushed red pepper and garlic.
By Marcus Samuelsson
