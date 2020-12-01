Gluten-Free Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gluten-free cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

Rating: Unrated
37
This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Hilary Meyer

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

Rating: Unrated
42
Honey and almonds flavor this simple (and gluten-free) cake. It's lovely for afternoon tea or a spring holiday dessert. Be careful not to overbeat the egg whites--they should be white and very foamy, but not at all stiff or able to hold peaks. If you beat them too much, the cake may sink in the middle as it cools.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gluten-Free Mocha Yule Log

Rating: Unrated
1
A bûche de Noël--a cake decorated like a yule log--is a traditional dessert served around Christmastime in France, Belgium, Canada and some other French-speaking countries. Our gluten-free recipe, which is just as tasty served cold as it is at room temperature, is lighter than air. The chocolate brown-butter génoise cake is easy to roll up and it's covered with a billowy espresso-spiked 7-minute frosting. We've substituted agave nectar for white sugar in the frosting. It's pretty garnished with meringue mushrooms and sugared rosemary.
By Katie Webster

Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake

This deeply dark chocolate vegan cake is not just for vegans. This fudge-like cake is also gluten-free, perfect for Valentine's Day and can even be made kosher to enjoy for Passover by making your own confectioners' sugar. The fresh berries on the side are a nice addition to the rich chocolate.
By Karen Rankin

Carrot Cake Cheese Ball

Rating: Unrated
3
This sweet carrot-shaped cheese ball recipe is a clever take on an Easter dessert favorite: carrot cake. Serve with graham crackers, vanilla wafers, gingersnaps or apple slices for dipping fun that both kids and adults will love.
By Breana Killeen

Pumpkin-Chocolate Torte with Pumpkin Whipped Cream

Rating: Unrated
10
If you're ready for a change from standard pumpkin pie, try this pumpkin torte recipe with a deep chocolate flavor. Pureed pumpkin helps make the dessert incredibly moist and dense. The topping is whipped cream with a touch of vanilla and sugar and a bit of pureed pumpkin folded in.
By Lia Huber

Flourless Chocolate Cake with Chile

Intensely chocolaty with a seductive fragrance of almond, chile and cinnamon, this flourless chocolate cake is complex and rich. It's also an easy do-ahead dessert.
By Lynda Balslev

Vegan Cheesecake

This luscious vegan cheesecake nixes the dairy in favor of a filling made with coconut cream, tofu and cashews or macadamia nuts instead of the traditional eggs and cream. Coconut oil and nuts make for a rich-tasting and crunchy crust, so nobody will miss the butter.
By Breana Killeen

Queen of Sheba Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
This Queen of Sheba cake, a French classic, gets a minor update with less sugar and butter and a whisper of flaky sea salt on top--all of which lets the flavor of a special chocolate shine. Whipping a greater portion of the sugar into the egg whites makes them less easy to overbeat and creates a pleasing crust on top that contrasts with the moist and creamy interior.
By Alice Medrich

Orange Swirled Cheesecake

Reduced-fat cream cheese and yogurt help to make this delicious, diabetic-friendly dessert under 130 calories per slice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Meringue Cake

This light, flourless cake recipe features crispy, chewy rounds of almond meringue layered with strawberries and whipped cream. For the best results, avoid making the meringue layers on an overly humid or rainy day. The moisture prevents proper crisping.
By Darra Goldstein

Almond Cake with Pineapple-Rum Filling

This cake is a spin on bizcocho mojadito, which is often served at celebrations in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. We made this gluten-free almond cake using a cup-for-cup blend with xanthan gum, such as King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour. If gluten-free isn't your priority, you can substitute 1 cup all-purpose flour and 3/4 cup white whole-wheat flour for the GF flour.
By Kristen Hartke

Inspiration and Ideas

Hazelnut Torte

Hazelnut Torte

Four ingredients. That's all you need for this healthy, gluten-free, flourless cake. To make this cake an even tan color, opt for blanched, skinned hazelnuts. Serve as a healthy dessert with soft whipped cream, drizzled with caramel or slice a piece to serve with coffee or tea.
Gluten-Free Crumb Cake

Gluten-Free Crumb Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
Coconut-Butter Mochi Cake with Lime Curd

Coconut-Butter Mochi Cake with Lime Curd

Glazed Sour Orange & Coconut Cakes

Glazed Sour Orange & Coconut Cakes

Rating: Unrated
4

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake with Gingersnap-Walnut Crust

Rating: Unrated
2

We pulled out a few of our favorite EatingWell tricks to achieve plenty of creaminess in our pumpkin cheesecake without all the saturated fat of a typical recipe: nutrient-packed canned pumpkin and pureed nonfat cottage cheese replace some of the cream cheese. A touch of pumpkin pie spice warms up the flavor. For the crust, shop the natural-foods section for gluten-free gingersnaps without any hydrogenated oil. Simple toasted walnuts are an elegant garnish. Or try making candied walnuts. Just be careful not to eat all of them before they make it to the cake!

All Gluten-Free Cake Recipes

Gluten-Free Carrot Cake

Almond flour provides the base for this tender gluten-free cake that is filled with carrots, spices and just a hint of coconut. Look for almond flour in the gluten-free baking section of most major supermarkets or natural-foods stores.
By Hilary Meyer

Mango Sorbet Torte

Almond-coconut meringue layers are topped with mango sorbet in this pretty frozen torte.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Fro-Yo Cup cakes

Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a creamy cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch.
By Anonymous

Chocolate-Raspberry Icebox Torte

Layers of hazelnut-and-chocolate meringue meld with refreshing raspberry sorbet. This cake should be made the day before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
