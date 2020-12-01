Healthy Gluten-Free Chili Recipes

Find healthy, delicious gluten-free chili recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili

Make a double batch of this quick vegetarian chili, full of black beans and sweet potatoes, and eat it for lunch the next day or freeze the extras for another night. We love the smoky heat from the ground chipotle, but omit it if you prefer a mild chili. Serve with tortilla chips or cornbread and coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cornbread-Topped Chili Casserole

In this healthy casserole recipe--sometimes called tamale pie--the cornbread gets crusty at the edges, thanks to a cast-iron skillet. For the best texture, use yellow cornmeal with a medium grind. Serve with lime wedges for a little extra tang.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Chili with Sweet Potatoes

Tons of spice, corn and bell pepper give this healthy one-pot chicken chili recipe Southwestern flair. Serve with your favorite hot sauce, tortilla chips and a cold beer.
By David Bonom

Hearty Beef Chili

For a fall open house, make this beef chili in the slow cooker. As guests arrive, set out chips and cheese and let them help themselves to a bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy White Chili with Cream Cheese

This rich and creamy chili comes together in a flash thanks to quick-cooking chicken thighs and canned white beans. Mashing some of the beans acts as a fast thickener when your soups don't have a long time to simmer. Cream cheese adds the final bit of richness and a hint of sweet tang.
By Robin Bashinsky

Vegan White Bean Chili

Fresh Anaheim (or poblano) chiles add mild heat to this classic white bean chili and contribute lots of smoky flavor. Quinoa adds body to the chili, while diced zucchini provides pretty flecks of green and increases the veggie content.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Vegetarian Chili

Canned beans and tomatoes make this quick vegetarian chili recipe ready to go in just 30 minutes. Serve over rice or couscous, or with tortilla chips for added crunch, and add extra toppings as you see fit--sliced scallions, chopped fresh cilantro, diced avocado and sliced jalapeños are all tasty choices.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Vegetarian Butternut Squash Chili with Black Beans

Black beans and tender, sweet butternut squash make this healthy vegetarian chili truly satisfying. Load up bowls and top with Greek yogurt, cilantro and minced red onion for game night or a Meatless Monday meal. Or skip the yogurt and keep this healthy dinner vegan.
By Katie Webster

Chicken Chili Verde

Prepared salsa verde adds tang to this fast weeknight chili recipe and pairs beautifully with the rich caramelized chicken and creamy beans. Don't shy away from the poblano peppers. They offer a mild heat but deliver a depth of flavor you can't find in regular green bell peppers.
By Robin Bashinsky

Instant Pot White Chicken Chili Freezer Pack

Prep all of the ingredients for this hearty soup and freeze until you're ready to cook it for a fast meal. All you have to do is pop the frozen ingredients into your multicooker and turn it on. Using a pressure cooker to make this warming pot of chili results in extra-tender chicken that's easy to shred. The addition of chopped zucchini and corn gives each bowl a nutritional boost.
By Joy Howard

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili with Butternut Squash

The sweetness of the butternut squash tames the kick from cayenne in this healthy turkey chili, making this easy crock pot chili just right for kids and adults alike, whether for weeknight dinners or tailgating parties. For those who prefer a spicier chili, just pass hot sauce at the table. This chili also freezes well, so save leftovers for hearty and healthy dinners and lunches for weeks to come.
By Katie Webster

Creamy Queso Chili

This mashup of the classic cheesy dip chile con queso with the beans and vegetables of a chili is the best of both worlds.
By Devon O'Brien

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili

Grab your crock pot for this delicious and easy slow-cooker vegetarian chili with beans, fire-roasted tomatoes, bell peppers and sweet potatoes. The recipe requires just 20 minutes of active time: after a bit of chopping, you just dump the ingredients in the slow cooker and let it do the work. Adding a squeeze of lime juice and a sprinkle of cilantro just before serving brightens up the flavors. Top it with some shredded cheese, if you'd like, or serve it as-is to keep it vegan. Either way, this healthy chili is sure to become a go-to when you want a satisfying and healthy dinner.
Turkey & Brown Rice Chili

This hearty turkey chili recipe takes just 35 minutes to prep. While it's cooking, you'll have time to throw together a green salad and warm up some crusty bread to complete the meal.
White Chicken Chili

Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili for Two

Instant Pot Vegetarian White Chili

Kickin' Hot Chili

Slow-Cooker Black Bean-Mushroom Chili

Black beans, earthy mushrooms and tangy tomatillos combine with a variety of spices and smoky chipotles to create a fantastic full-flavored chili. It can simmer in the slow cooker all day, which makes it perfect for a healthy supper when the end of your day is rushed.

Fix-and-Forget White Chili

Thicken this slow-cooker chicken chili by slightly mashing the beans.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili

This Instant Pot vegetarian chili recipe is full of healthy veggies and two kinds of beans. Chipotle chiles give it a hint of smoke and a nice kick. Top this quick and easy chili with cheese and sour cream, or enjoy it as a vegan chili by garnishing with veggies such as avocado, sliced jalapeños, onions, radishes and scallions or cilantro.
By Robin Bashinsky

White Chili

This fragrant white chili is an unusual, delicious alternative to traditional tomato-based chilis. Serve with lime wedges and a dollop of sour cream or a sprinkling of cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Chop Skillet Chili

This dump-and-simmer recipe is terrific for camping--or for dinner on a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Multi-Bean Chili

Even confirmed carnivores will love this meatless chili because it's rib-sticking thick. If you like, add a dollop of low-fat sour cream or nonfat plain yogurt to each serving. Or try it with minced scallions and a little shredded Cheddar. In any case, have bottled hot red pepper sauce on hand to pass alongside.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb & Chickpea Chili

This spicy chili has a North African spin with lamb, cinnamon and harissa. If you can't find harissa, use mild chili powder in its place. You can turn up the heat with a little cayenne or hot sauce if you like it spicy. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and tabbouleh.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chili Pecans

A medley of warm spices tempered with a touch of brown sugar is a great match for rich, nutritious pecans. They make a perfect nibble with a drink before dinner or afterward with a cup of espresso.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bean Medley Chili

Three beans are better than one in this slow cooker chili recipe. Each type adds a distinctive flavor and texture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef and Red Bean Chili

A slow cooker brings out all the flavors in this easy bean and beef chili recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flank Steak with Chili Sauce

A hint of honey sweetens the spicy tomato sauce in this low-calorie beef recipe. Some of the thickened sauce is brushed onto the flank steak during grilling, and the rest is served warm with the finished meat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Santa Fe Chile Colorado

This easy beef stew recipe with corn and potatoes is all about the chile flavor. New Mexico red chile powder--sweeter and richer than the typical stuff you find in the grocery store--is worth seeking out to make it. You can buy it from several online suppliers, such as Bueno (weshipchile.com).
By Robb Walsh

Quick Vegetarian Chili

By consciously choosing no-salt-added and salt-free ingredients, we've kept the sodium low in this hearty, meatless chili recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Chili with Hominy

Traditional Mexican techniques combine with spicy Southwestern chic for a creamy white (chicken) chili. The chili is thickened with corn tortillas, which also contribute to its rich corn flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

White and Green Chili

Great Northern beans and green salsa add white and green color to this hearty, delicious chili. Simply combine all ingredients into a slow cooker and let it do all of the work!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Turkey Chipotle Chili

The flavorful chili has plenty of vegetables and lean turkey breast, and uses canned black beans so it's ready in less than an hour. Serve topped with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream for a rich taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Texas-Style Chili

Texans like chili made with cubed meat and no beans or canned tomatoes. So that's how we made this recipe. Give it a try for dinner some night.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Chili Bowl

This quick-and-easy chili recipe is not only delicious, but it also packs in 25 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber per serving.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Chili

Let your slow cooker do the work for this zesty chicken chili with white kidney beans, sweet and hot peppers, and lots of herbs and spices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Pork Chili

Ready for a little spice to your chili? This recipe uses chipotle peppers for that kick you are hoping for!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork & Plantain Chili

Plantains and orange juice balance this thick, Latin American pork-and-bean stew with some sweetness and also a little acidity. Top with nonfat sour cream or yogurt, if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bowl O' Red Chili

Texans have strong opinions about their chili recipes. The meat must be cubed--never ground--and beans and canned tomatoes may be served alongside--but are never stirred into the mixture!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

BBQ Bean Chili

Bursting with barbecue flavor, this hearty chili recipe is loaded with red kidney beans, navy beans, vegetables, and smoked turkey sausage. Serve it up as a delicious midday meal with some crusty bread and a side salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Turkey Chili Master Recipe

This Italian-inspired turkey chili recipe is great for meal-prep weekends--refrigerate portions of it for up to three days or freeze them for up to three months. The zesty chili is great for lunches and dinners, but is also perfect for adding into other recipes, like our Easy Lasagna (see associated recipe).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb & Chickpea Chili for Two

This spicy chili for two has a North African spin with lamb, cinnamon and harissa. If you can't find harissa, use mild chili powder in its place. You can turn up the heat with a little cayenne or hot sauce if you like it spicy. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and tabbouleh.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
