Diabetic Pie Recipes

Peppermint Chocolate Tart
This rich chocolate tart dessert recipe is low in sugar, making it a perfect healthy finish to a heavy holiday meal.
Chocolate-Peppermint Mini Pies
This mini pie recipe is an easier option for a holiday dessert that will dazzle a crowd. You can prepare these mini pies through Step 6 up to a day ahead. Remove from the freezer (Step 7) just before serving to keep the whipped topping from melting.
Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie
If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
All-American Apple Pies
Little apple pies are baked in hollowed out shells of apples, topped with a pie crust lattice, and baked until golden brown and filling is bubbly.
Cranberry-Hazelnut Tarts
These mini dessert tarts are sweetened with a gooey filling of fresh cranberries and brown sugar and topped with crunchy, toasted hazelnuts.
Mixed Berry Cobbler
This mixed berry cobbler dessert is delicious and full of fruit to satisfy your sweet cravings.
Basic Crustless Pumpkin Pie
This low-fat crustless pumpkin pie is a perfect dessert for the dieters at your holiday meal or people who are watching their carbs.
Almond & Pear Rose Tarts
These pretty little two-bite almond and pear tarts are perfect for party buffets, especially in the fall when pears are in season. Thinly slicing the pears lets you roll up the tarts more neatly, giving you a bakery-worthy presentation. If you have a mandoline, this is a good time to pull it out. Cold puff pastry is important to ensure you get irresistibly flaky results. Want to make this easy, healthy dessert gluten-free? Just swap in gluten-free puff pastry, found in the freezer section of most grocery stores. And don't forget to use an all-purpose gluten-free flour blend to roll it out!
Our Best Traditional Pumpkin Pie
Get the classic creamy pumpkin taste but less saturated fat and sugar with this lightened-up recipe.
Miniature Apple Galettes
There's no need to peel the apples for this easy apple galette recipe--the skins lend a touch of color and texture.
Pineapple-Coconut Tart
Using peel and juice from a fresh lemon gives this pineapple tart a tang that's as refreshing as a tropical breeze.
Spoonable Pumpkin Pie
Eat this pumpkin pie with a bowl and spoon. Cream cheese makes the filling extra creamy, and chopped pecans add some crunch.