Diabetic Pie Recipes

Peppermint Chocolate Tart

This rich chocolate tart dessert recipe is low in sugar, making it a perfect healthy finish to a heavy holiday meal.
By Summer Miller

Chocolate-Peppermint Mini Pies

This mini pie recipe is an easier option for a holiday dessert that will dazzle a crowd. You can prepare these mini pies through Step 6 up to a day ahead. Remove from the freezer (Step 7) just before serving to keep the whipped topping from melting.
By Lauren Grant

Light and Luscious Pumpkin Pie

If pumpkin pie is a must for the holidays, this version fulfills that holiday tradition without derailing your meal plan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

All-American Apple Pies

Little apple pies are baked in hollowed out shells of apples, topped with a pie crust lattice, and baked until golden brown and filling is bubbly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cranberry-Hazelnut Tarts

These mini dessert tarts are sweetened with a gooey filling of fresh cranberries and brown sugar and topped with crunchy, toasted hazelnuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mixed Berry Cobbler

This mixed berry cobbler dessert is delicious and full of fruit to satisfy your sweet cravings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basic Crustless Pumpkin Pie

This low-fat crustless pumpkin pie is a perfect dessert for the dieters at your holiday meal or people who are watching their carbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Almond & Pear Rose Tarts

These pretty little two-bite almond and pear tarts are perfect for party buffets, especially in the fall when pears are in season. Thinly slicing the pears lets you roll up the tarts more neatly, giving you a bakery-worthy presentation. If you have a mandoline, this is a good time to pull it out. Cold puff pastry is important to ensure you get irresistibly flaky results. Want to make this easy, healthy dessert gluten-free? Just swap in gluten-free puff pastry, found in the freezer section of most grocery stores. And don't forget to use an all-purpose gluten-free flour blend to roll it out!
By Adam Dolge

Our Best Traditional Pumpkin Pie

Get the classic creamy pumpkin taste but less saturated fat and sugar with this lightened-up recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Miniature Apple Galettes

There's no need to peel the apples for this easy apple galette recipe--the skins lend a touch of color and texture.
By Lauren Grant

Pineapple-Coconut Tart

Using peel and juice from a fresh lemon gives this pineapple tart a tang that's as refreshing as a tropical breeze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spoonable Pumpkin Pie

Eat this pumpkin pie with a bowl and spoon. Cream cheese makes the filling extra creamy, and chopped pecans add some crunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Pear & Spoon Bread Tart with Cranberry, Orange & Jalapeño Glaze

This savory custard-like cornbread is topped with sweet roasted pears and a tart citrus-jalapeño glaze.
Crustless Pistachio-Topped Sweet Potato Pie

This no-crust sweet potato pie is a great addition to your holiday dessert table. Sweetened with honey and flavored with warm spices, it's topped with crunchy cereal and pistachios. Any leftover topping can be stored for up to a week and is delicious added on top of your breakfast yogurt.
Lattice-Topped Apple Pie

Country Apple Tart

Cherry Ice Cream Pie with Chocolate Cookie Crust

Pumpkin-Maple Pie

Strawberry Cheesecake Tartlets

Bring these strawberry cheesecake tartlets to your next potluck and please the crowd.

Fresh Fruit Tart

The choice of fruit topping in this tart is yours. A mix of colors is fun; try red raspberries or strawberries, yellow peaches and a burst of green kiwi.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Frozen Raspberry Tart

A fluffy raspberry filling in a chocolate cookie crust makes a fresh, light, and colorful dessert tart.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Incredible Apple Tart

Jonathan, Rome Beauty, Winesap, and York Imperial are all great choices for the apples in this party-special tart.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bird's Nest Pastries (Kadaif)

Kadaif is a classic Middle Eastern pastry, traditionally tossed with lots of butter, filled with cheese or nuts and drenched with a heavy sugar syrup--too much of too many good things, actually. Our version uses Shredded Wheat cereal to replicate authentic kadaif dough, which resembles thin shreds of phyllo. We replaced most of the butter with cinnamon- and lemon-infused milk, added a mixture of pistachios and walnuts and drizzled the warm pastries with a honeyed syrup. The result: A harmonious accord between crunchy textures and rich flavors, ancient ingredients and modern sensibilities.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double Berry Pie Squares

This Double Berry Pie Squares recipe is the perfect summer dessert. Loaded with strawberries and raspberries, this dessert fulfills a sweet craving and packs 4 grams of fiber into each pie square.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry Bavarian Pie

Ladyfingers lining this creamy chilled fruit pie recipe create an elegant crowning appearance.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Triple-A Apple Pie

Apples, Anjou pears, and apricots are the As that make this apple pie a knockout.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vanilla Meringue Tarts

Crispy meringue shells, rich vanilla filling, and in-season fresh fruits combine to make a special dessert that your guests will love.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mango-Blueberry Tart

A fat-conscious baked oil pastry replaces traditional pie crust, and a tofu-yogurt blend takes the place of whipping cream in this luscious cream tart. It's topped with blueberries, mango, and kiwi slices, but by substituting other fresh fruit you have on hand, you can really change the look and taste of this delicious dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Maple-Apple Pecan Crunch Pumpkin Pie

Cooked apple slices top a crustless pumpkin pie in this dessert recipe. Chopped nuts and a drizzle of maple syrup top it off.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ginger-Chocolate Crunch Pumpkin Pie

An easy gingersnap topping jazzes up this crustless pumpkin pie.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Nectarine Tart

The filling in this low-fat dessert tastes deceivingly rich. Fat-free cream cheese is the secret that's yours to share-or not.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach Melba Pie Pops

Make mini pies-on-a-stick for a fun taste-of-summer treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Brownie Raspberry Tart

A chocolate brownie crust is spread with light chocolate filling and topped with raspberries for a pretty, flavorful dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon Tartlets

Cream-puff pastry baked in muffin cups forms the base for these pretty lemon-filled tartlets. If you'd like, garnish with fresh violet petals or candied violets.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Country-Style Peach-Plum Tart

A rustic tart filled with fresh plums and peaches will become your new favorite summer dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple Custard Tart

Pureed low-fat cottage cheese and reduced-fat cream cheese turns into a rich-tasting--but low-fat--custard in this fall favorite.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Amazing Apple Tart

Juicy baked apples, a tender biscuitlike crust, and a sweet and spicy sauce add up to this diabetic-friendly dessert. That is truly amazing!
By Diabetic Living Magazine
