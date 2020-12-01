Diabetic Chocolate Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic chocolate dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Dark Chocolate Hummus

This dessert hummus is an unexpectedly delightful treat that still packs the protein and fiber punch of traditional hummus. Try dipping banana and apple slices, pretzels, strawberries or graham crackers in this sweet, chocolaty spread.
By Hilary Meyer

Peppermint Chocolate Tart

This rich chocolate tart dessert recipe is low in sugar, making it a perfect healthy finish to a heavy holiday meal.
By Summer Miller

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Salted Caramel Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir in melted caramel then top this chocolate bark with more melted caramel and flaky sea salt--it makes a perfect gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Nut Bark

Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Boot Tracks

Patti Anderson, a professional quilter, had never entered a cooking contest before she took our challenge. This quick, no-fuss, chewy chocolate cookie is made on your waffle iron. No need to haul out the big mixer, you can mix the batter with a small hand mixer or even by hand. Kids love these!
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Snowcap Cookies

This fudgy chocolate crinkle cookie recipe is a hit with chocolate lovers. Bake the cookies right after rolling them in confectioners' sugar: if they sit, the sugar absorbs into the dough and the rich chocolaty cookies lose their snowcapped look.
By Virginia Willis

Chocolate Cookie Icing

This easy chocolate cookie icing recipe is healthier than traditional chocolate icing recipes as it has substantially less sugar. Unlike chocolate icing used for decorating cakes, this thinner icing is perfect for drizzling on cookies or to fill thumbprints.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Pecans

These chocolate-dipped pecans get an elegant finish from a sprinkling of turbinado sugar. You can use this technique with other nuts to make chocolate-covered nuts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies

Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Peanut Butter & Pretzel Truffles

These peanut butter-pretzel truffles satisfy your craving for something sweet and salty.
Chocolate-Dipped Apricots

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these chocolate-dipped dried apricots for a healthy dessert. Try this chocolate-dipped fruit recipe with slices of your favorite dried fruit.
Dark Fudgy Brownies

Chocolate-Dipped Pineapple Rings

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries

Chocolate Bark with Pistachios & Dried Cherries

With the news that dark chocolate contains some healthful properties, there is a better excuse than ever to indulge during the holiday season. Specks of green pistachios and red dried cherries in this chocolate confection make for a festive holiday gift.

S'mores Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir graham cracker pieces and mini marshmallows into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Dark Chocolate Meringue Drops

These meringue cookies have a puffy, fragile exterior and a moist, soft interior. They deliver an enticingly bold, knock-your-socks-off bittersweet chocolate experience. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cocoa Fudge

Homemade fudge isn't hard to make--and this version uses low-fat milk for a healthier indulgence.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cashew & 3-Seed Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir cashews, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and aniseed into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate & Banana

Satisfy that chocolate craving with a drizzle of melted chocolate chips over banana slices for an easy treat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Covered Brownie Bites

Dip bite-size pieces of brownie into melted chocolate for an easy treat to satisfy your chocolate craving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha Ice Pops

Get an afternoon pick-me-up with these mocha-flavored frozen treats. A little of the cocoa settles at the bottom as they freeze, making a special chocolaty surprise on the top once the pop is unmolded.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon-Chocolate Meringues

Perfect meringues depend on totally yolk-free whites. The seemingly fussy step of separating each egg into a small bowl before combining them guarantees yolk-free whites for bakeshop-quality meringues every time. These crispy little morsels travel well and make great gifts too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry Yogurt with Dark Chocolate

Make your own flavored yogurt with fresh fruit and a touch of honey to cut down on added sugars. This healthy snack recipe is flavored with raspberries, but you can use any berries you have on hand.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Swirled Cheesecake Brownies

Made with whole-wheat flour, these decadent-tasting brownies have a beautiful marbled cheesecake topping. Cutting them into bite-size pieces helps to keep the calorie count in check.
By Marialisa Calta

Apricot Rum Balls

Quick and easy to make, these apricot-based bonbons are perfect for gifts or last-minute bake-sale contributions.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Pretzels

Satisfy your sweet tooth (and your salty tooth!) simultaneously with this chocolate-dipped pretzel recipe. Cocoa nibs give these chocolate-dipped pretzels an extra layer of chocolaty flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Pretzel & Cherry Popcorn Balls

These popcorn balls are made with agave nectar and peanut butter and are spiked with chocolate covered pretzels and dried cherries for a special treat. Try making them for your Halloween party this year.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hot Fudge Pudding Cake

Serve this dense, fudgy pudding cake with vanilla frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Nutella S'mores

Upgrade classic s'mores when you use chocolate-hazelnut spread instead of a chocolate bar in this quick recipe. We also added fresh strawberries and swapped graham crackers for thin lemon cookies in a fun, healthy twist.
By Breana Killeen

Frothy Hot Chocolate

Whipping this otherwise old-fashioned hot chocolate creates the illusion of creaminess. To vary this recipe, substitute 1 tablespoon brandy for the liqueur and omit the cinnamon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries

Perfect for Valentine's Day or a birthday, these chocolate-dipped strawberries are a cinch to make and are a healthy dessert. A bit of fresh lime zest adds an unexpected finish to this easy chocolate-dipped strawberry recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

EatingWell Frozen Mochaccino

If you lust after those frothy frozen coffee drinks at your local coffee shop, then this mochaccino recipe is for you. This easy homemade version uses low-fat milk, cocoa powder, coffee and just a little bit of maple syrup, so it has a fraction of the calories of a traditional version. (A small mocha frappuccino at Starbucks is 270 calories!) Coffee ice cubes, made by freezing coffee in an ice cube tray, make this drink frosty and give it a big, strong coffee flavor. Recipe by Joyce Hendley for EatingWell.
By Joyce Hendley

Trail Mix Chocolate Bark

With just a few simple steps, you can transform plain chocolate into a divine treat with this chocolate bark recipe. We stir pretzel pieces, raisins and peanuts into this chocolate bark, which is perfect for a gift.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baby Tiramisù

If you're a fan of the classic Italian dessert tiramisù, try this quick, lower-calorie variation the next time you need a dessert in a hurry. Both types of ladyfingers--spongy and crunchy--work well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Orange Sauce

Chocolate and orange are a sublime pairing. This is a good lower-fat chocolate sauce for ice cream, cake or fruit fondue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha-Almond Biscotti

In this pretty marbled cookie, one half of the dough is almond-flavored like the traditional biscotti di Prato, and the other half is chocolate/coffee flavored.
By Marie Piraino

Chocolate Cake

A simple, low-fat and--best of all--fast chocolate cake that is moist and dense.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Cherry Snack Bars

These cereal bars are chewy, crunchy and delicious with good-for-you seeds, nuts, fruit and little explosions of chocolate. We like the flavor of dried cherries or cranberries, but any coarsely chopped dried fruit will work.
By Alice Medrich
