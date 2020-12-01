Diabetic Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gingerbread Tea Cake

This low-calorie cake gets its festive flavor from molasses, cinnamon, ginger and ground cloves. Serve it for dessert at the holidays.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange-Cranberry Pudding Cakes

These light and creamy desserts are a welcome departure from traditional cake or pie. Put these easy pudding cakes in the oven to bake just before sitting down for a meal, and you'll get a perfectly timed warm dessert.
By Lauren Grant

Vanilla Cake

This lightened-up cake has the flavor of real vanilla beans, but it's still sweet, delicious, and ready to eat as is or topped with your favorite frosting.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Gingerbread-Pumpkin Yule Log

The flavors for this beautiful, light dessert might not be the traditional chocolate, but they're plenty festive!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

White Cake

Perfect for birthdays, this basic white cake recipe makes two 8- or 9-inch layers. To finish it off, frost with our Chocolate Frosting or Basic White Frosting (see associated recipes.)
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple Oatmeal Upside-Down Cake

Adding whole-grain oatmeal to this upside-down cake and topping it with fresh pineapple makes this diabetic-friendly dessert right-side-up.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Double Chocolate Cupcakes

This Double Chocolate Cupcake recipe is perfect for the ultimate chocolate lover. Topped with Chocolate Frosting, these diabetic-friendly cupcakes are delicious and impossible to resist.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Bake Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

This luscious swirled cheesecake dessert is a no bake, mix-and-chill recipe. Plus, each slice is under 200 calories!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Basic Yellow Cake

This is your go-to yellow cake recipe. Top it with your favorite frosting and sprinkles for a birthday cake! To lower the sugar, swap out the sugar for sugar substitute blend.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oatmeal-Applesauce Cake

This hearty whole-grain cake is perfect for dessert or a snack. The applesauce imparts flavor and moisture while replacing some of the fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Diabetes-Friendly Cupcake Recipes

Looking for a cupcake recipe that's diabetes-friendly? We have sweet, tasty treats the family will love. Choose from easy classics or impress your guests with recipes like Chocolate-Cream Cheese Cupcakes.
Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Cheesecake Recipes

Rich and decadent, cheesecake always hits the mark. The classic cheesecake has evolved over time into countless varieties. Whether your favorite features candy bars, liqueur or berries, our diabetic cheesecake recipes will delight every palate while fitting into your meal plan. Indulge!
Our Best Diabetes-Friendly Birthday Cakes

Java Cupcakes

Ginger-Spiced Chocolate Cake

Coffee-Chocolate Marble Cake

Hazelnut Coffee Cake

A toasted hazelnut streusel tops this marbled coffeecake. A hint of chocolate adds to the rich flavor.

Hasselback Pear Cake

This stunning pear cake uses almond flour in place of some all-purpose flour, reducing carbs and adding protein and fiber. But its real appeal is its presentation: display this pretty dessert on a cake stand for guests to admire before you slice and serve it.
By Summer Miller

Apple-Spice Cupcakes

Subtly spiced with cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, each Apple-Spice Cupcake is chock-full of chopped apple.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gingerbread & Pear Upside-Down Cakes

Round pear slices make whimsical toppers for this cheerful mini cake recipe.
By Lauren Grant

Melon Chiffon Cake with Sparkling Fruit

Sparkling white wine is tossed with fresh melon and served with a light irresistible cake in this special dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Strawberry "Cheesecake"

Get cheesecake flavor without having to bake with this healthy dessert recipe. To make it gluten-free, look for gluten-free graham crackers.
By Breana Killeen

Fudge-Berry Cupcakes

Espresso coffee powder and bittersweet chocolate make this dense cake an extra-rich dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut Butter Blossom Mini Cakes

The classic holiday peanut butter blossom cookie recipe gets re-made into diabetic-friendly, creamy peanut-butter cupcakes with only 81 calories each.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Ginger Cupcakes

No ordinary chocolate cake, this family pleaser gets its exquisite flavor from buttermilk and two kinds of ginger.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vanilla Latte Cupcakes

For a perfectly sweet coffee treat without the caffeine buzz, try these latte cupcakes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Overnight Blueberry Coffee Cake

For an easy and delicious breakfast, prepare this coffee cake the night before then bake for 30 minutes in the morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Apple Dump Cake

No special cooking knowledge is needed for this fruity dessert recipe. You literally "dump" the ingredients into a baking dish, pop it in the oven and enjoy.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Upside-Down Orange Carrot Cake

Add some pizzazz to crowd-pleasing carrot cake with sweet, crunchy pecans and orange-citrus.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Red Velvet Pumpkin Bars

These simple bars are lightened up with pumpkin and fat-free yogurt, but taste as decadent as red velvet cake.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberry-Orange Surprise Cupcakes

These buttermilk cupcakes look like the ones you can now buy at fancy cupcake shops, but are easily made at home. The cream cheese frosting is decadently delicious, and so are the cupcakes--take a bite and you'll find a surprise filling of strawberries and orange marmalade inside each one!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peppermint Chocolate Pudding Cake

This double-chocolate pudding cake bakes up easily in an oval slow cooker. It takes just 10 minutes to throw all the ingredients together, and in 3 hours you and your holiday guests will be enjoying a moist and chocolaty dessert with creamy whipped topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Almond Torte with Cherry Syrup

This decadent dessert is a sight to behold! Layers of chocolate almond torte, whipped topping and cherry syrup are sprinkled with sliced almonds and optional white chocolate curls.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Forest Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Antioxidant-rich cherries and chocolate chips are folded into creamy frozen yogurt and layered on top of a crunchy cookie crust in your muffin tin for this twist on the classic Black Forest cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Buttermilk Cupcakes

Light, sweet vanilla cupcakes topped with chocolate cream-cheese frosting will be a hit with your family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apricot-Bulgur Pudding Cake with Custard Sauce

Don't be put off by “bulgur” and “cake” in the same title. (Think rice pudding but with bulgur.) Whether you use coarser-textured bulgur (our preference) or fine, the cooked bulgur (Step 1) should resemble cooked oatmeal.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chocolate Cake

A simple, low-fat and--best of all--fast chocolate cake that is moist and dense.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Cranberry Coffeecake

For a twist on the classic coffeecake, try this diabetic-friendly peach and cranberry version.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sunshine Cupcakes

These light, low-calorie cupcakes are frosted with lemon-flavored whipped topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry Mocha Ice Cream Brownie Cake

Chocolate lovers rejoice! Sugar-free brownie mix and no-sugar-added ice cream make this decadent dessert diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Mini Chocolate Cheesecakes

Here we stir a little melted chocolate into ricotta cheese for a cheesecake-like topping for chocolate wafer cookies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
