Diabetic Vegetable Side Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic vegetable side dish recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

Rating: Unrated
11
Fresh herbs, onion and bacon sauté alongside Brussels sprouts in this easy vegetable side dish recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated--buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
41
In this easy vegetable side dish recipe, sweet potatoes are tossed with maple syrup, butter and lemon juice and are roasted until tender and golden brown. The delicious glaze that forms on these maple-roasted sweet potatoes transform this ultra-simple dish into something sublime.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Stuffed Potatoes with Salsa & Beans

Rating: Unrated
1
Taco night meets baked potato night with this simple recipe for loaded baked potatoes with salsa, beans and avocado. This easy, healthy family dinner comes together with just 10 minutes of active time, so you can make it on even the busiest of weeknights. This recipe is just as delicious with sweet potatoes in place of russets.
By Devon O'Brien

Slow-Cooker Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple slow-cooker mashed potatoes recipe skips tedious peeling and boiling and helps save precious stovetop space by letting the slow cooker do the work. It's a great timesaving set-it-and-forget-it side dish recipe to round out any hearty meal. Buttermilk makes the mashed potatoes creamy while garlic and shallots add flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Honeynut Squash

Rating: Unrated
2
Honeynut squash looks just like mini butternut squash, but on the inside you'll find an even sweeter, deeper orange flesh. This winter squash has only been available at farmers' markets and in select grocery stores for a few years. If you see it, grab a few to try! This simple roasting method enhances the natural flavor of the squash with butter and spices.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
7
One pan is all you need for a heaping pile of nutritious, tender and colorful root vegetables. Whip up this large-batch recipe at the beginning of the week to use in easy, healthy dinners all week long.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Zucchini & Mushroom Saute

Rating: Unrated
3
Serve this simple side dish with grilled turkey burgers. Other fresh herbs, like thyme or oregano, work well too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Colorful Roasted Sheet-Pan Veggies

Rating: Unrated
2
These easy roasted vegetables will give your plate a pop of color. Give the cubes of butternut squash a head start for 10 minutes to soften in the oven before adding in the other veggies. The broccoli, peppers and onion are naturally more tender than the butternut squash and cook more quickly. That way everything ends up finishing at the same time.
By Katie Webster

Quick Cucumber Kimchi

Rating: Unrated
11
While slowly fermented cabbage and pungent garlic are the ingredients most people associate with kimchi, there are dozens and dozens of other versions of Korea's national dish, featuring all manner of vegetables, such as these quickly pickled cucumbers with just a trace of garlic.
By Jamie Purviance

Brown Sugar-Glazed Beets

Rating: Unrated
7
Try a sweet glaze on beets or other root vegetables to help balance their earthy flavor. This easy recipe will work with steamed carrots, turnips or rutabaga too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Roasted Squash with Garlic & Parsley

Rating: Unrated
23
Winter squash becomes tender and sweeter when roasted--a delicious side for a holiday dinner. Look for interesting squash like kabocha or hubbard at your farmers' market and try them in this recipe. Recipe adapted from Alice Waters.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Simple Sautéed Spinach

Rating: Unrated
13
Sautéed spinach (or any greens) with garlic and a squeeze of lemon (or vinegar) is a simple formula that lets spinach shine and will never go out of favor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Roasted Kalettes

Roasted Kalettes

Kalettes, a cross between kale and Brussels sprouts, cook quickly in a hot oven in this easy vegetable side dish recipe.
Steamed Butternut Squash

Steamed Butternut Squash

Rating: Unrated
1
Butternut squash steams quickly, making this a great cooking technique to enjoy this fall vegetable as a weeknight side dish. For extra flavor, toss the steamed butternut squash with salt, pepper and a little bit of olive oil, butter or Parmesan cheese after cooking.
Sweet Potato Hash Browns

Sweet Potato Hash Browns

Sautéed Butternut Squash

Sautéed Butternut Squash

Sautéed Peppers & Onions

Sautéed Peppers & Onions

Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole

Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole

Green Beans Amandine

A rich browned butter and white wine sauce updates this holiday mainstay. Haricots verts are French-style green beans that are slender and delicate. You can usually find bags of them in the produce section. The packaged beans are often trimmed, which saves time. You can sub traditional green beans; steam those about 2 minutes longer in Step 1.

All Diabetic Vegetable Side Dish Recipes

Simple Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts have surged in popularity recently and it's easy to understand why. They're high in nutrients while low in calories and can be prepared quickly in a variety of ways--baked, steamed, and even eaten raw! This simple side dish recipe serves up roasted sprouts seasoned with just a touch of olive oil, salt, and pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Roasted Mixed Vegetables

Tossing these roasted vegetables with lemon zest gives them a bright, fresh flavor. Serve them along with roasted chicken or add them to sandwiches and grain bowls for an easy, healthy dinner or lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Butternut Squash & Root Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy roasted butternut squash and root vegetables recipe is incredibly versatile. Pile the squash and veggies onto grain bowls, add to sandwiches, toss in soup, serve as a side dish--you name it. Roasting vegetables in the oven gives you 20 minutes of hands-off cooking time to assemble the rest of your meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Green Beans with Applewood Bacon

Cooking bacon and green beans on a sheet pan together simplifies holiday meal prep. Red-wine vinegar and lemon juice provide a balanced, bright flavor.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Crispy Potato Latkes

Rating: Unrated
1
It is a holiday tradition to fry latkes in hot oil, but here shredded potato-and-onion pancakes get a coating of matzo crumbs, then are pan-fried in a small amount of oil and finished in a hot oven for a few minutes. The golden-crisp results have only 4 grams of fat and 100 calories per serving--truly a miracle.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli and Cauliflower Sauté

Mix up these nutrient-packed cruciferous vegetables for a flavorful and healthy side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Instant Pot Mashed Potatoes

Make this classic comfort food side dish in an electric pressure cooker, like the Instant Pot, to get the potatoes soft and tender in a jiff! This easy, 5-ingredient recipe is perfect for the holidays because it's all done in one pot and doesn't take up any extra oven or stove space.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow "Roasted" Tomatoes

There's nothing more delicious than tomatoes roasted with tart balsamic vinegar and fragrant herbs. Before serving, remove the tomatoes from the slow cooker and be sure to allow a full ten minutes for the cheesy breadcrumb topping to soak into each savory tomato half.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato & Turnip Mash with Sage Butter

Rating: Unrated
6
This sweet potato and turnip mash is fragrant with fresh sage.
By Raghavan Iyer

Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing

Rating: Unrated
5
Pure maple syrup, as opposed to artificially flavored and colored “pancake” syrup, is an extraordinary cooking ingredient. Here it adds body as well as rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Balsamic-Roasted Mushrooms with Parmesan

These super-flavorful mushrooms get a hint of sweetness thanks to a splash of balsamic vinegar. Parmesan cheese added at the end lends a savory note. Enjoy them as an accompaniment to steak or on their own as a side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Smoky Aioli

The delicious dipping sauce makes this easy Brussels sprouts recipe an irresistible appetizer or side dish. If you want to double the recipe, use two large rimmed baking sheets and swap their spots in the oven halfway through cooking.
By Carolyn Casner

Caramelized Onions and Potatoes

Sweetened with brown sugar and slow cooked, these Caramelized Onions and Potatoes make a perfect flavorful side dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Rating: Unrated
3
Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Loaded Sweet Potato Nacho Fries

Rating: Unrated
2
Bump up the vitamin A and fiber when you swap tortilla chips for sweet potatoes in this healthy recipe. Serve as an appetizer at your next party or turn it into dinner by adding chicken, tofu, shrimp or more beans for protein.
By Hilary Meyer

Herb-Roasted Root Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
1
Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, and celery root make up a colorful roasted vegetable medley. If you can't find celery root (also called celeriac) you can swap in another root vegetable such as carrots, parsnips, or turnips.
By Lauren Grant

Cauliflower with Anchovies & Oil-Cured Olives

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy cauliflower side dish recipe features assertive flavors that Italians covet: garlic, anchovies, olives, capers, plus a splash of good wine vinegar.
By Domenica Marchetti

Green Bean Casserole Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Trying to lighten up your green bean casserole? Try this quick and easy salad version, which combines fried shallots, croutons, mushrooms, green beans, and chopped chard leaves for a lighter take on a holiday classic.
By Lauren Grant

Waffle-Maker Latkes

Rating: Unrated
1
Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
By Devon O'Brien

Air-Fryer Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potatoes

This side dish gives you the best of two potato favorites. Tender baked potato halves are topped with a creamy Cheddar cheese and broccoli filling, then they're air-fried to create crispy skins. Air fryers require a lot less oil than deep fryers, which leaves room for an extra sprinkle of cheese.
By Sarah Epperson

Lemon-Dill Green Beans

Rating: Unrated
14
This lemon and dill vinaigrette is a natural complement to green beans. It's also great tossed with steamed asparagus or drizzled over sliced fresh tomatoes. To make this recipe serve 10, multiply all the ingredients by 2 1/2: Use 2 1/2 pounds green beans, 3 tablespoons dill, 2 1/2 tablespoons each shallot, oil and lemon juice, 2 1/2 teaspoons mustard and 3/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Rosemary Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
16
These simple sautéed mushrooms work as a quick, weeknight side dish. To turn them into a main course, toss with cooked pasta and a generous handful of Parmesan cheese or fold into an omelet with Gruyère, fontina or Swiss cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Catalan Spinach Sauté

Rating: Unrated
1
In this quick and easy sautéed spinach recipe, a handful of standard pantry items transform frozen spinach into a satisfying side dish or omelet filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Parmesan Asparagus

Rating: Unrated
2
In this garlic-Parmesan-crusted asparagus recipe, we combine Parmesan cheese, whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs and walnuts for a crispy topping that's baked over asparagus. Roasting the asparagus spears in a hot oven keeps them tender-crisp in this quick side dish!
By Sarah Epperson
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com