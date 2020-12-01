Diabetic Meats Recipes

Diabetic Meats Recipes

Find healthy, delicious diabetic meat recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe--cinnamon, allspice and cloves--may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Fork-Tender Pot Roast

For a meal that's ready when you get home after a long day, try this flavorful and hearty pot roast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ham and Broccoli Breakfast Casserole

Prepare this easy ham and broccoli casserole the evening before, and in the morning just pop it in the oven for a delicious breakfast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spaghetti with Quick Meat Sauce

Instead of opening a jar of sauce, try this easy spaghetti with meat sauce on a weeknight. Serve with steamed broccoli and garlic bread. The recipe makes enough for 8 servings. If you're serving only four for dinner, cook 8 ounces of spaghetti and freeze the leftover sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hungarian Beef Goulash

This streamlined goulash skips the step of browning the beef, and instead coats it in a spice crust to give it a rich mahogany hue. This saucy dish is a natural served over whole-wheat egg noodles. Or, for something different, try prepared potato gnocchi or spaetzle.
By Patsy Jamieson

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

This steak, broccoli rabe and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushroom, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.
By Liz Mervosh

Hearty Beef Chili

For a fall open house, make this beef chili in the slow cooker. As guests arrive, set out chips and cheese and let them help themselves to a bowl.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asian Broccoli and Beef

Skip the high-sodium take-out meal and make this flavorful slow-cooker broccoli and beef dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Beans with Ground Beef

Upgrade baked beans from classic side dish to a meaty main meal by adding lean ground beef. The final result, a superfast hearty casserole, is an easy and fast dinner option. Ground turkey or even sausage would work nicely in this dish. Just watch the sodium.
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Picadillo

Picadillo, a Latin American-style hash, is usually made with ground beef. This one uses bison or lean beef and plenty of spices including chili powder, cumin, oregano and cinnamon.
By Jim Romanoff

Zesty Sloppy Joes

This version of the favorite ground beef sandwich is livened up with jalapeño peppers and chili powder.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Healthy Oven-Fried Pork Chops

These whole-wheat panko breadcrumb-coated pork chops get just as crispy as fried chops, but they're healthier. Oven-frying saves you fat and calories while producing chops that are crispy on the outside, yet juicy inside. Serve with steamed broccoli and baked sweet potato for a satisfying weeknight dinner.
By Hilary Meyer

Cranberry Pork Loin Chops

In addition to pork, you can use the tangy orange-and-cranberry sauce side dish recipe over grilled chicken or fish too.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Tenderloin with Apple-Onion Chutney

If you'd like the chutney in this pork tenderloin recipe to be both sweet and tart, opt for sweet apples like red or golden delicious and sweet onion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hamburger Buddy

Very finely chopping onion, mushrooms and carrots in the food processor is not only fast--it makes the vegetables hard to detect for picky eaters. They also form the base for the sauce of this ground beef skillet supper. Make it a meal: Serve with a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stuffed Pork Loin with Wild Rice

A clever knife technique is the key to this stuffed tenderloin, which gets rolled up with a sweet-savory combo of wild rice, apples and cranberries.
By Jamie Gates

Pork Tenderloin with Brown Gravy and Mushrooms

It's true! You can fit meat and gravy into your diabetic meal plan. Each serving of this pork recipe has only 4 grams of carb and 2 grams of fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mustard-Maple Pork Roast

Maple syrup, orange peel, and mustard add captivating flavor to the glaze for this succulent pork roast. Potatoes and carrots roast in the pan alongside the pork and round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg

Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Diner Meat Loaf

Here's a traditional recipe for a family favorite. Buy the leanest ground beef you can find for this home-style meat loaf.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables

In this easy one-pan dinner, boneless pork loin roast is cooked over a bed of carrots and parsnips for an all-in-one dish that makes an impressive centerpiece for a holiday meal or Sunday dinner. Choose free-range heritage pork if you can--its flavor really shines with no more seasoning than a bit of thyme and a little sea salt. If you'd like, dress up the meal with a traditional Irish apple condiment--Ploughmans chutney or Bramley applesauce, which you can find in specialty stores and online.
By Robb Walsh

Mushroom-Sauced Pork Chops

Mushroom soup and fresh mushrooms give earthy flavor to pork chops in this slow-cooker recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork & Green Chile Stew

Let your slow cooker work--while you're at work!--and come home to a delicious bowl of hearty stew for dinner. Full of potatoes, hominy, green chiles, and chunks of pork sirloin, this filling stew recipe takes just 25 minutes to prepare in the morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce

Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights. The sweet, shocking green jelly is transformed into a richly flavored and pleasingly dark sauce. Make It a Meal: Serve with whole-wheat couscous and peas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Kickin' Hot Chili

If you like your chili seriously hot, this recipe is for you. For an even bigger kick, use the whole teaspoon of cayenne pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pork Paprikash with Cauliflower "Rice"

Cut carbs and calories by using cauliflower "rice" instead of regular rice in this 30-minute pork paprikash recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Five-Spiced Pork and Soba Noodle Bowls

This Asian-inspired, one-bowl meal is chock full of vegetables, tender pork strips and soba noodles. Just before serving, the broth base is enhanced by the addition of a little orange juice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Shredded Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions

A small amount of bacon goes a long way to flavor these very thinly sliced Brussels sprouts--the results may even win over sprout skeptics.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bacon and Egg Breakfast Wraps

This Mexican-inspired bacon and egg breakfast is rolled in a tortilla and eaten with your hands.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Prosciutto & Asparagus Strata

This breakfast strata recipe, loaded with onions, leeks and asparagus, is a great way to serve eggs to a crowd for brunch. This healthy breakfast casserole is lightened up by using less bread, low-fat milk and more vegetables. The egg mixture and vegetables can be made ahead, but plan to put the strata in the oven to bake about 1 hour before you want to serve it.
By Julee Rosso

Cauliflower, Pancetta & Olive Spaghetti

Don't ditch your pasta-cooking water! The flavorful liquid retains a touch of the pasta's starch, which helps your sauce cling to the pasta in this healthy pasta recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scandinavian Pickled Herring Bites

This Scandinavian-style appetizer is a good way to try pickled herring if you've never had it. The potent flavor of the herring is balanced by a dollop of sour cream and the potato slice it's served on.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-&-Fennel Roasted Pork Tenderloin

Roasted apples, fennel and red onion are the perfect foil to roasted pork tenderloin. Make it a meal: Stir sauteed broccoli rabe into quick-cooking barley to serve alongside.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chili-Glazed Pork Roast

A simple brown sugar and spice rub gives this pork dinner an intense flavor. The sugar caramelizes during roasting to create a delicious glaze.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Arugula Salad with Roasted Pork Tenderloin, Pears & Blue Cheese

Toasted walnuts and roasted pork tenderloin make this elegant salad worthy of company, yet it's easy enough to prepare on a weeknight!
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD
