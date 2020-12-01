Dairy-Free & Lactose-Free Frozen Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious dairy-free and lactose-free frozen dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Pineapple Nice Cream

Rating: Unrated
3
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
5
Whir up frozen bananas into an “ice cream” without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Mint Chocolate Chip Nice Cream

Rating: Unrated
2
This green-as-a-shamrock "nice cream"--made with almond milk, coconut cream and bananas--is loosely inspired by the Shamrock McFlurry. Whip up this dairy-free dessert for St. Patrick's Day or anytime you're craving a minty treat. (To keep this recipe vegan, be sure to choose vegan chocolate chips.)
By Jasmine Smith

Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream

This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Nice Cream

This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
By Karen Rankin

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Creamy Chocolate Gelato

Rating: Unrated
9
This ultra-chocolaty, dairy-free Sicilian-style gelato--made without eggs or cream--is relatively lean but still creamy-smooth and flavorful. The coconut milk used for the base gives it a silky, rich mouthfeel and a subtle coconut flavor.
By Alice Medrich

Frosted Grapes

Rating: Unrated
1
The perfect summertime dessert, these frozen grapes are healthy mini-popsicles. Try freezing other fresh fruit, like raspberries, peach wedges or cubes of watermelon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream

Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
By Carolyn Casner

Piña Colada Nice Cream

Rating: Unrated
1
Get all the tropical flavors you love in a piña colada in this creamy dairy-free dessert. This ice cream alternative gets its sweetness from pineapple and coconut and is just as delicious with or without the optional rum. Either way, it's sure to put you in a beachy state of mind--not bad for a treat that takes just 10 minutes to whip up in your food processor.
By Carolyn Casner

Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops

Rating: Unrated
1
The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Pink Lemonade Nice Cream

Rating: Unrated
1
Sweet, tangy and so refreshing, this is a treat you could enjoy on repeat all summer long. The bananas make it ultra creamy, so it tastes like a cross between sorbet and ice cream. It's perfect for dessert or a midafternoon snack on a hot day.
By Carolyn Casner

Inspiration and Ideas

Chocolate-Covered Banana Ice Cream Bars

Chocolate-Covered Banana Ice Cream Bars

Chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream pops get a vegan upgrade with this healthy copycat recipe. Vegan chocolate forms a shell around creamy peanut butter and banana nice cream garnished with your favorite toppings, like chopped peanuts or shredded coconut.
Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

Vegan Chocolate-Dipped Frozen Banana Bites

These bite-size frosty morsels of frozen banana, peanut butter and vegan chocolate make a perfect low-calorie snack or easy dessert. These banana bites store well in the freezer, so make some ahead and keep them on hand for those moments you crave a taste of something sweet.
Avocado Ice Cream

Avocado Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
13
Ginger Sorbet

Ginger Sorbet

Lime-Mango Sorbet

Lime-Mango Sorbet

Papaya-Lime Sorbet

Papaya-Lime Sorbet

Rating: Unrated
3

Berry-Lemon Ice Pops

Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.

All Dairy-Free & Lactose-Free Frozen Dessert Recipes

Strawberry Sorbet

Rating: Unrated
3
Pure vanilla extract makes this strawberry sorbet recipe special. You can use freshly picked or frozen strawberries for this perfect cooling dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Rosé Granita

Sweet strawberries and crisp rosé are a delicious match in this granita recipe. No special equipment necessary, just freeze and scrape with a fork. And don't be tempted to increase the amount of wine--too much alcohol will prevent it from freezing.
By Yossy Arefi

Tropical Fruit Ice

This super-simple recipe makes an exotic ice with intense flavor. To turn it into a showstopper dessert, garnish with sliced fresh tropical fruit and toasted coconut. Welch's frozen passion fruit concentrate can be found in supermarkets. Substitute the same size can of other frozen juice concentrates for endless variations.
By Susanne A. Davis

Peach & Honey Sorbet

Though it doesn't have any fat, this sorbet tastes rich and intensely peachy. It is simple to make and will keep for weeks in the freezer.
By Martha Rose Shulman

Chunky Peach Popsicles

Rating: Unrated
6
Make sure to reserve a portion of the peaches as you puree the mixture so the pops will be packed with icy cold, chunky bits of fruit. For a grown-up twist, try adding 1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint, lemon verbena or basil.
By Virginia Willis

Pineapple-Coconut Sorbet

Rating: Unrated
1
A touch of coconut milk--infused with fresh ginger for a subtle kick--complements sweet pineapple and creates a luxurious consistency in this sorbet.
By Susanne A. Davis

Banana-Coconut Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Rating: Unrated
1
When blended with frozen ripe bananas, coconut meat (a.k.a. coconut manna or coconut butter) is transformed into the base for this creamy banana-coconut dairy-free ice cream. This dairy-free banana-coconut ice cream recipe uses coconut butter, which is made from finely ground whole coconut meat and has the texture of natural peanut butter. Coconut butter can be found in jars near other nut butters, baking oils and sometimes even in the supplement department of natural-foods stores and well-stocked supermarkets.
By Katie Webster

Raspberry-Prosecco Pops

These pops are like a frozen Bellini, except the peach puree is swapped for raspberry in this frozen dessert recipe. Feel free to use leftover Prosecco here--the bubbles don't make it through the freezing process, but the flavor is delicious.
By Nancy Baggett

Moscow Mule Ice Pops

Popsicles take a boozy turn with these ginger, lime and vodka ice pops inspired by a classic Moscow Mule cocktail. These simple ice pops have only 47 calories per pop and take just 5 minutes to prep--just remember to stick them in the freezer at least 8 hours before you're ready to serve them.
By Carolyn Casner

Watermelon-Strawberry Popsicles

Hydrating with popsicles? Our 5-year-old selves approve. These quick vegan ice pops are blended with fresh summer fruit for a grown-up version of the season's ice cream truck classics.
By Julia Clancy

Margarita Ice Pops

Rating: Unrated
2
Frozen push pops get an adult makeover with this boozy frozen treat recipe. Pour lightened-up homemade margarita mix into pop molds for a dessert version of a Mexican cocktail favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Mixed Berry Compote with Lemon Sorbet

Turn your favorite fresh summer berries into a quick fruit sauce for lemon sorbet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Mint Sorbet

Rating: Unrated
5
Inspired by a favorite family mint julep recipe, this sorbet can be served as dessert or as an intermezzo course.
By Patsy Jamieson

Fruity Applesauce Pops

This refreshing frozen dessert--made with a mixture of fresh berries and applesauce--is a perfect treat on a warm day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach-Lime Sorbet

Rating: Unrated
4
This tart, refreshing sorbet makes an elegant end to a summer meal. Always smell peaches before you buy them to make sure they're sweet and ready to eat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Golden Pineapple Sorbet

The low acid and high sugar content make the golden variety of pineapple perfect for freezing. This extraordinarily refreshing 97-calorie dessert is perfect for serving guests as a dessert or light snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple, Kiwi, and Honeydew Ice Pops

These tropical popsicles will keep you feeling refreshed on a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coffee Granita

This easy dessert recipe is Cuba's answer to sno-cones. Use freshly brewed strong coffee if possible, but morning leftovers work too--just heat 4 cups of coffee with the sugar until the sugar dissolves. If you prefer your coffee with a little cream, try the granita with a splash of evaporated milk on top.
By Darra Goldstein

Frozen Fruit Cup

Skip the heavy ice cream and cookies and satisfy your sweet tooth after a meal with this homemade frozen fruit cup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chile-Lime-Honeydew Pops

Chile pepper gives this frozen pop recipe an irresistible (but optional) blast of heat. Jalapeño intensifies the green of the honeydew, but a pinch of ground Aleppo chile can let you feel the burn in a more sophisticated-tasting way.
By Nancy Baggett

Kiwi-Lime Ice Pops

Rating: Unrated
1
You control the added sugar in these kiwi-lime popsicles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plum Sorbet

This ruby-red plum sorbet recipe is perfect for kids and adults alike looking for a sweet cool treat. Make sure to pick plums that are ripe but not bruised.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple-Chipotle Pops

Discover your inner child with these very grown-up ice pops! Pineapple and coconut milk are blended together with a hint of chipotle powder to give just the slightest bit of heat. You need six 4-ounce pop molds or eight 3-ounce paper cups and eight wooden craft sticks.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Iced Coconut Latte Pops

When you don't have time to make ice coffee, grab a latte popsicle from the freezer and keep your cool.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com