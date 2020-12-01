Dairy-Free & Lactose-Free Cake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious dairy-free and lactose-free cake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

Rating: Unrated
42
Honey and almonds flavor this simple (and gluten-free) cake. It's lovely for afternoon tea or a spring holiday dessert. Be careful not to overbeat the egg whites--they should be white and very foamy, but not at all stiff or able to hold peaks. If you beat them too much, the cake may sink in the middle as it cools.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Carrot Cake with Coconut Cream Frosting

Rating: Unrated
1
Classic carrot cake goes vegan in this easy recipe, and gets covered with coconut whipped cream to replace the traditional cream cheese frosting. A mixture of flax and water makes a sturdy substitute for eggs in this vegan cake. Plus, sweet crushed pineapple helps to make this cake delicious with less added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Gingerbread Tea Cake

Rating: Unrated
2
This low-calorie cake gets its festive flavor from molasses, cinnamon, ginger and ground cloves. Serve it for dessert at the holidays.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Cinnamon Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
This simple nondairy apple cake, which is often called Jewish apple cake, has origins in Eastern Europe. Cinnamon and sweet-tart Granny Smith apples make for a fragrant cake, while orange juice in the batter adds a sweet, fresh touch. Make it for Rosh Hashana or any other fall holiday or occasion. The leftovers (if there are any) pair nicely with a cup of coffee the next morning.
By Sarah Epperson

Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake

This deeply dark chocolate vegan cake is not just for vegans. This fudge-like cake is also gluten-free, perfect for Valentine's Day and can even be made kosher to enjoy for Passover by making your own confectioners' sugar. The fresh berries on the side are a nice addition to the rich chocolate.
By Karen Rankin

Carob Molasses Cake (Sfouf b' Debs)

Rating: Unrated
2
With all due respect to baklava, we've found a new favorite Lebanese dessert. This rich, moist cake is sweetened with carob molasses and has a hit of anise. We may or may not have fought over it in the Test Kitchen.
By Kamal Mouzawak

Citrus Ginger Cake with Spiced Orange Compote

Rating: Unrated
1
The flavor of this spiced orange compote improves with time so make it a day ahead or the morning of your party. Serve chilled in a clear bowl so the colors show through.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Hasselback Pear Cake

This stunning pear cake uses almond flour in place of some all-purpose flour, reducing carbs and adding protein and fiber. But its real appeal is its presentation: display this pretty dessert on a cake stand for guests to admire before you slice and serve it.
By Summer Miller

Vegan Lemon Cake

You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan lemon cake! It's moist, delicious and plenty lemony thanks to a combination of lemon juice and zest. A glaze made with lemon juice, confectioners' sugar and almond milk adds a sweet-tangy finish.
By Marianne Williams

Vegan Cheesecake

This luscious vegan cheesecake nixes the dairy in favor of a filling made with coconut cream, tofu and cashews or macadamia nuts instead of the traditional eggs and cream. Coconut oil and nuts make for a rich-tasting and crunchy crust, so nobody will miss the butter.
By Breana Killeen

Chocolate-Hazelnut Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
Turn this moist, dense and truly chocolaty cake into an elegant dessert by garnishing each serving with a dollop of whipped cream, some fresh raspberries and a light dusting of cocoa. Note that this cake does not contain any leavening: beaten egg whites alone are used to lighten it.
By Patsy Jamieson

Vegan Dark Chocolate Cake

No one will guess that this moist, decadent devil's food cake is vegan. Aquafaba, the liquid from canned chickpeas, is the secret to whipping up the gloriously light buttercream-like frosting on this vegan chocolate cake.
By Kristen Hartke

Inspiration and Ideas

Sunny Citrus Chiffon Cake

Sunny Citrus Chiffon Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
Flavored with orange, lemon and lime, this big, beautiful cake is a fitting ending to a celebration. Just three egg yolks give the cake a golden hue and a texture richer than angel food.
Mini Pineapple Pound Cakes

Mini Pineapple Pound Cakes

Rating: Unrated
4
In this moist and delicious healthy pound cake recipe, we use coconut oil in place of butter because an enzyme in fresh pineapple can react with dairy when heated, resulting in an off flavor. Alternatively, you can use melted butter and canned pineapple. To make a large cake, bake in a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan for 35 to 40 minutes.
Lemon-Poppy Seed Angel Cake

Lemon-Poppy Seed Angel Cake

Chocolate & Pine Nut Torte

Chocolate & Pine Nut Torte

Polka-Dot Angel Cupcakes

Polka-Dot Angel Cupcakes

Flourless Sponge Cake

Flourless Sponge Cake

Rating: Unrated
4

Lemon Angel Food Cake with Strawberries & Coconut Cream

Be sure that your tube pan is free from any grease or flour--the batter for this homemade angel food cake needs to be able to climb the sides of the pan as it bakes to hold its structure.

All Dairy-Free & Lactose-Free Cake Recipes

Fruitcake Slices

Your favorite combination of dried fruit makes these fruitcake slices special.
By Marie Piraino

Grilled Peaches & Angel Food Cake with Red-Wine Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
Grilling luscious seasonal fruit is the perfect way to end an outdoor celebration. Here, peaches soften and caramelize over a moderate fire before melding with a fruity red-wine sauce and toasted slices of (store-bought) angel food cake.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Dried Fruit Cake

A very thin slice of this dark fig and nut cake, redolent of orange zest, cinnamon and nutmeg, is all you need at the end of a meal.
By G. Franco Romagnoli

Citrus Angel Cake with Peach and Plum Salsa

This low-sugar angel food cake recipe gets sensational flavor but no additional carbs from shredded citrus peel. Fresh fruit on top adds nutrients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry-Almond Upside-Down Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
Cherries have a natural affinity with almonds; here they unite in a delicious upside-down cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Angel Food Cake

Rating: Unrated
2
Serve this chocolate angel food cake with low-fat frozen yogurt and fresh fruit.
By Lucia Watson

Nutty Rice Cake with Honey

This gluten-free, healthy snack uses almond butter and apples, but feel free to swap for other nut butter and fruit combinations, such as peanut butter and banana.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mocha Confetti Cake

Rating: Unrated
1
Kahlua and espresso add rich flavor to this glazed mocha chiffon cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Walnut Upside-Down Cake

Rating: Unrated
3
Caramelized apple slices are the perfect complement to the rich walnut cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango Sorbet Torte

Almond-coconut meringue layers are topped with mango sorbet in this pretty frozen torte.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Angel Food Cake with Strawberry Sauce

Warm cake topped with perfectly sweet strawberry sauce, what could be better?
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate-Raspberry Icebox Torte

Layers of hazelnut-and-chocolate meringue meld with refreshing raspberry sorbet. This cake should be made the day before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from http://www.eatingwell.com