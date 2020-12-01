Healthy Wedding Recipes

Rosemary-Ginger French 75
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup
This simple-syrup recipe will take your cocktails to the next level. Honey makes the sweet base for this 4-ingredient syrup that is enhanced with fresh rosemary and ginger.
Cherry Marshmallows
These cherry-flavored marshmallows perk up wintery hot cocoa with a “chocolate cherry” vibe and a festive splash of color. You'll want the horsepower of a stand mixer to make these--hand mixers aren't typically powerful enough to get the job done.
Champagne Float
An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
Vanilla Marshmallows
You won't believe how much better homemade marshmallows are than traditional store-bought ones until you taste one. They're amazing sandwiched between graham crackers for s'mores or as a topper for hot chocolate. You'll seem like a cooking genius with this easy marshmallow recipe, but rely on the horsepower of a stand mixer to make them--hand mixers typically aren't powerful enough to get the job done.
Mimosas with Juice Ice Cubes
Take your mimosas to the next level with this fun hack! Make freeze juice in ice cube trays for a pretty and frosty way to add a splash of juice to your Champagne while keeping it cold.
Chocolate Polvorones (Mexican Wedding Cookies)
These melt-in-your-mouth polvorones (Mexican wedding cookies) get a chocolate makeover by replacing all the nuts in the traditional version with ground chocolate. Addictive just as they are, you can also grate a little cinnamon stick over them before serving.
Elderflower Champagne Cocktail
Elderflower adds sweet and fruity notes that mingle seamlessly with mint in this refreshing Champagne cocktail.
Drunken Rosé Gummies
Turn your favorite summer wine into a sweet treat with this easy recipe for boozy gummy bears. They're just like a cute, miniature jello shot--perfect for parties or to give as a gift.
Chicken Salad Tea Sandwiches
If you want to make your own chicken salad for the recipe, pick up a package of refrigerated or frozen chopped cooked chicken at the supermarket.
Frozen Mango-Ginger Cups
These sweet dessert cups are the perfect summertime treat. A whipped frozen blend of mangoes, cream cheese and peach yogurt sits atop a base of crushed gingersnap cookies. It's heaven in a glass!
Creamy Fruit Morsels
Need a simple dessert or sweet appetizer? Try this recipe. Just sweeten up fat free cream cheese and use on your favorite fruits.