Healthy Yom Kippur Recipes

Chicken Noodle Soup with Dill

Chicken noodle soup is undeniably comfort food for many people (especially when they're not feeling well) and this version gets a healthful update. Whole-wheat egg noodles add fiber and nutrients and reduced-sodium chicken broth cuts the sodium. By all means use homemade chicken broth if you have it.
By Deidre Senior

Cranberry-Apple Coffee Cake

This coffee cake calls for a tart apple, such as a Granny Smith or a Pippin, combined with cranberries and spices to make a beautiful topping for a delicious treat festive enough for any brunch. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven Barbecued Brisket

A relatively inexpensive cut of meat, a brisket needs to tenderize overnight before it's baked. Here we use a full-flavored, smoky barbecue dry rub, then it's slowly baked and basted. Brisket cuts are notoriously fatty, but the flat “first-cut” section is a far better choice for healthy eating than the fattier “point cut.” It may be worth calling ahead to make sure your supermarket or butcher has one on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caramelized Pear Bread Pudding

Sweet caramelized pears are the highlight of this comforting, custardy, raisin-studded bread pudding. When turned out of its baking dish, the flanlike pudding sits in a pool of intense caramel syrup, making it worthy of any holiday table. Serve warm or chilled.
By Marie Simmons

Lemony Lentil Salad with Salmon

Salmon and lentils are a familiar combo in French bistro cooking; here they combine in a quick and easy salad. For the best presentation, flake the salmon with a fork, then stir gently into the salad to keep it in chunks, not tiny bits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Barley & Wild Rice Pilaf with Pomegranate Seeds

This pilaf melds the chewy texture of barley and wild rice with the richness of toasted pine nuts and the sweet-sour crunch of pomegranate seeds. The elegant dish is perfect for entertaining.
By Kitty Morse

Red Onion & Goat Cheese Pancake

The technique for this pancake is similar to that for a Dutch baby or German pancake, but the savory onion and goat cheese combination is a surprise for those who think of pancakes as breakfast food only. Serve with a mixed green salad for a light supper or as a side dish with grilled or roasted meat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chard & Feta Tart

Fragrant lemon zest, briny olives and salty feta balance the bitterness of the dark leafy greens in this Greek-inspired tart. The crackerlike crust is quite sturdy so you can serve this as finger food at your next party or alongside a mixed green salad for a light supper.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken & Sweet Potato Stew

Here's a dinnertime warmer with a hint of spring's sweetness, designed for that day when you'd rather be outside raking the leaves from the garden, getting it ready for what's ahead, than slaving over the stove.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Farro with Pistachios & Herbs

Here we stir fresh parsley and crunchy pistachios into farro for a simple side dish. Serve this simple grain right in the same dish with a rich stew. The nutty flavors of farro and pistachios are the perfect complement to the rich broth of the stew.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Roasted Beet Crostini

The entire beet plant--roots, stems and greens--can be used in this stunning appetizer. The beets are roasted then pureed with goat cheese for a creamy ruby-red spread. The greens and stems are sautéed with olive oil and garlic for the topping.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Squash Cheesecake Bars

Pureed winter squash gives most of the body to these leaner cheesecake bars.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon & Cucumber Mini Smorrebrod (Smorrebrod med Roget Laks og Agurker)

Crunchy cucumber, fresh dill and gravlax top thinly sliced rye bread for a delightful Danish appetizer. Smørrebrød--which translates in Danish to "buttered bread"--are endlessly creative open-face sandwiches, meant to be eaten with a knife and fork as a light meal. Here we make appetizer-size smørrebrød, perfect for entertaining.
By Joyce Hendley

New World Gravlax

This gravlax is a play on the traditional Scandinavian recipe. Thinly slice the finished salmon for canapés or layer it on warm grilled flatbread with a scattering of sliced sweet red onions, fresh salmon caviar and a dollop of good sour cream or crème fraîche. This salmon is also delicious used to make those wonderful old-fashioned tea sandwiches with fresh herb butter and thinly sliced cucumbers.
By John Ash

Smoked Trout Salad with Herb & Horseradish Dressing

Smoked trout tops heart-shaped watercress and mixed greens tossed with creamy horseradish dressing in this protein-packed appetizer salad.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden
