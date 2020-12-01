Healthy Kwanzaa Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Kwanzaa recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque

This satisfying vegetarian sweet potato soup is inspired by the flavors of West African peanut soup. We like the added zip of hot green chiles, but they can sometimes be very spicy. It's best to take a small bite first and add them to taste. Try chopped peanuts and scallions for a different garnish. Serve with a mixed green salad with vinaigrette.
By Nancy Baggett

Quinoa Salad with Oranges, Beets & Pomegranate

Roasted beets and sweet dates, tangy oranges and juicy pomegranate seeds make this quinoa salad recipe festive. It pairs beautifully with turkey or roast pork.
By Maria Speck

Real Cornbread

This traditional cornbread is made without flour, isn't sweet and has a crumbly texture. You can change the adaptable recipe to suit your cornbread preference. For a variation, substitute 1/2 teaspoon baking soda for the baking powder and use buttermilk instead of milk. If you're looking for a more muffinlike texture, substitute flour for half the cornmeal.
By Sarah Fritschner

Quinoa Peanut Soup (Sopa de Mani)

This spicy vegetable, quinoa and peanut soup recipe is a modern take on a traditional Bolivian soup recipe called Sopa de Mani. Serve this healthy quinoa soup recipe as a starter or make it a heartier meal by adding diced cooked chicken or turkey breast to the soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Steak with Roasted Garlic Aioli

Seared steak topped with a dollop of garlicky aioli makes a simple and satisfying supper. Experiment with different herbs in this easy, super-flavorful aioli. We love it on steaks, but it would make a perfect sauce for grilled or broiled salmon or a delicious sandwich spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grits & Greens Casserole

Here we've combined two favorite Southern side dishes--grits and greens--into one casserole; it's a natural choice to serve with Easter ham. Try omitting the bacon and using vegetable broth to make it a vegetarian dish.
By Katie Webster

Southern Kale

Kale becomes melt-in-your-mouth tender in this recipe. Assertive garlic and salty country ham stand up to kale's bold flavor.
By Sarah Fritschner

Wild Rice Stuffing with Apple & Sausage

This amazing wild-rice stuffing recipe is bursting with rustic fall flavors, including rye bread, sausage, apples, dried cherries, pecans and fresh herbs.
By Lia Huber

Mississippi Spiced Pecans

Make plenty of these mildly sweet and salty nuts--they are great to have on hand over the holidays.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Maple Pecan Tart with Dried Cherries

This pecan tart gets added tang from dried cherries. Instead of corn syrup, which is found in most pecan pie recipes, we've opted for maple syrup. If you can find it, choose dark amber or grade B, because it has the richest maple flavor. The crust, made with heart-healthy pecans and canola oil, couldn't be easier to whip together. Just blend it in the food processor and pat it into your tart pan.
By Katie Webster

Roasted Vegetable Antipasto

A zesty vinaigrette makes these roasted Brussels sprouts, fennel, carrots and beets pop. If you can't find small carrots, halve larger ones crosswise then quarter lengthwise. Serve this vegetable antipasto as a side dish or appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Steak with Mustard-Mushroom Sauce

With this quick steak recipe, you can be sitting down to juicy pan-seared steak with a rich and savory sauce in just 30 minutes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

All Healthy Kwanzaa Recipes

Two-Toned Mashed Potatoes

In this recipe, Yukon Gold potatoes and sweet potatoes are roughly mashed together with leeks for a beautiful mottled white-and-orange take on mashed potatoes. The creme fraiche topping offers a tangy counterpoint.
By Lia Huber

Creamed Kale

Kale is simmered with leeks and garlic then “creamed” with flour and milk in this healthy take on creamed spinach. Serve alongside steak or roast chicken and a baked potato.
By Breana Killeen

Dirty Rice

A Louisiana favorite, our version of this spicy dish uses whole-grain Wehani rice. Long-grain brown rice also works. Traditionally made with chicken liver, which gives it a “dirty” color, we use healthy lean chicken sausage instead.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Cornbread

Cornbread gets a festive makeover in this recipe with the addition of fresh and dried cranberries. If you like your cornbread on the sweeter side, increase the honey to 1/2 cup.
By Maria Speck

Mini Apple Pies with Cheddar

Here's a healthy--and adorable--twist on deep-dish apple pie. This mini apple pie recipe will give you just a bit of something sweet and the melted wedge of Cheddar on top is a nod to the New England tradition of serving cheese with apple pie.
By Stacy Fraser

Grape & Fennel Salad

Crunchy fennel and celery are combined with grapes in this delicious salad recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seared Steak with Pan-Roasted Grape & Port Sauce

This recipe for quick pan-seared steak with a savory-sweet port wine and grape sauce makes a delicious weeknight dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cajun Pecan-Crusted Catfish

Crunchy, battered catfish fillets have jumped out of the Louisiana backwaters to become a national favorite, thanks in large part to the Cajun cooking craze that started in the '80s. Here, the fillets are coated in a spicy mélange of cornflakes and pecans and baked for a traditional yet surprisingly healthy take on this bayou favorite.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Twice-Baked Potatoes with Horseradish & Caviar

Twice-baked potatoes get an elegant treatment when spiked with horseradish and topped with a bit of caviar. If oven space is limited, these can be made in the microwave.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

The Best Corn Bread

One of the best things about this corn bread is that it takes only 15 minutes to prepare.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stewed Okra & Tomatoes

Stewing okra with onion and tomatoes is absolutely traditional all through the South. Small amounts of meat are often added for seasoning. Add corn to this, too, if you like, and serve it over rice, hot cornbread or grits.
By Sarah Fritschner

Southern Pasta Salad with Black-Eyed Peas

This isn't any ordinary picnic pasta salad. Coffee and molasses add rich notes to the tangy dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Cheese Grits

Garlic-cheese grits are a typically rich Southern dish, but the truth is you don't need a half a cup of butter and a pound of cheese to make them taste good. By using a pungent blend of super-sharp cheeses we've found you can use much less cheese and still get flavor-packed results.
By Sarah Fritschner

Braised Endive

Often a scoop for appetizers, Belgian endives also make an outstanding side dish. Slow braising in an aromatic broth tames their sharp flavor and makes them meltingly tender. Serve with roast chicken and acorn squash.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Louisiana Red Beans & Rice

This quick version of red beans and rice gets its smoky goodness from super-lean Canadian bacon and a hit of ground chipotle pepper. It's delicious as a leftover but will thicken as it stands. To keep it properly syrupy, just thin with a little water and reheat.
By Susan Herr

Curried Sweet Potatoes

Dried apricots, raisins and curry powder make unusual but delectable partners for sweet potatoes in this old-style Southern recipe. Try it with roasted pork tenderloin, turkey or chicken.
By Charles Pierce

Buttermilk Custard Pie

A Southern favorite, buttermilk custard pie is smooth, tangy and delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jumpin' Jimmy's Gumbo

Lean chicken breast and a small amount of spicy andouille sausage along with okra and plenty of other vegetables are at the heart of this version of gumbo. With significantly less fat and sodium plus loads of vegetables, you can feel good about eating this Cajun gumbo any day of the year.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Stewed Okra & Tomatoes

This simple stew highlights two summer stars--tomatoes and okra--in a simple stew. Okra (known as gombo in much of West Africa) does especially well in a hot growing season. In this dish, it appears as both vegetable and thickener, as is typical of many of the continent's okra dishes. Serve it over brown rice.
By Jessica B. Harris

Shrimp Creole

We adapted a favorite recipe for conch creole to shrimp because conch can be hard to find in the U.S. You can also use scallops.
By Steven Raichlen

Rice & Okra

In this dish, one of the myriad Creole variations on white rice, the okra is steamed, not boiled, and has none of the gummy properties for which it is known. Frozen okra may be substituted. Partially thaw it before slicing and add it directly to the boiled rice in the colander before steaming. There is no need to brown it.
By Jessica B. Harris

Caribbean Rice & Beans

Many variations of this dish use oregano as the main herb, but we like the flavor of cilantro a bit better with the earthy taste of the black beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Walnut Pralines

Maple syrup gives new inspiration to this Louisiana classic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

North African Orange & Lamb Kebabs

This spicy yogurt marinade tenderizes lamb beautifully--but it's not a long process, as with some marinades. Twenty minutes does the trick. Here, the lamb is paired with orange sections, which sear and turn slightly bitter, a bracing complement to the meat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
