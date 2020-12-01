Gluten-Free Thanksgiving Recipes

Vegan Pumpkin Pie
This dairy-free pumpkin pie gets its structure from aquafaba (the leftover water from a can of chickpeas) whipped up into a meringue-like foam. When it's combined with pumpkin and poured into a gluten-free pecan crust, you would never know beans had anything to do with this easy dessert recipe.
Gluten-Free Green Bean Casserole
Turn a classic holiday side dish gluten-free with a healthy version of cream of mushroom soup and a homemade crispy onion topping. No one will even know it's wheat-free!
Gluten-Free Apple Pie
Turn classic apple crumb pie into a gluten-free-friendly dessert with this easy gluten-free flour crust. Serve the warm pie with vanilla ice cream for an extra-special treat.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Bread
Now everyone can enjoy the essential fall quick bread with this easy gluten-free recipe. Pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice add tons of flavor, but stir in pecans or chocolate chips to take it a step further!
Roasted Carrots with Homemade Marshmallow Fluff & Toasted Coconut
Can we get a drumroll, please, for the marshmallow fluff recipe you've been waiting for? This dish may look like regular oven-roasted carrots, but when you add the homemade marshmallow "fluff" it immediately goes in the direction of sweet potato casserole.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cookies
These healthy, gluten-free cookies are so deliciously soft that they almost melt in your mouth! Notes of honey add a nice touch to both the cookie and icing--and pair deliciously with the pumpkin and spices. This pumpkin cookie celebrates fall and tastes indulgent, but is filled with good-for-you ingredients. Be sure to let the dough stand and hydrate for easier handling. Almond flour (aka almond meal) can be found in the gluten-free section of large supermarkets and natural-food stores.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
What could be more satisfying than mashed potatoes? In this garlic mashed potato recipe, the potatoes are flavored with poached garlic, thinned with chicken stock and enriched with a small amount of sour cream. The recipe can easily be doubled or tripled if you're cooking for a crowd--say for Thanksgiving dinner.
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions
Fresh herbs, onion and bacon sauté alongside Brussels sprouts in this easy vegetable side dish recipe. This savory dish is delicious in the fall and winter months, when Brussels sprouts are in season. If you can find them still attached to the stalk, don't be intimidated--buy them, as they're likely more fresh. Recipe adapted from The Art of Simple Food by Alice Waters.
Broccoli, Cheese & Rice Casserole
Ditch the baking dish and make this easy skillet broccoli, cheese and rice casserole. Cooking the casserole in a skillet keeps the flavors and textures fresh--no mushy, sad broccoli! Serve this easy side with baked chicken for a family-pleasing healthy dinner that's ready in just 30 minutes. It would also be a great addition to your Thanksgiving spread or a party buffet.
Maple-Roasted Sweet Potatoes
In this easy vegetable side dish recipe, sweet potatoes are tossed with maple syrup, butter and lemon juice and are roasted until tender and golden brown. The delicious glaze that forms on these maple-roasted sweet potatoes transform this ultra-simple dish into something sublime.
Rosemary-Ginger French 75
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
Hasselback Potatoes with Cheese
Hasselback potatoes are the perfect side dish for people who love crispy potato-chip-like slices as well as the tender interior of a baked potato. Simple to prepare, these hasselback potatoes look impressive and decadent with melted Cheddar cheese and a sprinkle of paprika on top.