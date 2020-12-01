Thanksgiving Salad Recipes

Looking to add some fresh vegetables to your Thanksgiving spread? Our flavor-packed Thanksgiving salad recipes are just the way to do it! Whether you're looking for cranberry salad recipes or hoping to find some green bean salad recipes, we've got you covered.

Winter Kale & Quinoa Salad with Avocado

Precooked quinoa helps keep this healthy salad recipe quick and simple. Loaded with black beans, kale, and avocado, this recipe is as filling as it is nutritious. You can also make the sweet potatoes and dressing ahead.
By Lori Zanini RD, CDE

Farro Salad with Cranberries & Persimmons

Rating: Unrated
1
When shopping for this healthy salad recipe, be sure to pick up the right type of persimmons. The flat-bottomed Fuyus called for here are bright orange and have texture of an almost-ripe peach when ready to eat--perfect for salsas and salads, with or without the peel. Oval-shaped, darker orange and larger Hachiyas are only edible when almost liquid on the inside. The flesh is best used in baking or can be scooped out of the skin and eaten like custard. Underripe, they are off-puttingly tart.
By Mary-Frances Heck

Quinoa Salad with Oranges, Beets & Pomegranate

Rating: Unrated
10
Roasted beets and sweet dates, tangy oranges and juicy pomegranate seeds make this quinoa salad recipe festive. It pairs beautifully with turkey or roast pork.
By Maria Speck

Apple, Fig & Brussels Sprouts Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Salad dressing made from sweet and mellow white balsamic vinegar balances out the assertive greens and Brussels sprouts in this healthy winter salad. If you have one handy, a small mandoline makes it easy to slice the Brussels and apple. To make it a dinner salad, top with shrimp or chicken.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Leftover Turkey Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
Holiday leftovers often end up in casseroles and soups, but they are also delicious in a light but hearty salad. In addition to leftover turkey, this recipe takes advantage of leftover stuffing (which is transformed into crisp croutons), cranberry sauce (which enhances the dressing) and whatever leftover roasted vegetables you have on hand.
By Carolyn Casner

Simple Green Salad with Citronette

Frisée and radicchio are both assertive, slightly bitter greens that add color and texture to any salad. Match them with mellower-flavored greens, such as red leaf lettuce, baby spinach or even Boston lettuce.
By Eataly and Lidia Bastianich

Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette Winter Salad

Rating: Unrated
4
This festive salad features colorful greens, fruit and cheese tossed with a light and zesty dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This stunning winter salad gets its sweet, earthy flavor from roasted beets and balsamic vinegar. Creamy goat cheese and peppery arugula add color and balance, while toasted walnuts add crunch. A mandoline is the best way to get thin, even slices from the roasted beets.
By Karen Rankin

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
This raw Brussels sprouts salad featuring shaved Brussels sprouts, toasted pecans, sweet-tart cranberries and nutty Parmesan cheese is tossed with a light and lemony vinaigrette. You can shave the Brussels sprouts using a chef's knife--or use the slicing attachment of your food processor to make it even easier. This quick and easy recipe is perfect for fall or anytime you have crisp, fresh Brussels sprouts on hand.
By Karen Rankin

Massaged Kale Salad

Rating: Unrated
19
Here a pungent garlicky dressing is infused into kale by massaging the greens and the dressing together with your hands. Any type of kale will work in this kale salad recipe, just remember to remove the tough stems before you start.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette

Rating: Unrated
2
Mature, larger-leaved spinach holds up better to the warm bacon vinaigrette than baby spinach in this healthy spinach salad recipe. If you don't want the spinach to wilt, let the dressing cool before tossing it with the salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Beet Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
It's time we rescued beets from our childhood nightmares--when they were little better than bland wedges scooped out of a can. Roasted beets are delightful, sweet but very earthy and aromatic--great for a side salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

These green bean salad recipes are the perfect addition to your dinner table, adding a bright pop of green and delicious flavor that can rival even the creamiest casserole, like the amazing Green Bean Casserole Salad.
No more boring salads. Once you start making your own dressing, there's no going back.
Rating: Unrated
1
Rating: Unrated
1

Massaged Mustard Greens Salad

Rating: Unrated
1

A few minutes of judicious massaging will transform bitter mustard greens into a mellow, well-balanced salad spiked with hints of lemon, garlic and Parmesan.

Winter Salad with Toasted Walnuts

This salad was one of the favorites chosen from over 1,000 salad recipes for our 30th anniversary issue. In 2004, Deborah Madison waxed poetic about winter ingredients, particularly nuts. “In the chill air of winter, nuts move up to center stage as do their warming, substantial, golden oils--so good with winter salad greens and vegetables, such as shaved fennel, all of which are likely to end up in a salad together,” she says. Madison suggested using a mix of lettuces that balance each other here--a mild, tender variety, such as Boston, with a more intense and sturdy green, such as escarole, for instance.
By Deborah Madison

Fall Chopped Salad with Spinach, Butternut Squash, Apples & Cheddar

Rating: Unrated
2
Who says spinach salads are only for spring? Use autumn's tender crop of fresh spinach and other seasonal vegetables to make this fall salad with roasted butternut squash, apples, cheddar and pecans. This colorful and healthy salad would be a wonderful addition to your Thanksgiving menu, but there's no reason to save it for holidays--serve it along with chicken or pork for a healthy weeknight dinner, or turn it into a main course by adding some chickpeas or chopped chicken or turkey.
By Carolyn Casner

Orange & Avocado Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Warm Maple Dressing

Rating: Unrated
5
Pure maple syrup, as opposed to artificially flavored and colored “pancake” syrup, is an extraordinary cooking ingredient. Here it adds body as well as rich flavor to the dressing, providing a perfect counterpoint to the smoked cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Best Caesar Salad with Crispy Parmesan

Rating: Unrated
1
For a nutrient-packed twist, this healthy Caesar salad features spinach and kale in addition to romaine. But it's the Parmesan crisps that make this salad holiday-worthy. Serve it for Thanksgiving or any other special meal.
By Breana Killeen

"Use a Spoon" Chopped Salad

Rating: Unrated
13
When Paul Newman and Michel Nischan opened their Westport, Connecticut, restaurant Dressing Room, Paul's request was that the menu always include a chopped salad that you could eat with a spoon. This chopped salad recipe is full of great flavors, colors and textures, featuring celery, carrots, red pepper, apple, cucumber, greens, cabbage, goat cheese and almonds. This is great for any holiday meal: you can let it stand and it stays crisp.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad with Lemon-Chile Vinaigrette & Toasted Hazelnuts

Rating: Unrated
1
Using the slicing blade of a food processor on Brussels sprouts creates a big, fluffy pile of crunchy sprout ribbons quickly. In this easy salad recipe, the shaved Brussels sprouts are dressed with a lemony vinaigrette spiked with crushed red pepper and sweetened with a bit of honey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear & Arugula Salad with Candied Walnuts

Rating: Unrated
1
This pear and arugula salad recipe is topped with homemade candied walnuts, which are incredibly easy to make in the oven. For a touch of heat, add a pinch of ground chipotle or cayenne to the walnuts before baking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Salad

This colorful and healthy cranberry salad will brighten up any Thanksgiving spread. It's sweet but not overly so, with juicy oranges, crunchy walnuts and crisp celery and apples. It's easy to make and can be prepped ahead--plus, you can use fresh or frozen cranberries, which extends the season of this salad. We call for Honeycrisp apples, but Gala or Fuji would also work well. Serve this cranberry salad with your Thanksgiving turkey, of course, or try it with chicken or pork any time of year.
By Julia Levy

Crunchy Pear & Celery Salad

Rating: Unrated
8
Crisp pears are tossed with Cheddar cheese and pecans in this delicious salad. For an Italian twist, try a good Parmesan with some toasted pine nuts or to go British use crumbled Stilton and toasted walnuts.
By Marie Simmons

Bold Winter Greens Salad

For this cousin of the Caesar salad use a combination of winter greens, such as radicchio and escarole; the anchovies and lemon juice temper their bitterness. Vary the amount of garlic and anchovy according to your preference.
By Peggy Knickerbocker

Pear-Quinoa Salad

Rating: Unrated
5
Quinoa is a quick-cooking whole grain with a slightly nutty flavor--a perfect partner for pears and walnuts in this fresh-tasting salad recipe. The flavor is best when the salad is at room temperature or cold. Refrigerate the salad for at least 15 minutes before serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed Greens with Grapes & Feta

Rating: Unrated
5
Contrasting sweet grapes with savory feta cheese and crisp, colorful greens, this salad makes an elegant first course.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Burnt Orange & Escarole Salad

The oranges in this healthy salad recipe are caramelized in honey and not actually “burnt.” The result is a citrus flavor that's more complex than just slicing the fruit onto your greens. Serve with roasted chicken, turkey or ham.
By Lia Huber

Citrus Salad with Olives & Radicchio

Rating: Unrated
1
This tangy winter salad recipe combines oranges and grapefruit with flavorful bitter greens. Green olives and a sprinkling of Manchego or feta cheese top off this delicious salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gram's Holiday Slaw

Coleslaw is the perfect side dish for picnics and summer cookouts, but it's also a great choice for the holidays. This recipe takes your basic cabbage slaw to festive heights with the addition of dried cranberries and toasted walnuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale Salad with Preserved Lemon & Walnuts

Rating: Unrated
4
In this kale salad recipe, we massage dressing into the kale leaves until they're tender and coated with flavor. Topped with bold Mediterranean flavors--olives, walnuts and preserved lemons--this healthy salad is as delicious as it is nutritious. Look for preserved lemons at specialty-foods shops or online at surlatable.com. Or, to make your own, see the recipe on eatingwell.com.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fennel & Orange Salad with Toasted Pistachios

Rating: Unrated
3
For this elegant salad, sweet-tasting fennel bulbs are thinly sliced and tossed with salty toasted pistachios, sweet oranges and tangy lime juice. Jícama or radishes add another layer of texture and earthy flavor.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Warm Potato Salad with Bacon-Mustard Dressing

Rating: Unrated
3
This updated take on German potato salad is a sophisticated addition to any holiday spread. Granny Smith apples are a good choice, as they hold their shape when roasted.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Romaine, Red Onion & Orange Salad

Sweet oranges and sharp red onion perk up romaine lettuce in this colorful salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Massaged Broccoli Rabe Salad

Rating: Unrated
1
In this broccoli rabe salad recipe, the dressing is massaged into the leaves and florets, virtually eliminating its bitter undertones.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Arugula & Pear Salad

Besides giving this salad a nutty crunch, walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, as well as vitamins, minerals, protein and antioxidants. For an added flavor dimension, crumble some Gorgonzola cheese over each salad.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Carrot & Radish Slaw with Pickled Onions

Cutting vegetables into long thin strips--a technique called julienning--rather than shredding them gives this healthy slaw recipe a marvelous, crisp texture. You can cut the vegetables by hand, but a mandoline will save you a lot of time. If your radishes still have the greens attached, reserve them and use as a garnish.
By Anna Thomas

Autumn on a Plate

A wonderful kale salad with roasted butternut squash and Brussels sprouts features a special vinaigrette dressing and a topping of toasted hazelnuts and Parmesan cheese. You'll be proud to serve this gourmet treat at any formal meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
