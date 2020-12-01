Thanksgiving Drink Recipes

Celebration Champagne Sparkler
Sure, the lemon/maple/cayenne combo may evoke the Master Cleanse detox, but they just taste great together, especially in a glass of bubbles.
Sagey Gin Gimlet
Bright and refreshing, this gin gimlet is made with sage-infused simple syrup and muddled fresh sage. This light and festive cocktail is perfect for fall gatherings, such as Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough simple syrup for about 8 cocktails and can easily be doubled for a crowd.
Mojito Mocktails
These minty mojito mocktails would be great at a luncheon, a brunch, a baby shower, a pool party--basically whenever you find that a cool, refreshing beverage would be welcome. Be sure to add the ice cubes and sparkling water just before serving to avoid diluting this pitcher cocktail (which is easily doubled to serve a crowd, by the way).
Winter Honey Whiskey Cocktail
Stay a little warmer this winter with this riff on a classic hot toddy. Ginger gives this healthy cocktail a pinch of spice.
Fizzy Rosemary Cider Mocktail
Many types of mocktails are high in sugar, but this easy mocktail cuts down on the calories and carbs by using club soda and our sugar-free simple syrup recipe.
Festive Brunch Mezcal Cocktail
Carrot juice adds a sweet and earthy counterpoint to the smoky mezcal.
Rosemary-Ginger French 75
Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail
A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
Crisp Apple-Ginger Cocktail
Enjoy the taste of fall in a cocktail with this crisp combo of apple cider and ginger ale spiked with vodka.
Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup
This simple-syrup recipe will take your cocktails to the next level. Honey makes the sweet base for this 4-ingredient syrup that is enhanced with fresh rosemary and ginger.
Cranberry-Orange Punch
This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie
Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.