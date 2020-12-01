Thanksgiving Drink Recipes

Whether you're looking for easy cocktail recipes or mocktail recipes to complete your Thanksgiving meal, we've got you covered with a variety of traditional and holiday-inspired drinks that everyone will love!

Staff Picks

Celebration Champagne Sparkler

Sure, the lemon/maple/cayenne combo may evoke the Master Cleanse detox, but they just taste great together, especially in a glass of bubbles.
By Amber Turupin

Sagey Gin Gimlet

Bright and refreshing, this gin gimlet is made with sage-infused simple syrup and muddled fresh sage. This light and festive cocktail is perfect for fall gatherings, such as Thanksgiving. This recipe makes enough simple syrup for about 8 cocktails and can easily be doubled for a crowd.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Mojito Mocktails

These minty mojito mocktails would be great at a luncheon, a brunch, a baby shower, a pool party--basically whenever you find that a cool, refreshing beverage would be welcome. Be sure to add the ice cubes and sparkling water just before serving to avoid diluting this pitcher cocktail (which is easily doubled to serve a crowd, by the way).
By Karen Rankin

Winter Honey Whiskey Cocktail

Stay a little warmer this winter with this riff on a classic hot toddy. Ginger gives this healthy cocktail a pinch of spice.
By Amber Turupin

Fizzy Rosemary Cider Mocktail

Many types of mocktails are high in sugar, but this easy mocktail cuts down on the calories and carbs by using club soda and our sugar-free simple syrup recipe.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N.

Festive Brunch Mezcal Cocktail

Carrot juice adds a sweet and earthy counterpoint to the smoky mezcal.
By Amber Turupin

Rosemary-Ginger French 75

Rosemary and ginger add a flavorful twist to a classic citrusy gin cocktail topped with a little bubbly for a festive libation.
By Stephanie Olson

Cranberry-Prosecco Cocktail

A splash of cranberry juice in sparkling wine and a garnish of cranberries and rosemary sprigs makes an exceptionally festive party-ready cocktail that's easy to make, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Crisp Apple-Ginger Cocktail

Enjoy the taste of fall in a cocktail with this crisp combo of apple cider and ginger ale spiked with vodka.
By Andrea Mathis

Rosemary-Ginger Honey Simple Syrup

This simple-syrup recipe will take your cocktails to the next level. Honey makes the sweet base for this 4-ingredient syrup that is enhanced with fresh rosemary and ginger.
By Stephanie Olson

Cranberry-Orange Punch

This gorgeous fruity punch is perfect for any party--serve it on its own for a fun mocktail that will please kids and adults alike. Or, set out optional alcoholic mix-ins, like tequila and/or vodka, for a mix-your-own cocktail station.
By Melissa Fallon

Blueberry-Cranberry Smoothie

Ready to try kefir? We use it in place of yogurt in this healthy smoothie recipe packed with berries and banana.
By Devon O'Brien

Inspiration and Ideas

All Thanksgiving Drink Recipes

Cranberry-Apple Smoothie

This riff on a classic fruit juice combines sweet apples with tart cranberries for a healthy, fiber-filled smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Thick & Rich Drinking Chocolate

Rich, creamy and thick enough that you may want to scoop it with a spoon, this European-style drinking chocolate is something different from the usual hot cocoa. Serve it in a demitasse or espresso cup for an elegant treat.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Slow-Cooker Hot Cider with Brandy

Brew up a batch of warm apple cider with ease in this no-sugar-added drink recipe. The hot toddy stays warm and party-ready in your crock pot all night long.
By Devon O'Brien

Hot Cider with Apple Brandy & Spices

A natural, cloudy apple cider is delicious for this exotically spicy and aromatic winter warmer, but if you desire a sparkling-clear drink, apple juice can be substituted. Calvados, which is a French apple brandy, adds richness. If you wish to omit it, just add more cider or juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple Pie Mimosa

This three-ingredient mimosa combines bubbly Champagne with sweet apple cider. Cinnamon sticks add extra spice.
By Andrea Mathis

Christmas Cider

Chai tea and fruit juices make this festive hot drink a must-serve at your next holiday gathering.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Chocolate

Our hot cocoa is rich and chocolaty without the overly sweet taste of some packaged mixes. We give it a luxurious froth with a whisk or blender--or use a cappuccino frother if you have one.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Champagne Float

An adult spin on an ice cream float--what could be better? Sorbet adds a festive touch and pop of flavor to your celebratory glass of Champagne.
By Stephanie Olson

Sleigh Driver

This scrumptious nonalcoholic punch adds pear, cranberries and vanilla to the traditional hot cider.
By A.J. Rathbun

Pomegranate Champagne Punch

For a nonalcoholic version, combine 2 1/2 cups seltzer and 2 cups pomegranate juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bloody Mary with Shrimp

This bright, vitamin-packed cocktail is eye-opening whether or not it's spiked with vodka.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pomegranate Cosmos

Make the base for these pomegranate cosmopolitans ahead of time and shake individual cocktails “to order.” Or for individual drinks, combine 3 tablespoons (1 1/2 ounces) each pomegranate juice and vodka, 4 teaspoons lime juice, 1 tablespoon Cointreau, 1 1/2 teaspoons ginger juice and 1/2 teaspoon sugar.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mulled Wine

For midwinter cheer, pull up a mug of something warm and spirited.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Pie Cocktail

Pumpkin pie in a cocktail glass? Yes, please! This fun and festive drink captures the essence of pumpkin pie in a cocktail with pumpkin-flavored vodka, sweet Kahlúa and a touch of cream to smooth it all out. Garnished with spices like cinnamon and a dollop of whipped cream, it's a fun, new way to celebrate Thanksgiving.
By Quin Liburd

Cranberry-Orange Smoothie

Orange juice adds sweetness to tart cranberries in this quick recipe for a healthy morning fruit smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Solstice Holiday Sangria

Kombucha gives a nice fizz to this holiday sangria. Bonus: It's full of probiotic bacteria that may help maintain a healthy gut.
By Amber Turupin

SHED's Blood Orange Champagne Vinegar Shrub

Refreshingly tangy, this shrub drink recipe combines fruits, vinegar and sparkling water. This cocktail recipe from Healdsburg SHED mixologist Jordan Lancer in California takes advantage of in-season blood oranges for a brilliantly colorful drink.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mulled Apple-Cranberry Cider

Orange zest and cinnamon infuse this warm apple-cranberry drink with lots of holiday flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Hot Cider

For a nonalcoholic version, omit the applejack and schnapps and add 2 tablespoons cinnamon-flavored syrup, such as Torani brand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Very Merry Punch

There was a time when every household had its own recipe for spiced hot-wine punch. Folks would roam from house to house testing each one. With the blend of flavors in this punch, revelers might never move on to other houses on the block.
By A.J. Rathbun

Campari, Grapefruit & Pomegranate Cocktail

Balance herbaceous Campari with the sweet-tart flavors of pomegranate and grapefruit. This dusty pink drink looks festive in a stemmed wineglass with a twist of orange zest. For a slightly sweeter drink, use orange juice instead of grapefruit. To make a nonalcoholic version, omit the Campari and add an extra 1/3 cup of each juice.
By Marie Simmons

Spiced Hot Chocolate

This spiced hot chocolate warms you from within.
By Mariana Velasquez

Fireside Mulled Cider

Cinnamon, cloves and ginger infuse apple cider with fall flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whispering Wreath

This warm mixture is a distinctive twist on the classic hot buttered rum.
By A.J. Rathbun
