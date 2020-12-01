Healthy Mardi Gras Dessert Recipes

Air-Fryer Beignets
Classic beignets are deep-fried, but not these! The air fryer gives these beignets a healthier twist by using less oil to achieve the crispy exterior and soft chewy inside that makes this South Louisiana specialty so mouthwatering.
Low-Sugar Mexican Flan
This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. This recipe is low in calories and fat.
Bananas Foster
This famous New Orleans banana dessert recipe gets a kick from rum (we like dark). Impress your friends with this healthy fruit dessert tonight!
Pecan Tuiles
French for “tiles,” these delicate tuiles are so-named because their curved shape resembles the clay roof tiles of houses in southern France.
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
Nothing is wasted in a Cajun kitchen where stale bread becomes a luscious dessert.
Gateau de Sirop
This easy cake recipe by Cajun food authority Marcelle Bienvenu is studded with pecans and is typical of Cajun cooking--it's rustic, humble and made with ingredients that are always on hand. Serve this easy cake recipe for breakfast with cafe au lait or as a simple dessert accompanied by whipped cream or ice cream. Cane syrup comes from cane juice that has been cooked until it's golden and toasty-flavored. You can use molasses or honey in its place.
Bourbon Street Sundaes
Toasted pecans and bourbon flavor this New Orleans-inspired brown sugar sauce.
Peach-Bourbon Frozen Yogurt
Here we add peaches flavored with bourbon and brown sugar to vanilla frozen yogurt for a quick and delicious dessert.
Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Cake
Bake this Southern-inspired, moist and fruity cake when peaches are plentiful--from late June through July.