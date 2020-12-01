Healthy Mardi Gras Dessert Recipes

Air-Fryer Beignets

Classic beignets are deep-fried, but not these! The air fryer gives these beignets a healthier twist by using less oil to achieve the crispy exterior and soft chewy inside that makes this South Louisiana specialty so mouthwatering.
By Karen Rankin

Low-Sugar Mexican Flan

This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. This recipe is low in calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bananas Foster

This famous New Orleans banana dessert recipe gets a kick from rum (we like dark). Impress your friends with this healthy fruit dessert tonight!
By Kathy Gunst

Pecan Tuiles

French for “tiles,” these delicate tuiles are so-named because their curved shape resembles the clay roof tiles of houses in southern France.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce

Nothing is wasted in a Cajun kitchen where stale bread becomes a luscious dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Gateau de Sirop

This easy cake recipe by Cajun food authority Marcelle Bienvenu is studded with pecans and is typical of Cajun cooking--it's rustic, humble and made with ingredients that are always on hand. Serve this easy cake recipe for breakfast with cafe au lait or as a simple dessert accompanied by whipped cream or ice cream. Cane syrup comes from cane juice that has been cooked until it's golden and toasty-flavored. You can use molasses or honey in its place.
By Marcelle Bienvenu

Bourbon Street Sundaes

Toasted pecans and bourbon flavor this New Orleans-inspired brown sugar sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple-Walnut Pralines

Maple syrup gives new inspiration to this Louisiana classic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Bourbon Frozen Yogurt

Here we add peaches flavored with bourbon and brown sugar to vanilla frozen yogurt for a quick and delicious dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Cake

Bake this Southern-inspired, moist and fruity cake when peaches are plentiful--from late June through July.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
